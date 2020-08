Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me

International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

2009 Dodge Ram 1500 CREW CAB -- LARAMIE --- 4X4 --- HEMI 5.7L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- DRIVES GREAT --- REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- CRUISE CONTROL -- RUNNING BOARD -- BED LINER -- AM//FM STEREO -- CD PLAYER -- TONNEAU COVER -- TOWING PACKAGE -- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D3HV13T49S714738

Stock: 23830

Certified Pre-Owned: No