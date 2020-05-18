Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 165,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$3,254 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 CREW CAB -- LARAMIE --- 4X4 --- HEMI 5.7L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- DRIVES GREAT --- REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- CRUISE CONTROL -- RUNNING BOARD -- BED LINER -- AM//FM STEREO -- CD PLAYER -- TONNEAU COVER -- TOWING PACKAGE -- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T49S714738
Stock: 23830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,578 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,509$2,367 Below Market
Deery Brothers Chevrolet - Pleasant Hill / Iowa
POWER WINDOWS * * HEATED MIRRORS * * CD PLAYER * * FOG LAMPS * *Brilliant Black Crystal PC/Light Graystone PC 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX4 Off-Road 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 3.92 Axle Ratio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Black Door Handles, Body Color Grille (TRX), CD player, Cigar Lighter, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Fog Lamps, Halogen Quad Headlamps, Heated door mirrors, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power steering, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 25T TRX, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Removable Ash Tray, Security Alarm, Smoker's Group, Tow Hooks, TRX Fender Flares, TRX Group, TRX4 Off Road Badge.PLEASANT PEOPLE! PLEASANT PRICING! ONLY IN PLEASANT HILL!!! Recent Arrival!EXPERIENCE THE PLEASANT SIDE OF CHEVROLET.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T19S809273
Stock: P5156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 186,619 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998$2,882 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 4dr 2WD Crew Cab 140.5 SLT . It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HB13T79S734488
Stock: # M136481A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- 83,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000$3,309 Below Market
Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa
PRICED TO MOVE! 3NO ACCIDENT AUTO CHECK! SUMMER SAVINGS! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Light Graystone PC 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available., HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Come see why people from all over the midwest are saving BIG MONEY at Deery Waukee. Great selection, top dollar for your trade, and the low prices make this the place to save!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T09S782874
Stock: R697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,245$2,410 Below Market
Neil Huffman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Frankfort - Frankfort / Kentucky
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT RWD 4.7L V8 **Clean Auto Check or CarFax**, **LOCAL Trade In**, **Smart Key**, **Save THOUSANDS OFF MSRP**, **Tow Package or Reese Hitch**, **Cruise Control**, ~~~ Call (502) 695-9050 to check availability + get your personalized quote ~~~, 4.7L V8. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Neils Value Deal offers the consumer the ability to buy this vehicle before we send it to auction. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS, with no implied or expressed warranties or guarantees. We have performed a safety inspection only. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and /or auto body defects. The previous owners contact information is available to discuss this vehicle and we encourage you to have this vehicle inspected by a qualified technician at your expense. All trade-ins are welcome. We'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HB18P79S802025
Stock: P305166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 168,827 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998$1,797 Below Market
Billion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bozeman / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV18P29S724177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,225 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950$1,303 Below Market
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HB13P59S758890
Stock: AL-6194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,994$1,127 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, TONNEAU COVER, ONLY 2 OWNERS, BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, TOW PACKAGE, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALLOY WHEELS.This rear wheel drive 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT features an impressive 5.70 Engine with a Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/light Graystone Pc Exterior with a Dark Slate Gray Fabric Interior. With only 179,355 miles this 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 9S761419* Toyota Direct has this 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 14.0 City MPG! This Dodge Ram 1500 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 5.70 engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Wheel Drive, Spare Tire (Full Size), Traction Control, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Sliding Rear Window, Compass, Overhead Console, Bench Seat (Split), Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Trailer Hitch Receiver, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 223 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HB18T19S761419
Stock: 9S761419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 150,305 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,750$2,013 Below Market
Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio
# $1,700 BELOW MARKET!! 4WD!! POWER SUNROOF* CD/MP3/XM!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! CREW CAB!! HEATED POWER MIRRORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! ALLOY WHEELS!! Recent Arrival! If you are interested in shopping for a vehicle please send us an email, call or chat. We can use video and provide you all the information you need without coming into the dealership. The wellness and health of our employees and customers is our priority and we are taking ongoing precautions to make sure we have cleanliness policies and procedures throughout the day. Our Internet Sales team can help you gather information remotely. We can arrange for you to test drive the vehicle at your home (within proximity to our dealership) with steering wheel covers, gloves, disinfectant and seat covers. If you do decide to purchase we can DocuSign or deliver the vehicle to you or arrange an appointment to pick it up at the dealership. Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. Though we try our best to remove vehicles when sold please confirm information and availability before making a purchase decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T89S718159
Stock: LRDC2228A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 150,696 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,880$2,473 Below Market
Chapman Chevrolet - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Now Offering Contact-Free Sales: Online Shopping, Sanitized Vehicle for Demo Drive (by appt only), and Socially Distanced Delivery of Vehicle. Clean Car Fax, 3.92 Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Ash Tray Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Regional Package, Bighorn Badge, Body Color/Chrome Door Handles, Brake assist, Bright/Bright Billets Grille, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Rear Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, Halogen Quad Headlamps, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Sun Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Light Group, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust Seats, Next Generation Engine Controller, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Overhead Console w/UGDO, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25G SLT, RamBox Cargo Management System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Folding Seat, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheel Spats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 4WD 5-Speed AutomaticHistory is no mystery! At Chapman every vehicle has our Pre-owned Vehicle Brochure which has a Carfax along with a Repair Order so you know exactly what you are buying. With our 5-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE you can buy this vehicle with confidence. If you decide that the vehicle you purchased is not exactly what you wanted, you can return the vehicle up to 5 days after taking delivery without penalty. We just have a limit of 500 miles on the vehicle from delivery. This is NOT an exchange policy! It is a true 5 day money back policy. 'If our emblem is not on the back of your car or truck you probably did pay too much'2009 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T49J515372
Stock: CX20023RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 175,131 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,997$1,758 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 4dr 2WD Quad Cab 140.5 SLT features a 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Stone White with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HB18P49S815184
Stock: W5081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 194,447 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$1,590 Below Market
Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota
Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, International Truck of the Year. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Dodge Laramie with Brilliant Black Pearl exterior and Light pebble beige interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 390 HP at 5600 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com says - A revolutionary rear suspension makes the Ram 1500 the smoothest-riding pickup on the market. A well-crafted new interior is icing on the cake. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 5/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T99S727050
Stock: 4296180E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 150,944 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$1,110 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this charming 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 in Red. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features:Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HB13PX9J504775
Stock: G04775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 150,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000$1,403 Below Market
Atlanta West Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lithia Springs / Georgia
To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Atlanta West CDJR believes you should be covered. 10 years or 100,000 miles worth of warranty on our Pre-Owned inventory. Please call (770)942-1102 for more info.Bluetooth, Navigation / GPS / NAV, MP3, Voice Recognition, Moonroof/ Sunroof, Smartphone Integration, Touch Screen Controls, Heated Seats, UConnect, Steering Wheel Controls, Smartphone App Integration, Bed Liner, 4WD, AM/FM/CD/DVD/HDD/MP3, Chrome Accents Group, Quick Order Package 25H, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication.4WD Clean CARFAX. Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Met CC 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T39J511751
Stock: 110223A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 176,248 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,795$260 Below Market
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab Laramie Pickup 4D 5 1/2 ft 4WD*Four Wheel Drive*Automatic, 5-Spd w/Overdrive*V8, HEMI, 5.7 Liter*Stability Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Anti-Theft System*Keyless Entry*Air Conditioning*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt Wheel*AM/FM Stereo*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*Sirius Satellite*Navigation System*UConnect*Parking Sensors*Dual Air Bags*F&R Side Air Bags*F&R Head Curtain Air Bags*Heated Seats*Dual Power Seats*Oversized Premium Wheels 20'+*Leather*Towing Pkg*Premium Sound*DVD System*Backup Camera*Moon Roof*Daytime Running Lights*Running Boards*Bed Liner*Fog Lights**176K MilesAuto Passion Team 1058 E Highland Dr.St. George Utah 84770 (435)339-6111Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Español, Francais, a place where all people are welcome!Auto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists. Two locations within the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - and next to Wendys off St George Blvd. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T49S746752
Stock: 746752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,267 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$11,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 shown in Mineral Gray Metallic! Powered by a proven 4.7 Liter V8 producing 310hp while coupled with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission to keep you riding with pride. Our Four Wheel Drive is ready to tackle your tough jobs and works just as nice for a spacious family truck while giving you up to 18mpg on the open road. A walk around the outside shows off a durable bed liner to keep your bed looking like new. This SLT trim comes with a multitude of features you're bound to love. A great audio system with AM/FM stereo with CD/MP3 Player, available Satellite radio, plenty of power accessories, cruise control, and cloth seating speak to the need for comfort. Dodge offers brake assist, ABS, airbags, and stability control are in place to manage security. The Dodge power, towing capability, and interior comfort of our Ram 1500 SLT is just waiting for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV18P49S807917
Stock: 18857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 140,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,583$624 Below Market
Hubbard Auto Center - Monticello / Indiana
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Light Graystone PC 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Family owned Hubbard GM Center has served North Central Indiana's automobile needs for 100 years! We're proud to serve as your Monticello, Logansport, Francesville, Delphi, Lafayette, and Rensselaer, Kentland, Winamac full line GM Dealership! For more information about out inventory or our dealership, please go to www.DRIVEHUBBARDGM.COM. Recent Arrival! AS-IS Special!! This one drove in and you can drive it away, but it comes with no guarantees. We recommend you inspect it before buying.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T79S749998
Stock: 20142B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 113,683 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,975$1,902 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol! Odometer is 35418 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV13T79S734952
Stock: 13438A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
- 5(84%)
- 4(11%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(2%)
Related Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Dakota Columbus OH
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Hampton VA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Dallas TX
- Used Ram Promaster City Alexandria VA
- Used Ram Promaster City Louisville KY
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Lancaster PA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Clearwater FL
- Used Ram Dakota Philadelphia PA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Los Angeles CA
- Used Ram Promaster City Beaumont TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ram 1500 2015 Kansas City KS
- Used Ram Promaster City 2018 Naperville IL
- Used Ram 1500 2013 Honolulu HI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser