1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive sheetmetal, user-friendly cab, standard V-8
  • Underpowered base V-6, ABS is not standard
2010
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys had to know they had a winner when their bold Ram Pickup debuted in 1994. Few trucks have turned as many heads, or prompted so much comment. Whether decked out in Sport trim or wearing conventional chrome on its chest-thumping grille, this is macho mentality sculpted in steel.

Under the hood, the goods range from modest to mammoth. For the practical-minded, there's a mild-mannered 3.9-liter V6; or, a Cummins diesel whose throbbing note and power make a guy want to grab his Stetson and haul on out.Those who'd like a little more muscle have a pair of V8s to choose from. Whoa! You're still not satisfied? Like TV's Tim the Tool Man, you want "more power"? Say no more. Just check the option list and you can barrel homeward with an 8.0-liter V10, blasting out 300 horses, and a locomotivelike 450 pound-feet of torque. The Magnum V10 is available only in heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 series pickups.

One first-season criticism centered on space. Only the regular cab was available, seating three on a bench. Dodge claimed its cab was the most spacious in the industry, but that was little consolation to potential buyers who needed to carry extra people. Two years ago, Dodge introduced a Club Cab that seated six adults, even if access to the rear wasn't so easy. Last year, Club Cab models received standard rear-quarter window glass. For 1998, the rules have changed again. Dodge now offers a Ram Quad Cab, which means rear-access doors on either side of the cab. This is truly the most convenient truck you can buy.

Inside, the Ram Pickup is finally redesigned, creating ergonomics to match the utility of the rest of the truck. A new passenger-side airbag comes standard, and with a cutoff switch so it's safe to strap in a child seat up front. With any engine, tromping the gas produces a reassuring roar -- a reverberation of vitality. Otherwise, it's fairly quiet. Ride and handling are so competent that you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, though occupants will notice plenty of bumps. Visibility is great, and controls are excellent. Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted gearshift operates easily. For such a large and bulky vehicle, the Ram Pickup is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers.

More than a million Ram Pickups went to customers during the first three years of production. Demand is still strong, and Chrysler recently opened a new plant to keep the supply lines full. Curiosity has tapered off, but when pickup owners try to sleep on the idea of buying a new truck, they count Rams.

1998 Highlights

The Ram Quad Cab, as in four doors, becomes the first pickup on the market with two rear access doors. And for convenience, the front seatbelts are now integrated into the front seats, making for obstruction-free rear access. All Ram Pickups get a totally redesigned interior, standard passenger-side airbag with cutoff switch, and all airbags are "depowered" for safety.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(45%)
4(26%)
3(17%)
2(8%)
1(4%)
4.0
72 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My truck
dan,05/26/2010
I bought my truck when I was 19. I put 75,000 miles on it. I sold it at 175,000 miles driving her from Phoenix, az. To San Diego, ca. To Austin, tx to Houston, tx. & to Kansas City, mo. I hauled cars on trailers around az. & tx. I also hauled my stuff in the bed from Phoenix to Austin. I drove the hell out of that truck going 100 mph+ from Phoenix to San Diego. Of course I took it off road and raced some cars & trucks on occasion. I did the work on it myself & she had all the power, towing capability, & even drove her while I delivered pizzas at domino's. I could pull 16-18 mpg in town. I can't own another truck now, since she was easy to work on, had enough power and towing, & I could scare little cars too.
Not As Many Problems As Others
Jose Perales,05/08/2010
My dad bought this truck in 2001 and we haven't had to replace anything but the water pump, and we had to fix the AC. Other than that, the truck has run great. The clear coat on the paint is chipping off but what do you expect it's been a while. Fuel economy is better than our newer 2005 Ram. It hauls a full load of roofing waste material almost every weekend easily. The truck is great.
A real truck
ramfan86,09/28/2010
I've had my ram for a while now and I absolutely love it. It's like a tank, nothing stops it. If you want good fuel economy buy a prius not a full-size truck. If you compare the 1500 to a diesel then you're a retard because of course there is no comparison. Diesels aren't all they are cracked up to be either, had one, didn't care for it. My paint peeled but hello, it's 2010, it's a twelve year old truck, that's actually pretty good. Never had any tranny or engine or suspension issues. Break's don't last so stop whining. (buy a prius). Put a nice exhaust, bigger tires, and murder it out and you have the toughest looking truck ever!
Top Dog
abichard,01/21/2012
This is the 5th dodge ihave bought of this body style. The auto trans dodge missed on but with the 5 speed this truck is the best truck you can buy. Good power, great towing, and comfortable. I drive this truck every where. bought at 192k and at almost 300k now. Back seat is kinda small but I dont ride back there my gear does "firefighter". I put this truck through hell and back and keeps going strong. As for steering and all the little stuff people complain about if you maintance your truck, car, boat what ever like you should this problems will never come around. Buy A Dodge!!!
See all 72 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SS/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST is priced between $1,600 and$1,600 with odometer readings between 145576 and145576 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1998 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,600 and mileage as low as 145576 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,663.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,240.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,706.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

