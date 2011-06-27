  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,737$10,893$12,981
Clean$7,252$10,204$12,138
Average$6,283$8,827$10,453
Rough$5,314$7,449$8,768
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,213$12,759$15,108
Clean$8,636$11,953$14,128
Average$7,482$10,339$12,167
Rough$6,328$8,725$10,205
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,224$19,005$22,179
Clean$13,333$17,803$20,739
Average$11,551$15,400$17,860
Rough$9,770$12,996$14,981
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,064$11,236$13,335
Clean$7,559$10,525$12,470
Average$6,548$9,104$10,739
Rough$5,538$7,683$9,007
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,717$8,691$10,006
Clean$6,296$8,141$9,356
Average$5,455$7,042$8,058
Rough$4,613$5,943$6,759
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,883$17,244$20,140
Clean$12,076$16,153$18,832
Average$10,462$13,973$16,218
Rough$8,848$11,792$13,604
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,871$9,942$11,324
Clean$7,378$9,313$10,589
Average$6,392$8,056$9,119
Rough$5,406$6,798$7,649
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,221$11,883$13,657
Clean$8,644$11,132$12,771
Average$7,489$9,629$10,998
Rough$6,334$8,126$9,225
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,681$10,493$12,356
Clean$7,200$9,829$11,554
Average$6,238$8,502$9,950
Rough$5,276$7,175$8,346
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,298$12,428$14,506
Clean$8,716$11,642$13,565
Average$7,551$10,071$11,682
Rough$6,386$8,499$9,799
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,405$15,267$17,831
Clean$10,691$14,302$16,673
Average$9,262$12,371$14,359
Rough$7,834$10,440$12,044
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,199$8,835$10,579
Clean$5,811$8,277$9,893
Average$5,034$7,159$8,519
Rough$4,258$6,042$7,146
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,070$12,339$14,508
Clean$8,502$11,559$13,566
Average$7,366$9,998$11,683
Rough$6,230$8,438$9,800
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,764$11,517$13,349
Clean$8,215$10,789$12,482
Average$7,117$9,333$10,750
Rough$6,019$7,876$9,017
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,877$7,822$9,114
Clean$5,509$7,327$8,523
Average$4,773$6,338$7,340
Rough$4,037$5,349$6,156
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,363$12,268$14,199
Clean$8,777$11,492$13,278
Average$7,604$9,940$11,435
Rough$6,431$8,389$9,591
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,593$14,178$16,560
Clean$9,929$13,282$15,485
Average$8,602$11,489$13,335
Rough$7,276$9,695$11,186
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,301$14,532$16,685
Clean$10,593$13,613$15,602
Average$9,177$11,775$13,436
Rough$7,762$9,937$11,270
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,546$15,455$18,049
Clean$10,823$14,478$16,878
Average$9,377$12,523$14,535
Rough$7,930$10,568$12,192
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,579$14,161$16,539
Clean$9,917$13,266$15,465
Average$8,591$11,475$13,318
Rough$7,266$9,684$11,171
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,277 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,277 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,277 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $4,258 to $10,579, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.