Used 2018 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,999$8,904 Below Market
AutoSource Draper - Draper / Utah
BACKUP CAMERA, CLOTH SEATS, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE, PUSH BUTTON START, LOW MILES, PARKING SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS, XM RADIO.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 14973 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7GT9JS110404
Stock: 30543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 19,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$23,950$7,251 Below Market
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC - Southern Pines / North Carolina
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC is North Carolina's premier new and used car dealers. Pinehurst Buick, Chevrolet, GMC car shoppers can stop by our convenient location near Pinehurst, NC. This 2018 RAM 1500 SLT is a great option for folks looking for top features like a backup camera, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $23,950. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a gorgeous bright white clearcoat exterior along with a black/diesel gray interior. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC, 10722 US Hwy 15-501, Southern Pines, NC, 28388, Phone: 9106845149, E-mail: chevysalesleads@pinehurstautomall.coml.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7GG2JS133946
Stock: PB12320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,888$4,691 Below Market
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Odometer is 9295 miles below market average! Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6LT1JS112776
Stock: P4580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2018 Ram 1500 Express4,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,493$5,127 Below Market
Sliman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amherst / Ohio
This 2018 RAM 1500 Express boasts features like a Bluetooth, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation and will not disappoint. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $26,493. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. With a suave brilliant black crys exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. With Bluetooth, you can access your electronics anywhere, anytime. Don't want to stand outside in the cold looking for your keys? The keyless entry will have you covered with hands-free locking and unlocking. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Information: Sliman's Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 7498 Leavitt Rd, Amherst, OH, 44001, Phone: 4409884484, E-mail: bucherj@slimans.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FG2JS308651
Stock: 191636B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 29,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,389
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS, Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), Front Fog Lamps, GVWR: 6,900 lbs, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Grille, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Chrome Clad, Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure. This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ram 1500 Express Has Everything You Want *ADD CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Storage Tray, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR7KTXJG196790
Stock: PJG196790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 22,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,495$4,783 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Form meets function with the Certified 2018 Ram 1500. This 1500 has 22521 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. It s cleverly designed to maximize convenience and comfort with features such as: We're happy to help you become this 1500's proud owner. Get a fast and easy price quote. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7LG9JS269318
Stock: JS269318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 10,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,650$2,958 Below Market
Heritage Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Parkville - Baltimore / Maryland
Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Ram 1500 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Recent Arrival! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FG8JS260590
Stock: LP260590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 22,033 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,800$3,525 Below Market
Liberty Ford Brunswick - Brunswick / Ohio
===JUST REDUCED===, BACK UP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE / TRAILER HITCH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AWD / 4WD, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Ram 1500 ST 4WD 4WD Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTOdometer is 7913 miles below market average!If we do not have what you are looking for, just let us know and we will find it. We have access to any make/model and we sell Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FT2JS134206
Stock: BX4537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 21,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,999$7,579 Below Market
Cocoa Hyundai - Cocoa / Florida
This 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn in Flame Red Clearcoat features: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Badge, Big Horn Regional Package, Bright/Bright Billets Grille, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders, Front Center Seat Cushion Storage, Front Fog Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Power 10-Way Driver Seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 22S Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20' x 8' Aluminum Chrome Clad. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Cocoa Hyundai - 'We say YES, you pay LESS!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7GG0JS348256
Stock: N32224B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 20,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,995$4,366 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
With a mix of style and luxury, you'll be excited to jump into this Certified 2018 Ram 1500 every morning. Curious about how far this 1500 has been driven? The odometer reads 20364 miles. It also brings drivers and passengers many levels of convenience with its: 4WD,blue tooth,heated seats,leather seats,moon roof,navigation and power locks We never lose a deal on price! Start driving today. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR7LTXJG197341
Stock: P8369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 61,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,991$5,880 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Ram 1500 4dr Tradesman ST QUAD CAB RWD features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Diesel Gray/Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6FT8JS238788
Stock: 995337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 15,819 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,696$3,486 Below Market
Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - High Point / North Carolina
Certified. Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2018 Ram 1500 Express 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT This Ram is a CARFAX One-Owner truck and comes with the REMAINING WARRANTY. It has always been owned here in NC. Features include SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capable, Media Hub (USB, AUX), ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, and Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure.TEXT us at (336) 203-8721. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10680 miles below market average!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FT0JS124788
Stock: 124788PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 20,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,439
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26S BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No satellite coverage in Hawaii or Alaska, USB Host Flip, HD Radio, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, LED Bed Lighting, Glove Box Lamp, Bright/Bright Billets Grille, Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors, Big Horn Regional Package, Big Horn Badge, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Security Alarm, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Start System, Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, GVWR: 6,900 lbs, Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case, Power, MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special low volume paints, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Humidity Sensor, Heated Front Seats, GVWR: 6,900 LBS. This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ram 1500 Big Horn Has Everything You Want *DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat, Full Length Upgraded Floor Console, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Chrome Clad, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Storage Tray.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Harvest with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7LT5JS329799
Stock: PJS329799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 18,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,888$6,785 Below Market
Riverside Buick GMC - Cartersville / Georgia
This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS, Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS. *This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options * QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), Front Fog Lamps, GVWR: 6,900 lbs, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Grille, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Chrome Clad, Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure , SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge, Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT. *Visit Us Today * For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Riverside Buick GMC, 125 S Dixie Ave, Cartersville, GA 30120. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR7KT0JG130507
Stock: G0286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 14,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,995$3,456 Below Market
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2018 Ram 1500 Express. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 features the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, No Satellite Coverage HI/AK/PR/VI, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, REAR SLIDING WINDOW, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), Front Floor Mats, Front Fog Lamps, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Grille, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express, POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Black Exterior Mirrors, Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front Floor Mats, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, No Satellite Coverage HI/AK/PR/VI, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, and GVWR: 6,025 LBS (STD).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6JR6AG4JG210341
Stock: J20277A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 10,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,998$3,006 Below Market
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR7LG7JG227799
Stock: 19317481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Ram 1500 Express6,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,897$3,171 Below Market
Marty Cancila Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Florissant / Missouri
Certified. 100% Guaranteed Financing, 1500 Express, 4D Extended Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, Black w/Cloth Bucket Seats, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.0 Touchscreen Display, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Add Class IV Receiver Hitch, Add Spray In Bedliner, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Exterior Mirrors, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Grille, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Brake assist, Carpet Floor Covering, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Delete Class IV Receiver Hitch, Delete Spray In Bedliner, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electronic Stability Control, Express Value Package, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders, Front Center Armrest, Front Floor Mats, Front Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust Seats, Media Hub (USB, AUX), No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27J Express, Radio data system, Radio: 3.0, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display, Ram 1500 Express, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure, Remote USB Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tachometer, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 x 8 Aluminum Chrome Clad. Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Ram 1500 Express 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* 125 Point InspectionMarty Cancila is your fast, friendly and hassle free dealer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FT7JS310120
Stock: 8420B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-30-2019
- 6,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,400$4,324 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. This Ram 1500 Tradesman comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. This Ram 1500 Tradesman is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR7KT5JG265451
Stock: 265451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram 1500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram 1500
- 5(56%)
- 4(33%)
- 1(11%)
Related Ram 1500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
- Used Tesla Model X 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Dakota Lakeland FL
- Used Ram Dakota New York NY
- Used Ram Dakota San Antonio TX
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Salt Lake City UT
- Used Ram Dakota Billings MT
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Manchester NH
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Springfield MA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Phoenix AZ
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Norfolk VA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Bellevue WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ram Promaster City 2018 Charlotte NC
- Used Ram 1500 2015 Everett WA
- Used Ram 3500 2016 Mckinney TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021