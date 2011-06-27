  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

The Ram Pickup gets some mild mechanical changes, including electronically governed automatic transmissions and a torque increase for the optional 5.9L turbodiesel V8 to 440 lb-ft. CD controls are added to cassette audio systems and cast alloy wheels are standard with SLT and Sport trims. New color offerings are Light Kiwi Pearl and Spruce Pearl.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(50%)
4(32%)
3(9%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.2
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been a great truck!
laxbro,08/14/2013
I traded a 1997 Cadillac STS for this truck straight up and have had zero regrets. It has the 318 and it had 200,000 when I got it. Starts up and runs like a champ and has decent power. No tranny issues and it shifts smoothly. I converted it to flex fuel and the fuel system has never been cleaner. Have had no problems with using higher ethanol blends. The only problems I have had are replacing worn out front end parts (ball joints and wheel bearings; previous owner didn't take of it) I have put 30,000 miles on it since I have had it (about 1 year) and I would recommend a Ram to anyone!
Won't buy anything but a Dodge again
curtis,02/23/2007
Have owned a 1996 Dodge Ram 4x4 since it came off the mfr floor. It's sort of like the energizer bunny. 179,000 miles and counting. And I run it hard, haul stuff, get it stuck and pull people out with my winch. I won't sell it because I am emotionally attached.
Only Buy dodge
Kripleman,01/02/2010
I have a 5.9L 4x4 SLT.. Owned it for 22 months and put 40k miles 2 missouri winters and 2 cross country road trips in it(Bought with 195k.. current is 234k).. This truck is a CHAMP... I have read tons of reviews and talked to many people who say bad things about it.. Ya MPG is bad.. Ya Cupholder design was a failure... But as far as reliability... I rebuilt rearend(215k) and replaced radiator(227k) and that was about it... it has 33x1250 tires with no other mods.. stk eng. stk trans.. pulls like a champ.. towed a lexus es300 with trailer and bed loaded with no effort whatsoever.. surprising part was MPG wasnt effected as much as i thought... Overpayed for it and horrible MPG but its worth it.
I'd sure buy another one!
Bernie Kressner,12/23/2009
This wonderful truck, with 148,000 miles, 5.2 L, and 5-speed manual has been utterly reliable. It gets decent mileage (16-17 city; 20-21 highway) with the 3.55 differential. Acceleration is a bit slow, but I can cruise all day at 65 mph with only 2,000 RPM on the engine. Engine is so smooth, you can't even tell when its running. This is a "Mobil 1" truck: engine, transmission, and differential all have had Mobil 1 synthetic oils since after the break-in period. I expect to get easily 250,000 miles and 20 years of service.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

Price comparisons for Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT is priced between $5,700 and$5,700 with odometer readings between 169920 and169920 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1996 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,700 and mileage as low as 169920 miles.

