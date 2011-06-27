  1. Home
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong output from V8 engines, sharp steering, smooth ride, Mega Cab's mega-spacious interior.
  • Cramped rear seat in Quad Cab, downmarket interior materials compared to competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though overshadowed by fresher competition, the 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 is still the king of big-truck attitude and can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.

Vehicle overview

If you believe the commercials, trucks can do anything. They can come within an inch of careening off a 100-yard steel plank into a canyon. They can drive around our country accompanied by a constant soundtrack loop of John Mellencamp. The 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 is apparently capable of withstanding an incessant pounding from a 13-foot tall Rock 'Em Sock 'Em robot. Although these are obvious exaggerations, they demonstrate what full-size trucks are meant to convey: all-American macho machines that are indestructible. With its big-rig styling and workhorse capabilities, the Dodge Ram personifies this image.

For 2008, the Ram gets a little more macho. The 4.7-liter V8 has been upgraded significantly, boosting output from 235 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque to a robust 310 hp and 330 lb-ft. That moves it from having a slight advantage over the base V6 to nipping at the heels of the mighty Hemi V8. Dodge is quick to point out that the 4.7-liter gets slightly better fuel economy to match its power boost, but with a 1 mpg increase to 15 combined mpg, that's like saying getting punched in the head by Hulk Hogan is slightly better than getting a roundhouse from Lennox Lewis.

Introduced in 2003, the current-generation Ram is the elder statesman of its segment, but it still manages to offer better-than-average handling reflexes, a full menu of available creature comforts and that big-rig exterior styling, which is (quite arguably) the manliest of this very manly vehicle category. Plus, the Ram's Mega Cab, which stretches the Quad Cab by 20 inches, provides rear quarters that challenge most large sedans for sprawl space. The rear seatback even reclines.

The Dodge Ram has consistently ranked in 3rd place on the sales charts behind Ford and GM's full-size pickups, and today sees Toyota creeping dangerously close into the Ram's territory. Sales only tell so much of a story, as in terms of overall quality and desirability, the newer Toyota Tundra and Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra twins are the benchmarks among full-size pickups. However, those willing to sacrifice a little refinement for some of that Rock 'Em Sock 'Em style will find the 2008 Dodge Ram a thoroughly competent all-American macho machine.

2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 models

The 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 is a half-ton full-size pickup truck. There are three body styles to choose from: regular cab, Quad Cab (a crew cab) and Mega Cab (jumbo crew cab). The regular and Quad are available with either a regular short cargo bed or a long bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same-length wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

The Ram is further offered in ST, SXT, SLT and Laramie trims. The bare-bones ST comes with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40 front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, tilt steering wheel, manual windows and a four-speaker CD stereo with auxiliary audio jack. The SXT is largely similar and is available only with the Mega Cab. Options on these two trims include power heated mirrors, a power-sliding rear window, cruise control and satellite radio.

The Ram SLT comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and full power accessories, plus the availability of additional optional features. It is not available with the Mega Cab. The SLT can be outfitted with a Sport Package that adds unique bucket seats, a body-color grille and 20-inch chrome-clad wheels. The top-line Laramie trim adds dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats, seven Infinity speakers and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Laramie is not available with the regular cab.

Options for the SLT and Laramie include a sunroof, 20-inch wheels (excluding the Sport), power-adjustable pedals, front bucket seats (excluding Sport), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a rear-seat entertainment system, remote vehicle start, satellite radio and an upgraded stereo with six-CD changer.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 gains a revised 4.7-liter V8 which boasts more power and somewhat better fuel economy. Trailer Sway Control has been added to the optional stability control, while four-wheel-drive models get a revised steering linkage.

Performance & mpg

All Dodge Ram models are available with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Regular cab 2WD ST's come with a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 215 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. Optional on the ST and standard on the SLT is this year's revised 4.7-liter V8 that makes 310 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. Optional on the SLT and standard on SXT and Laramie is a 5.7-liter "Hemi" V8 that provides 345 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, a Ram can pull up to 9,100 pounds.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the V6, with a four-speed automatic optional. The 4.7-liter V8 gets a choice of six-speed manual or five-speed automatic. The Hemi V8 comes standard with the five-speed automatic. Fuel economy for the Ram doesn't change much between powertrains, as each returns around 13 mpg city and 18 mpg highway.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes with rear ABS are standard on the ST and SLT. The SXT and Laramie come with full four-wheel ABS, but it's optional on the other trims. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on most Rams and standard for the Laramie. For all Ram 1500s, full-length side curtain airbags are optional. Stability control is also optional on all trims except the Laramie, in which case it's standard. In government crash tests, the 2008 Dodge Ram earned five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Frontal-offset collision testing performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety similarly resulted in a top rating of "Good."

Driving

Considering its size, the 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 is nimble and easy to drive. Ride quality can still be a bit bouncy at times, but when loaded up with passengers and cargo, the Ram is downright comfortable. The new 4.7-liter is a welcome addition and no longer makes the 5.7-liter V8 a near necessity. Both mills provide plenty of power for trailer towing and big payloads, and it's important to note that neither offers a fuel economy advantage versus each other and the V6.

Interior

The 2008 Ram's cabin features white-faced gauges, simple twist-knob climate controls and a huge center armrest/bin. Although it is a straightforward, user-friendly design, the cabin's materials quality trails that of newer competitors. Crew cabs can seat up to six people and the rear seats fold up to reveal a flat load floor for carrying large items inside. Unfortunately, rear seating in Quad Cabs is noticeably more cramped than in competitors' crew-cab trucks. The Mega Cab more than compensates by expanding legroom by nearly a foot and offering a comfy, reclining backseat. If carrying passengers in comfort is a priority equal to pickup utility, it's hard to do better than a Ram Mega Cab model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(62%)
4(27%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
84 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Show Stopper
KSUcountryboy,11/21/2010
I am been a Ford guy for a long time, having 2 Fords before purchasing this AWESOME Dodge pick-up. I was coming directly off a Ford Ranger so there was a 'huge' change. I am pullin a trailer more than when i'm not. That 5.7L V8 Hemi can't even compare to the "others." Unlike before, I need to check my mirrors to make sure my trailer is even attached when I'm driving' cause the Hemi pulls it with ease. I plan on putting in a K&N air system, and a performance exhaust to really unleash the beast. Hands down awesome truck!
2008 Dodge Big Horn is an Awesome truck
rr99991,12/31/2012
I drive a 2008 5.7 Hemi, 4x4 quad cab Big Horn. I would highly recommend this truck to anyone. I have owned this truck for 2 years with absolutely no problems with it (Knock on wood). Interior is kinda cheap. Lots of plastic. The body metal dents easily but mechanically it's a fine truck. This is my first dodge truck and I would not hesitate to purchase another. Well worth the money for one tough truck.
Good truck!
Jeff Odessky,05/26/2016
ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I've owned mine for 8 years. Almost 80,000 miles. NO issues that cost me big money or inconvenience. What more could you expect?
Hey, It's got a Hemi, Just bullet proof !!!
Jesse Red Horse,08/08/2015
SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Before considering buying one, take it for a test drive, I had done my research, talked with Friends and family who have owned Dodge Rams, read a lot online paying close attention to reviews both Pro and Con, and then waited for my local Dodge dealership to hold a special event, with info in hand I set out to actually test drive the Ram Big Horn edition complete with the iconic Bullet proof Hemi under the hood, if the trucks on the lot didn't have the Hemi power house I wasn't even going to test drive one. My advice is to select a test drive area where you will encounter, hills, sharp turns, dirt and paved road ways to get the "feel" of how it handles the transitions, I was amazed at the comfort of the ride for being a full sized truck, it cornered very well with no noticeable "nose dip" in the turns, I may have made the salesman sitting in the back a bit worried during my "Shake down" test drive, heck, I needed to know the truck could handle the Country roads as well as the city streets, don't you think? The leg room in the cab area is just great, sure beats any standard cab on the market today or yesterday, the controls are easy to reach and are simple to operate, I was impressed with the quality of the sound system, being a concert trained musician I enjoy listening to music without distortion, the sound system was a perfect match to the trucks interior harmonics. There is a nice amount of small storage areas through out the truck, a double storage arm rest in the front center console comes in very handy , The rear seating area fits two adults and a child comfortably, the child lock doors are a nice touch for safety reasons, the exterior road noise is muted quiet well while driving and I love the idea that the tires air pressure is monitored by computer to let the driver know when there is any air loss. One of the down sides is when it comes to replacing the trucks keys, I had three options when I needed a 2nd set of keys, Options were, 1) A simple flat key that could only unlock the doors (Non computer chipped style metal key) $3.95 per key. 2) Micro chipped key, can open the doors and start the truck, $77.00 per key. 3) OEM Key, can open the doors, start the truck and activate the alarm system, $170.00 per key. (Ouch!) I settled for what was behind door #2 when it came to the keys. I also discovered that my truck has a "Crash box" installed that records all sorts of data in case of an accident, and I was a little shocked to read in the owners manual that this data will be shared with law enforcement ( By court order ) in the case of an accident, I am not sure I feel too comfortable about having a device that records 5 seconds before the accident, all actions during the event and up to 5 seconds after the car has stopped all motion in the accident. (it's the 5 seconds BEFORE that disturbs me) this means that the device is recording and storing on a loop system so when an accident does happen it will have the last 5 seconds of info before the crash event. The truck over all turns heads for sure, I catch owners of Chevy and Ford full size pick ups taking a long hard look at the beautiful lines that make up the body of the Ram Big Horn addition, and then I watch as their eyes discover the Hemi badge and then comes the drooling, I like to pass out napkins at the red lights. I was a Chevy truck man all my life until I drove my first Dodge Ram Big Horn edition, there's no going back for me now, I am hooked on the brawn and beauty of the Dodge Ram and her killer Hemi !!! The truck came with a full bed liner (nice touch) for hauling wet stuff during New England Winters, the 20" rims pay homage to the old "Crager" style rims of the 60's and 70's that always made a classic car look well dressed, and who wouldn't like the powered rear sliding window, my Wife loves this feature because she can open it when a bee gets in the cab and by opening the front windows and the rear slider it will such the wasp, bee or hornet right out the back (Now this is something you will not read about in the sales materials). Yes the truck sits high off the ground but with the heavy duty step bars it makes getting up in the Captains seat a breeze, this truck is just a complete joy to own, drive and show off. And the four wheel drive, don't get me started, in snow Country there is no other way to go if you ask me, with my last truck (A Chevy C1500) 2w drive I dreaded having to make it up the hill to get home, this coming Winter will be a joy to drive in, hill, what hill I'll be asking this Winter. Enough room for up to 6 adults in the cab, that's pretty sweet all by itself but the luxury of the cab itself makes the Ram Big Horn dressed up enough to attend a wedding, she has class enough to park out in front of any fancy Hotel and would look right at home on the grounds of any Estate. I could go on and on about why I love my Dodge Ram but I'd rather be out cruising in her than writing a review on her!
See all 84 reviews of the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT is priced between $9,000 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 96862 and171912 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie is priced between $16,500 and$16,500 with odometer readings between 84291 and84291 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2008 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 84291 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,270.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,420.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,792.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,478.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

