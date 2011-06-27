2012 Ram 1500 models

The 2012 Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in multiple cab styles and bed lengths. The regular cab seats a maximum of three people on its standard 40/20/40 bench seat, and it can be had with either a 6-foot-4 bed or an 8-foot version. The extended cab ("Quad Cab") can seat up to six in two bench rows and comes only with the 6-foot-4 bed. The crew cab model expands rear-seat legroom even farther, but is only available with a 5-foot-7 bed. There are four trim levels.

The base ST model (available in regular and extended cabs) comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, vinyl floor covering, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, a folding rear bench seat (extended-cab only), a tilt-only steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player with an auxiliary audio jack. The Power and Remote Entry Group adds keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows. The ST Popular Equipment Group adds cruise control, carpeted flooring, cloth upholstery and satellite radio.

Both of these equipment groups are standard on the SLT (available in all cab styles), which also adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a standard V8, chrome exterior trim, a power-sliding rear window and a trip computer. The Power Equipment Group adds 20-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a rear stabilizer bar and an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment. The Media Center 430 package adds a touchscreen interface, digital music storage, an iPod/USB audio interface, Bluetooth and an auto-dimming mirror. Also optional are a leather-wrapped steering wheel and power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors.

The Sport (available in all cab styles) adds the above optional equipment along with a body-colored grille, 22-inch chrome wheels, unique bucket seats and console, and a floor-mounted shifter lever.

The top-of-the-line Laramie trim level (available in extended and crew cabs only) comes standard with virtually all of the Sport's features, with a few differences (such as 20-inch wheels, a front split bench seat and two-tone paint) and added luxuries in the form of rear parking sensors, additional exterior chrome trim, remote ignition, fender flares, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a six-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, wood-grain/chrome interior trim and an upgraded sound system with a subwoofer.

Many of the above features can be had on the SLT and Sport. Other notable options (depending on trim level) include an integrated trailer brake controller, a spray-in bedliner, a sunroof, "RamBox" storage bins mounted on the sides of the bed, a rear parking camera and a navigation system with real-time traffic. A rear-seat entertainment system is also available on Crew Cab models.

There are also a variety of packages available as well. The Outdoorsman (only available on four-wheel-drive trucks) includes highlights such as the 5.7-liter V8 (already standard on the Sport), all-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, limited-slip rear differential, bucket seats with console, two-tone paint and fender flares. The Lone Star (available in Texas only) and Big Horn (available everywhere but Texas) are similar in that they bundle together a bunch of the SLT's optional equipment along with special badging and trim.