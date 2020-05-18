Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me

Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio

$1,700 BELOW MARKET!! 4WD!! POWER SUNROOF* CD/MP3/XM!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! CREW CAB!! HEATED POWER MIRRORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! ALLOY WHEELS!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D3HV13T89S718159

Stock: LRDC2228A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020