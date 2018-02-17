Used 2018 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me

I have the short bed Laramie CC with the 5.7 V8 4x4. There was not an exact match for purposes of the review on Edmunds. This truck has the softest and quietest ride. It is unbelievable. Chrysler really thought of everything when putting together this truck. This isn’t even the Limited, but I have not had one of those “awww man, I wish it had the _____.” Mine doesn’t have rambox or the air suspension, but I can’t imagine the suspension can be anymore smooth yet agile than it already is. As for the rambox, I’m sure it’s a nice feature, but there is plenty of space to store things securely inside, even in those little boxes built into the floor. This truck is smart - it knows the temperature enough to decide whether to turn on the heated seats/steering wheel, or turn on the ventilated seats. It also knows whether to turn on the defroster and the heated mirrors. Apple car play is amazing. So much easier than using the older Uconnect systems. Even something so passive as the wheel to wheel steps are brilliantly engineered. They’re at the perfect height to get in and out of the truck (without muddying up your pants). The design of the truck (although dated, and slated for a remodel for the MY 2019), is still gorgeous. I have the Delmonico Red, and the paint is amazing, and the truck still has that “tough” look. Call me gaudy, but I love all the chrome. The only knock on the truck is that sometimes the steering wheel controls have a spasm and won’t work. It usually corrects itself after turning off the car and coming back to the car a few minutes later. If that’s my only complaint, this truck is simply amazing. Like another reviewer said, gas mileage sucks, but I didn’t buy this truck to get 30+ mpg. You’re better off with the diesel or the v6 for that.

