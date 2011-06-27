  1. Home
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Generous passenger room, sharp handling, compliant ride, spacious interior, available side-curtain airbags.
  • Not enough power from top V8, poor fuel mileage, no stepside body style.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Improved build quality, solid handling and optional Hemi V8 power make the Ram a tough truck to beat.

2003 Highlights

Two new packages debut, "Off-Road" and "Work Special," and the old Laramie trim level returns to replace the SLT Plus. For better performance, a five-speed automatic transmission is now optional on the 3.7-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8 engines.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(64%)
4(29%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
238 reviews
238 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

our 2003 dodge ram burnt due to electrical problems
ash_dj,01/30/2013
2003 dodge ram 1500 4x4 quad cab auto 5.9 loved the truck i am still a fan of dodge they make good looking vehicles.we owned it for 5 yrs.had lots of problems out of it the windows wouldnt roll down missing tranny went out, then we were gonna to drive it let it run for 2 mins went back out and it was on fire. this makes the 4th one i know of that has done this, fire cheif said started in dash with electric.called the dealership and they would not help us.insurance wouldnt cover it either. now it sets in the garage. I now have a 2003 hemi and its haveing elctrical problems same windows radio heater all electrical so we are sending this one back b4 it does the same thing.
So happy, we are on our 3rd Ram
sugabutt,12/04/2011
We had a 2003 Ram single cab, and we were in an accident. My 1 year old was in a rear-facing car seat in the middle, with me and my husband on each side. We all survived without a scratch. The other minivan was totaled. They tried to repair our truck but the sorry repair shop didn't fix it right, so it ended up being totaled. So, we bought the exact same truck, but a Quad cab. Feels very safe in the truck. We have about 150,000 miles on her, and no problems with the engine or tranny. We did have to replace the radiator, heater core, and ball joints, but other then that it hasn't given us any problems. We are selling it now, cause we just got an '09 Ram. Very happy with all 3 of them
2003 Dodge 1500
SteveO,07/24/2008
I am the second owner of this vehicle, I have only had it for one year now, but this has got to be the best truck I have ever had. I was a little skeptical to buy a used vehicle of any kind with over 50,000 miles on it, but knock on wood the truck has been great. I have upgraded the exterior with a ton of chrome, the design of this truck makes it easy to go a little over board with accessories. I bought some 20" wheels for it just two months ago, upgrade I ever made to it, looks great. I would recommend a Dodge to anyone. The truck was a virgin to pulling anything, never pulled more than it's own weight till just 2 weeks ago, had to load a 1994 Ford Ranger on a car hauler, pulled great.
Great truck, great price
Bob Martin,10/04/2002
This truck simply looks amazing! The fit and finish is very tight. All gaps are straight and even. Dash layout is simple, straightfoward and easy to use. For a truck it's size, the gas mileage is on par but still shocking at first, expect 14MPG in mixed driving. Very comfortable family hauler, good for my small kids (needs rear headrest though). You will not notice the 3" they took from the bed; and bed is still a foot longer than the Ford s-crew. The rear is a little bouncy, but this is normal, with a load or 250lb weight in the back, handles like a sedan. I love this truck.
See all 238 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 152614 and152614 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2003 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,500 and mileage as low as 152614 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,392.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,147.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,089.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

