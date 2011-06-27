  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

4.7
76 reviews
List Price Range
$9,499 - $14,988
Completely Converted

bgerard1, 01/07/2011
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

Initially, the Ram was not even on my option list. But after driving F150 and Silverado, I decided to test drive one on a whim. I could not have been more surprised by what I experienced. This truck is so far superior, I can't believe it - and at first, I didn't want to believe it. If you are in the market, drive them all and you'll see for yourself - Dodge has grabbed the truck market by the horns. I am completely converted!

2011 Truck of the Year?

Impressed, 11/30/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Chrysler may still have a lot of work to do, but I think they're headed in the right direction with the Dodge Ram 1500. The 3 points that guided my decision in purchasing the Dodge Ram instead of the Ford and Chevy trucks were value, power, and design. The price of the Ram was way below Ford/Chevy. The power of Rams 390 hp Hemi with 407 lbs of torque humbles anything Ford/Chevy has to offer. Interior fit and finish of the Ram is good and the outstanding exterior design attracts jealous looks from Ford/Chevy truck owners. And with the rear coil spring suspension the Ram soaks up bumps without bucking you like a mechanical bull. This truck is a winner, even Truck of the Year in my book.

Overall a great truck

Lex pace, 04/02/2016
SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

No problems in 120000 miles. Decent gas mileage. Comfortable interior

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I highly approve!

lkellyharley, 12/19/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I'm not going into details because many other have already done so. However this is an awesome truck. I'm continually impressed by it performance and ride quality. I bought mine at the Dodge Big Event year end close-out, so I got a great deal.

Was a For man, now I'm a Dodge man!

ramtrucks89, 05/23/2015
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my Ram 1500. I use to be a Ford man, but after my f150 started falling apart on me, I decided to upgrade. This truck is amazing and I am convinced I have the best truck out there. It has plenty of power, it rides smooth, interior is awesome, exterior is even better.. I literally have no complaints about this truck. It is definitely worth every penny!

