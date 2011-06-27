We had a 2003 Ram single cab, and we were in an accident. My 1 year old was in a rear-facing car seat in the middle, with me and my husband on each side. We all survived without a scratch. The other minivan was totaled. They tried to repair our truck but the sorry repair shop didn't fix it right, so it ended up being totaled. So, we bought the exact same truck, but a Quad cab. Feels very safe in the truck. We have about 150,000 miles on her, and no problems with the engine or tranny. We did have to replace the radiator, heater core, and ball joints, but other then that it hasn't given us any problems. We are selling it now, cause we just got an '09 Ram. Very happy with all 3 of them

