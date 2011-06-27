Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews
Completely Converted
Initially, the Ram was not even on my option list. But after driving F150 and Silverado, I decided to test drive one on a whim. I could not have been more surprised by what I experienced. This truck is so far superior, I can't believe it - and at first, I didn't want to believe it. If you are in the market, drive them all and you'll see for yourself - Dodge has grabbed the truck market by the horns. I am completely converted!
2011 Truck of the Year?
Chrysler may still have a lot of work to do, but I think they're headed in the right direction with the Dodge Ram 1500. The 3 points that guided my decision in purchasing the Dodge Ram instead of the Ford and Chevy trucks were value, power, and design. The price of the Ram was way below Ford/Chevy. The power of Rams 390 hp Hemi with 407 lbs of torque humbles anything Ford/Chevy has to offer. Interior fit and finish of the Ram is good and the outstanding exterior design attracts jealous looks from Ford/Chevy truck owners. And with the rear coil spring suspension the Ram soaks up bumps without bucking you like a mechanical bull. This truck is a winner, even Truck of the Year in my book.
Overall a great truck
No problems in 120000 miles. Decent gas mileage. Comfortable interior
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I highly approve!
I'm not going into details because many other have already done so. However this is an awesome truck. I'm continually impressed by it performance and ride quality. I bought mine at the Dodge Big Event year end close-out, so I got a great deal.
Was a For man, now I'm a Dodge man!
I absolutely love my Ram 1500. I use to be a Ford man, but after my f150 started falling apart on me, I decided to upgrade. This truck is amazing and I am convinced I have the best truck out there. It has plenty of power, it rides smooth, interior is awesome, exterior is even better.. I literally have no complaints about this truck. It is definitely worth every penny!
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango