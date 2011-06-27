1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review
Other years
Used Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Sharing the limelight with its 1500 Series younger brother, Dodge's 3/4-ton hauler also gets a complete makeover. Sporting curved, muscular sheet metal and a brash Kenworth semi truck-styled grill and headlight assembly, Dodge's light- and heavy-duty truck boasts an impressive array of upgrades inside and out. Offered in 118.7-inch and 134.7-inch wheelbases (6.5-foot and 8-foot boxes respectively), the Magnum engine line equips 2- and 4WD drivelines with new 2500 series nomenclature. A standard 5.2L V8 producing 220 horsepower/300 pound-feet can be swapped for the optional 5.9L gas V8 (230 hp/330 lb-ft), a brawny 5.9L straight six Cummins turbo diesel (175 hp/420 lb-ft) or the newly introduced version of the Viper motor, a behemoth 8.0L V10 cranking out 300 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. A standard five-speed manual transmission can be upgraded to a four-speed automatic and three axle ratios (3.55, 3.90, 4.10) are available. Only offered as a regular cab body, a myriad of power and convenience packages are configurable, or choose the SLT trim with a 40/20/40 cloth bench, power windows and door locks, AC, cruise control, a fold-down center armrest (capable of housing a cell phone, laptop and music media) and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Choose Claret Red, Flame Red, Light Driftwood, Emerald Green, Dark or Brilliant Blue, Black, Sabre Gray, Silver or Bright White exterior paint with Medium Quartz, Slate Blue, Crimson Red or Medium Driftwood interior colors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Victor,08/20/2010
Mileage 215,000, uses no oil. Replaced - water pump - starter - radiator. Comfortable to ride long distance in, and fun to drive.
14 1/2 yr old truck,04/02/2008
The new '94 body style really turned my head so I put down $19k for it, figuring I'd need to drive it 10 years to get my money out of it.I've had it 14 1/2 yrs, 95k mi, and have only replaced water pump, starter, and oil pressure gauge indicator. Of course the paint started peeling off in many places, so I just did a little sanding and painting (about $40 worth) and it's hardly noticeable. It still runs very smoothly and gets about 15 mpg city/hwy. I'm ready for something new but just can't see getting rid of a comfortable reliable ride that has no payments. The bikes fit in the back and the kids and wife still fit in the front. I'll probably drive it another 10 yrs, count the $ I'm saving
gary jackson,02/01/2010
I traded a Chevy silverado for truck and I'm glad I did. I will buy another Dodge before any truck out there. I looked at Ford and Toyota. They don't come close. This truck has more interior room , seats are better even stops better no soft brakes here. I have not had to do anything to truck just drive it. And better gas mileages than other trucks with the same size motor. Ram Tuff
Dodge Is The Best,01/20/2008
Had to replace my Dakota cause someone hit it. but this is a good truck. can't beat the cab size. good storage behind seats. 5.2 V8 Runs strong not bad on gas for a full size truck. rides nice. all the power you need pulls heavy trailer without squatting or straining.156,000 miles still runs solid. trany rebuilt at 90,000 wich 90's Dodges are famous for. no problems since
