Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

Prepped to get the job done right the first time, our 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Sport Extended Cab 4X4 shown off in Silver Metallic. Powered by a robust 5.9 Liter V8 that delivers a healthy 245hp coupled to a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive Ram 1500 earns near 17mpg on the highway while sporting a bold grille, great-looking alloy wheels, and running boards. Inside our work-ready SLT Sport, settle into durable cloth seating, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and enjoy an impressive AM/FM stereo. Add in power windows and make your way down the road. Dodge includes crucial safety features to give you peace of mind, including side-impact door beams, ABS, and Next Generation airbags. Our Ram 1500 SLT Sport is an ideal choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3B7HF13ZX1G773234

Stock: 18621

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-21-2020