1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • User-friendly cab, distinctive sheetmetal.
  • Underpowered base V6.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys had to know they had a winner when their bold Ram Pickup debuted in 1994. Few trucks have turned as many heads, or prompted so much comment. Whether decked out in Sport trim or wearing conventional chrome on its chest-thumping grille, this is macho mentality sculpted in steel.

Under the hood, the goods range from modest to mammoth. For the practical-minded, there's a mild-mannered 3.9-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower. Then there's a Cummins diesel with 460 pound-feet of torque whose throbbing note and power make a guy want to grab his Stetson and haul on out.

Those who'd like a little more muscle have a pair of V8s to choose from. Whoa! You're still not satisfied? Like TV's Tim the Tool Man, you want "more power?" Say no more. Just check the option list and you can barrel homeward with an 8.0-liter V10, blasting out 300 horses, and a locomotivelike 450 pound-feet of torque. The Magnum V10 is available only in heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 series pickups.

One first-season criticism centered on space. Only the regular cab was available, seating three on a bench. Dodge claimed its cab was the most spacious in the industry, but that was little consolation to potential buyers who needed to carry extra people. So Dodge introduced a Club Cab that seated six adults, even if access to the rear wasn't so easy. Then Club Cab models received standard rear-quarter window glass. Last year, the rules changed again. Dodge now offers a Ram Quad Cab, which means rear-access doors on either side of the cab. And for 1999, all extended-cab models get some storage space under the rear seats.

Inside, the Ram Pickup is fully modernized, with ergonomics that match the utility of the rest of the truck. The passenger-side airbag comes with a cutoff switch, so it's perfectly safe to strap in a child seat up front. With any engine, tromping the gas produces a reassuring roar -- a reverberation of vitality. Otherwise, it's fairly quiet. Ride and handling are so competent that you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, though occupants will notice plenty of bumps. Visibility is excellent, and controls are first-rate.

Automatic-transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted gearshift operates easily. For such a bulky vehicle, the Ram is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers.

Demand for the Ram Pickup is still strong. When pickup owners try to sleep on the idea of buying a new truck, they count Rams.

1999 Highlights

The Sport model gets a new front bumper, fascia, grille, headlamps, graphics and Solar Yellow exterior color just to make sure it won't go unnoticed in traffic. All Ram Pickups get an express-down feature for the power windows, a new headlamp switch and four-wheel ABS are standard on vehicles over 10,000 pounds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(39%)
4(36%)
3(18%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
bob,07/31/2015
Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
Bought my truck brand new in 1999, truck has performed awesome! 4x4 is fantastic in the snow, handles great. truck has 158,000 miles now with no issues other than regular maintenance like brakes, battery etc. clear coat failed but that's not Dodges fault!!! this truck was my 3rd ram and two weeks ago I just bought a 2015 ram 1500 and absolutely love it!! This has been an amazing truck...durable...rides great..never left me walking. I will always recommend a dodge truck to anyone who asks!
257,000 and still running great
Martin,09/11/2015
Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
Bought it at 250,000 thought I was an idiot but it was the exact opposite. I live in Texas and like to fish a lot so the terrain gets rugged. The 4x4 works great, does kinda stick a little but it'll still go in gear after I put it back in 2WD then crank it back to 4x4. Haven't had any issues with it since I've had it besides general maintenance except for the passenger window motor going out. Other than that it was a great buy. I've never had a problem towing or hauling either. Gas mileage city blows but I don't drive that much during the work week so I only have to throw in $30 every two weeks or so.
Love this old truck
JD,11/21/2015
Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB
I bought this truck almost 18 years ago. Has it's quirks (have to learn to work the tranny manually so it doesn't search for power). 318 is a rock solid engine, always starts, always goes. 3.55 gearing and automatic overdrive make highway cruising around 70 mph at 1700 rpm effortless. One ongoing issue throughout the years has been the old cap and rotor setup. Seems to wear out and crack every 30000 miles or so. This results in poor running on very wet or rainy days. Steering wonder has always been an issue. Watch for rust on trucks of this year that's the real killer. All new trucks (as you would expect have surpassed it in tech. That being said for a light duty truck it has and continues to be a great asset. Does all the things a truck should do at a fraction of the cost of a new vanity "lifestyle truck". If you are looking for a good old work truck or just like trucks, I would say buy one.
RAM TUFF
husky,03/09/2002
this vehicle is the best that I have ever had to , pull my 22' boat to pulling tree stumps out with.
See all 61 reviews of the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

