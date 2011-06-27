Vehicle overview

As American as college football rivalries, the full-size pickup truck segment has its share of staunch supporters. And those of you wearing the baseball caps and nylon jackets with the Ram symbol on them won't get any argument from us; the 2011 Ram 1500 is tough to beat. When it was fully redesigned for 2009, the Ram 1500 sported a few features never before seen on a big pickup. First of all, the ground-breaking adoption (for the truck world, anyway) of a rear suspension that combined a solid axle and coil springs delivered a smoother, more carlike ride. And lockable storage boxes integrated into the sides of the cargo bed became available as an option.

Beyond those trick features, the Ram 1500 has the basic requirements more than covered. The available V8s are impressive performers, the chassis is well suited to heavy work and the Ram's cabin is a class leader in terms of design, ergonomics and materials. Perhaps the only weak point is the base engine, a 215-horsepower V6 that has EPA fuel ratings no better than those of the top-dog engine, the 390-hp 5.7-liter V8. Provided you can swing the extra cost, the big V8's huge jump in performance and work capability without a fuel economy penalty is a no-brainer.

Honestly, all of the big pickups have more capabilities than most folks will ever need, as well as the option to outfit them like luxury sedans. But the one that goes the extra yard is the 2011 Ram 1500. Lined up against its 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, 2014 Ford F-150 and 2011 Toyota Tundra rivals in an Edmunds comparison test, the Ram took home the win thanks to its more well-rounded personality. This year's more powerful F-150 could shake things up a bit, but overall we still think the Ram is a great pick for a full-size truck.