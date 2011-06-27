  1. Home
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Increased passenger room, side-curtain airbags, improved ride and handling.
  • Top engine choice lags behind competition, no stepside body style.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Dodge's redesigned Ram 1500 retains its character while offering a few features that Ford and GM pickups lack.

Vehicle overview

Although the last version (1994-2001) Ram pickup was a big success for Dodge, after seven years, Dodge felt it was time to revamp the Ram again. But it didn't want to screw up the success it had with the last generation by changing it too radically. In fact, it took the distinctive styling cues from last year's Ram and made them even more pronounced. Case in point: the grille, which is now even larger.

Other cosmetic changes include jewel-like light clusters front and rear and the biggest standard wheel and tire combination on a light-duty full-size pickup. And we mean big; even the ST two-wheeler comes with 245/70R17s. And on Sport models, massive 20-inch alloy wheels wear 275/55R20 rubber.

Ram 1500s will be available in two cab styles (regular and Quad), two bed lengths (6.3 feet and 8 feet) and three trim levels (base ST, mid-level SLT, luxury SLT Plus). Additionally, a Sport package will be optional on the SLT and SLT Plus.

Realizing that most folks don't often fill up their pickup's bed to full capacity, Dodge wisely took 3 inches from the standard bed length (now 6 feet 3 inches) and added it to the passenger compartment. In essence, this design allows the new Ram Quad Cab to have the expansive passenger room of a crew cab while keeping the truck's overall length nearly the same as last year's Quad Cab, which was really an extended-cab pickup with smallish rear-hinged rear doors. To improve access to the rear compartment, the 2002 Quad Cab's conventional rear doors open up nearly 90 degrees. And just so every potential customer's needs are met, an 8-foot bed is available.

The Ram ST comes with air conditioning, AM/FM/cassette stereo, a 40/20/40-split front seat and a huge fold-down center armrest with a storage bin. Stepping up to the SLT adds cruise control; larger (265/70R17) tires; chrome wheels; cloth seating; an overhead console with trip computer; and power windows, locks and mirrors. And for those who want their pickup to emulate a luxury car, there is the SLT Plus, which adds the following to the SLT: leather seating, heated driver and passenger seats, power driver (and passenger on Quad Cab) seat, HomeLink transmitter system, a 240-watt 11-speaker sound system (with a CD player and steering wheel-mounted controls), keyless entry/anti-theft system, four-wheel antilock brakes and alloy wheels. Sport models feature a monotone paint scheme along with the special grille and 20-inch wheels mentioned above.

Two of the Ram 1500's three engines are new: a 3.7-liter V6 with 215 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque and a 4.7-liter V8 that produces 235 horses and 295 lb-ft. Only the 2WD Regular Cab Rams come with the V6, all others have the 4.7-liter V8. The 4.7-liter engine has actually been around since 1999, when it debuted in the Jeep Grand Cherokee, but it is new to the Ram. Returning is the 5.9-liter V8 with 245 ponies and 335 lb-ft of twist. The 5.9, however, is dated and down on power and fuel economy compared to the top engine choices for comparable Ford and GM pickups.

A five-speed manual is standard on the two smaller engines, with a four-speed automatic optional and standard on the 5.9. A properly equipped Regular Cab can tow up to 8,860 pounds, and a Quad Cab can pull up to 8,350 pounds. Payload capacity stands at 2,530 and 1,770 pounds, respectively.

Beefy, fully boxed side frame rails make the Ram's platform extremely rigid which optimizes handling and helps eliminate potential squeaks and rattles. All 2002 Ram 1500s have an independent front suspension and four-wheel disc brakes. At more than 13 inches in diameter, the brakes are the biggest in the class. A rear antilock system is standard on ST and SLT. The SLT Plus comes with four-wheel antilock brakes, which are optional on the other models. Dodge brings some breakthrough safety features to the full-size pickup segment with the 2002 model. Side curtain airbags are optional on all Rams. The front center seat in the Regular Cab and the rear center seat on the Quad Cab get three-point seatbelts. And optional on the SLT and SLT Plus are power adjustable pedals (though Ford had this first), which allow shorter folk to get a comfortable driving position without having to sit too close to the steering wheel.

With the new Ram 1500, Dodge has a well-rounded truck that's able to work harder than its predecessor while delivering superior ride, handling and safety characteristics.

2002 Highlights

Just about everything on the truck has undergone a complete redesign with improvements in safety, passenger comfort and handling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(63%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
243 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck - second owned ...
Kelly,02/06/2016
2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M)
I have owned 2 of the 2002 to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ST trucks and loved them both - zero issues outside the normal maintenance on both - no complaints and find the truck reliable, fun, comfortable, and an overall fantastic truck. I've tried Fords in the past and find this a much better truck myself. Gas mileage is about 15 average, but I'm ok with that with a powerful V8 and expected. I love the truck and feel you won't be disappointed.
2002 Dodge ram 1500 quad cab 2wd 4.7
pseals,03/26/2013
I am the second owner of my Dodge ram and have owned it for five years. It has the 4.7 liter v8 backed by the 5 speed manual transmission at 140k now. I average 20-21 hwy and 15 in the city. I have the 17 inch stock tires and its 2wd and I follow the maintainance to the book. It pulls our 18 ft travel trailer great at a weight of 3450 lbs loaded and hauling a family of five. I will probably die with this truck as it is very reliable and comfortable and they no longer offer five speed manual transmission which is the best for towing. The dash is simple and the knobs are big and easy to see and read. I also love all the storage under the seats and the flip out shelf in the back. Happy cust.
02 Ram
spike1961,05/02/2004
This Truck has been truoble free, Fuel mileage averages 19.2 in town and 24.1 on the highway it is equiped with a 3.7 V6 it has more power than thhe f150 302fi that I traded in on it. With the 35 gallon fuel tank the range on this truck is impressive I would buy another one tomorrow if it were needed. The Boys in the White Hats are Back!!
Reliable truck sorry service
HVB,07/26/2009
Almost immediately after the initial 3/36 warranty the dash cracked in 6 pieces. No problem since I purchased the 10 year/100K warranty. When I took the truck in I was told the dash is not covered since trim is not covered. (I dont feel the entire dash is trim). I was also told by the service manager that this is a problem they have never seen before, but they would see what they could do to help. The help turned out to be replace the dash at $600 each for the two parts! So I contacted Dodge directly and asked what could be done. Next I googled Dodge truck dash cracks and discovered this is a widespread problem. The Dodge rep never called back after he promised to.My last Dodge.
See all 243 reviews of the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5200 rpm
More about the 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST is priced between $4,900 and$4,900 with odometer readings between 134340 and134340 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 134340 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,871.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,003.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,969.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

