5 star reviews: 73 %

4 star reviews: 14 %

3 star reviews: 3 %

2 star reviews: 3 %

1 star reviews: 7 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 30 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, New full size truck owner

SSBroly , 01/23/2020

Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I purchased my 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn as a fleet vehicle with 14k miles on it. It had everything I wanted except bed liner. I later decided to get the side steps for the kids and wife easier access. Not an ad, just trying to help others in similar situation. Purchased side steps from carid.com saved about $450, and has lifetime warranty. Bed liner from a local shop also with lifetime warranty for about $600 less than if dealer installed. I wanted to address the only 1 star review on here regarding dash brightness...you can dim the dash lights on the left side under the headlights switch. There is a slide knob/gear (?) Which turns on interior lights. If you turn it the other way, it dims the lights. The only 3 star review commented on no radio controls on the steering wheel. I found them after a week of ownership. The volume controls are on the BACK right side of wheel and the skip controls are on the back of the left side of wheel. Weird I know lol! **Back to my review** I have used this truck to tow my trailer camper (6400 pounds, 23ft long) on three different occasions. ~6.5 mpg. The 2nd trip I was towing in 45 mph winds and it handled it like a champ. At 55 mph driving over an open bridge in gusty winds I felt in control the whole time. Plenty of room for my family (wife, 4 yo son, 2 yo daughter with car seats). Cabin is very quiet, comfortable and upscale. Lots of cupholders and storage, including two coolers in the floor in the back. The engine is powerful, easy to safely merge, pass etc. Easily handled my camper. Overall amazing truck! I have only owned smaller trucks (1998 Ranger, 1996 Ranger, 2001 S10, 2002 S10 and 1984 Mazda B2000) so I was worried about parking it, driving around in traffic (narrow streets etc), but it is a breeze. There are sensors on the front and back to help along with a very detailed back up camera. CONS: Gas mileage as expected, but not as bad as I imagined (15-18 mpg). I must say I do have the off road tires installed by the prior owner so obviously that is a big factor. Not really complaining, just worst than my little 2012 civic lol. Duh right?!? SiriusXM radio was initially AMAZING however since the trial period ended and I chose not to continue it ($16.99 a month), I have been getting letters from SiriusXM with deals and promotionals ever since at least twice a week. Kind of annoying. I downloaded free apps on phone, sync on bluetooth and listen for free =) If you want it, let it lapse and not respond at first and you will get promotions for 6 months free etc afterwards. *** I have had the truck for about 5k miles so far. I will update after a year. Good luck out there!

5 out of 5 stars, Checks every box

Juan , 08/15/2019

Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I wanted to all of my consolidated my vehicles into one that does it all. Needed to combine the utility if my old avalanche with the performance of my focus ST while still being able to haul the kids around comfortably. I looked at the new Sierra and Silverado and was impressed with the performance but not the price. Finally settled on the RAM 1500. It has more space than I'll ever need, good tow rating and that HEMI really gets going when you put your foot down. I average about 20 MPG as long as I drive sensibly the the ride quality is amazing. It did everything the new Sierra offered for less. Strongly recommend the 8.4 in infotainment system. *12k mile update* I've noticed a little vibration coming from the driver and front passenger door panels while listening to music with heavy base. The front passenger window control panel pops out weirdly easily and may be to blame. Android auto is awesome when it works but I've had more than a few days where it refuses to connect to my phone. The Uconnect is a neat gimmick but that also stops working quite often (app disconnects you). Lastly there seems to be a little rust forming on the lip around the right fog light of my chrome bumper. That last one is ridiculous and I'll have them look at it next week during my inspection. I don't regret buying the truck, I'll continue to love my time with it. Hopefully the rust issue is addressed and doesn't come back for many years

5 out of 5 stars, Dodge’s best kept secret

Nick , 01/20/2019

Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

Just bought a Classic 1500. This last run of the 4th gen 1500 will go down as Dodges best kept secret. They are giving these trucks away at a steal of a price. The Big Horn I got is equipped just perfectly for a truck. I don’t need a crazy fancy truck with tons of extras that jack the price north of 50K. I think the gen 4 1500 is the best looking Dodge ever made, I’m not a fan of the looks of the gen 5. Plus, this last run of trucks is made in USA!

5 out of 5 stars, It's a steal! Classic Lone Star Silver edition

Rob T , 02/21/2019

Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

18 months and 17000 miles now. Not a single complaint, nor a single problem to report. It did feel like there was a hard downshift as I drove it through a parking lot last week so I will keep a look out for further development on that. I’ve taken it in for 2 oil changes and two tire rotations. It has been an easy truck to live with on a day to day basis, easy to park and easy to maneuver. I still think the front end sensor is too sensitive, giving a full alert when I am still nearly 18 inches away from cars in the next parking stall. This is my second review after nearly 6 months of ownership. I'm still averaging 18-19 mpg with about 60% interstate / 40% in town driving (Hemi with 3.92 axle). I'm still very pleased overall with everything this trim level has to offer and the suspension continues to impress me; you don't need to put sand bags in the bed to give it a smooth ride and absorbs bumps in the road without any jitters. The park assist alarms are a nice feature but I think the settings are too conservative when pulling into tight parking spaces making way too much racket when I'm still a foot away from the other car. The dual zone auto A/C never needs to be fussed with - I keep it set at 70 in Texas and works perfectly for me. The steering is tight and goes exactly where I turn the wheel. The seats are not as comfortable as the F-150 but still very supportive and able to take long trips without fatigue. The sound of the Hemi makes up for the seats and, in my opinion, the body style looks better than either the Ford or Chevy. Overall it is way more truck than the F150 Ecoboost at a lower purchase price and very little, if any, sacrifice in real world fuel economy. One year in, I've driven just over 12000 miles and averaged 18 mpg using the Eco mode, driving about 60% highway miles. I’ve had zero problems, and zero out of pocket maintenance costs so far. Tomball, TX Dodge dealer threw in 2 free oil changes and 2 free tire rotations. The suspension on this truck is still firm with no squeaks or rattles. It feels firmly planted on the pavement in the rear with the coil suspension and the steering wheel feels light and accurate, it goes right where it's pointed without any play in the wheel. The interior is straightforward and the UConnect system with Apple Play is intuitive and easy to understand. Road noise is near non-existent with a slight rumble from the engine when accelerating. My two complaints continue to be the step up bar; and the front bumper sensor alarms.

