Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,737
|$10,893
|$12,981
|Clean
|$7,252
|$10,204
|$12,138
|Average
|$6,283
|$8,827
|$10,453
|Rough
|$5,314
|$7,449
|$8,768
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,213
|$12,759
|$15,108
|Clean
|$8,636
|$11,953
|$14,128
|Average
|$7,482
|$10,339
|$12,167
|Rough
|$6,328
|$8,725
|$10,205
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,224
|$19,005
|$22,179
|Clean
|$13,333
|$17,803
|$20,739
|Average
|$11,551
|$15,400
|$17,860
|Rough
|$9,770
|$12,996
|$14,981
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,064
|$11,236
|$13,335
|Clean
|$7,559
|$10,525
|$12,470
|Average
|$6,548
|$9,104
|$10,739
|Rough
|$5,538
|$7,683
|$9,007
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,717
|$8,691
|$10,006
|Clean
|$6,296
|$8,141
|$9,356
|Average
|$5,455
|$7,042
|$8,058
|Rough
|$4,613
|$5,943
|$6,759
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,883
|$17,244
|$20,140
|Clean
|$12,076
|$16,153
|$18,832
|Average
|$10,462
|$13,973
|$16,218
|Rough
|$8,848
|$11,792
|$13,604
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,871
|$9,942
|$11,324
|Clean
|$7,378
|$9,313
|$10,589
|Average
|$6,392
|$8,056
|$9,119
|Rough
|$5,406
|$6,798
|$7,649
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,221
|$11,883
|$13,657
|Clean
|$8,644
|$11,132
|$12,771
|Average
|$7,489
|$9,629
|$10,998
|Rough
|$6,334
|$8,126
|$9,225
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,681
|$10,493
|$12,356
|Clean
|$7,200
|$9,829
|$11,554
|Average
|$6,238
|$8,502
|$9,950
|Rough
|$5,276
|$7,175
|$8,346
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,298
|$12,428
|$14,506
|Clean
|$8,716
|$11,642
|$13,565
|Average
|$7,551
|$10,071
|$11,682
|Rough
|$6,386
|$8,499
|$9,799
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,405
|$15,267
|$17,831
|Clean
|$10,691
|$14,302
|$16,673
|Average
|$9,262
|$12,371
|$14,359
|Rough
|$7,834
|$10,440
|$12,044
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,199
|$8,835
|$10,579
|Clean
|$5,811
|$8,277
|$9,893
|Average
|$5,034
|$7,159
|$8,519
|Rough
|$4,258
|$6,042
|$7,146
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,070
|$12,339
|$14,508
|Clean
|$8,502
|$11,559
|$13,566
|Average
|$7,366
|$9,998
|$11,683
|Rough
|$6,230
|$8,438
|$9,800
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,764
|$11,517
|$13,349
|Clean
|$8,215
|$10,789
|$12,482
|Average
|$7,117
|$9,333
|$10,750
|Rough
|$6,019
|$7,876
|$9,017
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,877
|$7,822
|$9,114
|Clean
|$5,509
|$7,327
|$8,523
|Average
|$4,773
|$6,338
|$7,340
|Rough
|$4,037
|$5,349
|$6,156
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,363
|$12,268
|$14,199
|Clean
|$8,777
|$11,492
|$13,278
|Average
|$7,604
|$9,940
|$11,435
|Rough
|$6,431
|$8,389
|$9,591
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,593
|$14,178
|$16,560
|Clean
|$9,929
|$13,282
|$15,485
|Average
|$8,602
|$11,489
|$13,335
|Rough
|$7,276
|$9,695
|$11,186
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,301
|$14,532
|$16,685
|Clean
|$10,593
|$13,613
|$15,602
|Average
|$9,177
|$11,775
|$13,436
|Rough
|$7,762
|$9,937
|$11,270
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,546
|$15,455
|$18,049
|Clean
|$10,823
|$14,478
|$16,878
|Average
|$9,377
|$12,523
|$14,535
|Rough
|$7,930
|$10,568
|$12,192
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,579
|$14,161
|$16,539
|Clean
|$9,917
|$13,266
|$15,465
|Average
|$8,591
|$11,475
|$13,318
|Rough
|$7,266
|$9,684
|$11,171