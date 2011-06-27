Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

Completely Converted bgerard1 , 01/07/2011 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Initially, the Ram was not even on my option list. But after driving F150 and Silverado, I decided to test drive one on a whim. I could not have been more surprised by what I experienced. This truck is so far superior, I can't believe it - and at first, I didn't want to believe it. If you are in the market, drive them all and you'll see for yourself - Dodge has grabbed the truck market by the horns. I am completely converted! Report Abuse

2011 Truck of the Year? Impressed , 11/30/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Chrysler may still have a lot of work to do, but I think they're headed in the right direction with the Dodge Ram 1500. The 3 points that guided my decision in purchasing the Dodge Ram instead of the Ford and Chevy trucks were value, power, and design. The price of the Ram was way below Ford/Chevy. The power of Rams 390 hp Hemi with 407 lbs of torque humbles anything Ford/Chevy has to offer. Interior fit and finish of the Ram is good and the outstanding exterior design attracts jealous looks from Ford/Chevy truck owners. And with the rear coil spring suspension the Ram soaks up bumps without bucking you like a mechanical bull. This truck is a winner, even Truck of the Year in my book. Report Abuse

Overall a great truck Lex pace , 04/02/2016 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful No problems in 120000 miles. Decent gas mileage. Comfortable interior Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I highly approve! lkellyharley , 12/19/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm not going into details because many other have already done so. However this is an awesome truck. I'm continually impressed by it performance and ride quality. I bought mine at the Dodge Big Event year end close-out, so I got a great deal. Report Abuse