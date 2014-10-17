Used 2013 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me
12,042 listings
- 63,756 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,984$4,753 Below Market
- 173,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,888$3,491 Below Market
- 174,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,080
- 134,804 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900$3,114 Below Market
- 100,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000$3,462 Below Market
- 96,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,899$4,145 Below Market
- 120,258 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,950$2,262 Below Market
- 106,354 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,850$3,523 Below Market
- 97,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,630 Below Market
- 127,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$2,464 Below Market
- 173,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990
- 77,763 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995$4,022 Below Market
- 77,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950$4,075 Below Market
- 169,602 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900$4,217 Below Market
- 144,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,987$5,008 Below Market
- 166,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995$1,403 Below Market
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,495$2,292 Below Market
- 105,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,952
2013laramie,10/17/2014
I am in love with the 13 Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 8speed Hemi! The engine and 8speed trans is buttery smooth and the 8 speed allows you to really harness the 400hp hemi making it VERY fun to drive. The interior is rated TOP TEN in the world versus any other vehicle on the road! Yes, it is that nice. I drove the 6.2l and Ecoboost Ford F150 and while it was good, the trans is nothing close to the 8 speed and the interior is cheesy at best. I drove the 2014 Chevy and with all the vibration and recall issues,I would not touch it with a 50ft pole, not when spending 45k+. My best advice is, don't think of this as a RAM of old, this is a completely new animal. Very Awesome! MPG is also unreal 17.5ave!!
