I traded a 1997 Cadillac STS for this truck straight up and have had zero regrets. It has the 318 and it had 200,000 when I got it. Starts up and runs like a champ and has decent power. No tranny issues and it shifts smoothly. I converted it to flex fuel and the fuel system has never been cleaner. Have had no problems with using higher ethanol blends. The only problems I have had are replacing worn out front end parts (ball joints and wheel bearings; previous owner didn't take of it) I have put 30,000 miles on it since I have had it (about 1 year) and I would recommend a Ram to anyone!

