Consumer Rating
(381)
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous passenger room, powerful "Hemi" V8, sharp handling, compliant ride, spacious interior, available side-curtain airbags.
  • Poor fuel mileage, no stepside bed style, fewer body configurations than its competition.
Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the recent debut of the Hemi V8, the Ram 1500 can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.

2004 Highlights

The Laramie edition gains more flash via a new grille, body molding and interior accents. A full-time four-wheel-drive system debuts, as does a hands-free Bluetooth-enabled cell phone and a navigation system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(75%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
381 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a good thing that Dodges don't hold their value!
jwestie85,09/02/2012
Seriously... it's a fact. Dodge's DO NOT hold their value compared to, say an F150 or a Sierra, or a Silverado. BUT... This is a good thing because that means you and I can get our hands on a really good, really appealing truck for $1000s less! I've had 3 Dodge's so far, one with a 3.7 V6, one with a 4.7 V8, and one with the 5.7 HEMI V8 (Awesome engine!), and i wished i'd kept all three. Unfortunately i suffer from, "Gotta' have the next thing-itis" and i think it's terminal. All 3 trucks were great, the V6 was really underpowered, the 4.7 was normal, but the HEMI was incredible. Got rid of the HEMI a few months ago and it had 238,000 miles and ran like it had 50k, no lie. I LOVE EM.
Ram Tough
Fred G Wilson,02/25/2015
4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M)
Trucks are not just for guys. We girls drive them too. I bought my Ram used with 53,000mi and have over 183.000 on it and still going. As a nurse I depend on my Ram in bad weather to get me to and from work because we don't get snow days. As a horse owner I trust my Ram to pull my horses safely to where ever I am going. Compared to my parents Sierra, I don't even know I have a horse trailer behind me with the Ram. With the Sierra it moans and groans. On the farm I use it to haul seed during planting season, firewood when cutting up trees and whatever else comes along. With wear and tear I have had to replace things. But when I buy again it will be a RAM!!!
Richard- A RailRoader
Richard B,12/05/2015
4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M)
Replaced a 04 Ram 1500 with a 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie crew cab 4x4 with 12,000 miles,I went from a truck to a very well equipped luxury , smooth , quiet 4 x 4,Update for 2020 I've put 21,000 miles in 3 years,no problems with truck,this truck has air bag suspension front and back and is very smooth, interior total luxury,it has the power,four wheel very good for snow.
2004 DODGE RAM 1500
AZRAMBO,02/25/2010
The truck is a good truck dependable, nice looking, except it just barely reached 70,000 miles and just was told transmission needs to be rebuilt. Apparently this happens alot with Dodge trucks. The company that told me about the tranny has been in business 37 years and very reputable. Don't use truck for really anything than driving to and from work so it's not used often. To have tranny issues already is messed up. Other than that no other issues it's just the 1 issue is major and very expensive. Don't think I would be buying a Dodge again, unless the warranty holds up... checking on that now.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
The guys from Dodge were having fun introducing the 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10, using colorful phrases and lively language to describe what could only be thought of as an extreme truck. The typical references to safety, practicality and fuel mileage were missing.

One of the reps from Chrysler Groups Performance Vehicle Operations (PVO) observed that the SRT-10 wasn't afraid of bad weather, "not cyclones, typhoons or lightning." The gathered journalists laughed knowingly, realizing this was a reference to GMC's Syclone and Typhoon and the Ford SVT Lightning. Then, opening the hood, we all had a good laugh when we saw they had put a can of the energy drink "Whoop Ass" in the spare battery holder. By now, we were, as they say, chomping at the bit to drive it.

The best part of the introduction, though, was when they were about to turn us loose on the twisting roads around Austin, Texas, where the press event was being held. They told us that there would only be about 3,000 of the SRT-10s built and that the trucks we were about to drive were the only ones like it in the state. As we drove off, it occurred to us…we were driving the meanest truck in Texas.

As the SRT-10 began gobbling up the road, we realized it would be very hard to obey the road signs that reminded motorists to "Drive Friendly." How do you do that in a truck that has a 500-horsepower Viper engine and a six-speed Hurst shifter? We found slower traffic pulled to the side as soon as we came up behind them. Was this a local custom? Or was it because of the Dodge's imposing "get out of the way" grille? Whatever, it was nice to have nothing but clear road ahead so we could test the retina-detaching acceleration produced by 525 pound-feet of torque which propels the Ram from a standstill to 60 mph in just over 5 seconds.

We know it's hard, but you have to remember that the SRT-10 is about more than its acceleration and road-clearing appearance. It also seems to be a solidly built truck that could tow a lot of stuff around — at least that's our impression from a four-hour test-drive.

Let's start with the looks. It only comes in three colors — black, red and silver — and it looks good in all of them. It's a stocky truck with a short bed and from the front it does have a real mean appearance. From the side you'll notice it has a spoiler on the back end of the bed — unusual for a truck, but not bad-looking, really. For those times when you actually need to load something into the truck, the spoiler unbolts and stores in the bed. From the rear, the twin chrome exhausts catch the eye and provide a nice contrast to the bold colors.

Inside the cab, the appearance is somewhat bare bones, which matches the performance style of the SRT-10; too many niceties would be out of place here. The seats, with suede facing and loads of lateral support, are wonderfully comfortable. But be warned, the stiff ride transmits road feel to the driver and passenger with jarring intensity. This isn't a vehicle for people who want to pamper themselves.

The dashboard is hard plastic and the radio looks standard issue. However, it comes with a 518-watt amp to match the 500 horsepower. Crank the sound system while you row through the gears and the result could be a giddy overload of your pleasure sensors. Racing pedals match the Hurst shifter angled to fall conveniently under the driver's hand. White-faced gauges abound, including an oil temperature gauge mounted on the A-pillar. A wide center armrest/storage bin doubles as a seat for a third person (in a pinch).

When you have 500 hp on tap, hurtling a 5,000-pound truck forward at high speeds, you better have the brakes to control all this energy. The SRT-10 comes with front and rear ventilated disc brakes and four-wheel ABS that grab this bad boy and haul down the speed. Somehow, the guys from PVO have set up the brakes so they feel strong and sensitive at the same time. Add good brakes to 22-inch wheels with Pirelli 305/40 Scorpion Zeros and the scene is set for great handling and driving fun.

The oddest thing about the way the SRT-10 handles is that you are glued to the road yet you are way up in the air. A sports car feels like it should handle well because it's low to the ground, but pickup trucks are — or, they used to be — basically for chugging along with a load of junk in the back. The SRT-10 changes that with quick steering response, performance-stiff suspension and dragster-style thrust. Needless to say, the tires are easy to break loose, even though there's a lot of rubber on the road. Around a tight corner, the rear-wheel drive and lots of torque mean you rotate the truck if you have the nerve to give it a lot of gas. Remember, traction control is not available.

Much of the fun factor driving the SRT-10 comes via a new Hurst linkage system and a modified version of the Viper's T56 six-speed transmission. A 4.10 rear axle ratio assures quick starts no matter what gear you're in and a custom dual-exhaust makes sure you sound just right as you blow the doors off the competition. Speaking of which, later in the event we drove a 2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and, while it was also a lively steed, by comparison it felt soft and the automatic transmission was less exciting than the Dodge's Hurst-shifted six-speed manual. Shoppers in this rather narrow niche might also want to look at that 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS.

You've probably gathered by now that the SRT-10 isn't designed as a daily driver or even a work truck. It's a toy for performance enthusiasts who can justify an indulgence with a $45,795 sticker price (including destination). So, criticisms about its lack of practicality and dismal gas mileage will probably fall on deaf ears. There is no quad cab version of the SRT-10 so you'll never squeeze more than three people into the cab — two if you want to keep everyone happy. Fuel specs haven't been released yet but obviously a 500-hp engine is a thirsty beast.

While the SRT-10 may at first glance seem like a funny car oddity, its chiseled features and uncompromising devotion to performance make it worth a second look. Even a sports car enthusiast who is seeking something different may find that the combination of a Viper engine, a stiff chassis and lots of rubber on the highway will provide plenty of kicks at a relatively affordable price. Just remember, there is no traction control on this monster.

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10, Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 is priced between $21,995 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 110469 and110469 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,995 and mileage as low as 110469 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,897.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,557.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,628.

