Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me

Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida

Check out this 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT. Its transmission and Gas V8 4.7L/287 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Ram 1500 comes equipped with these options: Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector, Tilt steering column, Speed control, Removable tailgate, Remote keyless entry, Rear-wheel anti-lock brakes, Rear wheel drive, Rear underseat storage compartment, and Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7HA18N34S724187

Stock: D19115A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020