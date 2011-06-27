  1. Home
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

1994 Highlights

1994 Highlights

Sharing the limelight with its 1500 Series younger brother, Dodge's 3/4-ton hauler also gets a complete makeover. Sporting curved, muscular sheet metal and a brash Kenworth semi truck-styled grill and headlight assembly, Dodge's light- and heavy-duty truck boasts an impressive array of upgrades inside and out. Offered in 118.7-inch and 134.7-inch wheelbases (6.5-foot and 8-foot boxes respectively), the Magnum engine line equips 2- and 4WD drivelines with new 2500 series nomenclature. A standard 5.2L V8 producing 220 horsepower/300 pound-feet can be swapped for the optional 5.9L gas V8 (230 hp/330 lb-ft), a brawny 5.9L straight six Cummins turbo diesel (175 hp/420 lb-ft) or the newly introduced version of the Viper motor, a behemoth 8.0L V10 cranking out 300 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. A standard five-speed manual transmission can be upgraded to a four-speed automatic and three axle ratios (3.55, 3.90, 4.10) are available. Only offered as a regular cab body, a myriad of power and convenience packages are configurable, or choose the SLT trim with a 40/20/40 cloth bench, power windows and door locks, AC, cruise control, a fold-down center armrest (capable of housing a cell phone, laptop and music media) and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Choose Claret Red, Flame Red, Light Driftwood, Emerald Green, Dark or Brilliant Blue, Black, Sabre Gray, Silver or Bright White exterior paint with Medium Quartz, Slate Blue, Crimson Red or Medium Driftwood interior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ram Tough
Victor,08/20/2010
Mileage 215,000, uses no oil. Replaced - water pump - starter - radiator. Comfortable to ride long distance in, and fun to drive.
14 1/2 yr old truck
14 1/2 yr old truck,04/02/2008
The new '94 body style really turned my head so I put down $19k for it, figuring I'd need to drive it 10 years to get my money out of it.I've had it 14 1/2 yrs, 95k mi, and have only replaced water pump, starter, and oil pressure gauge indicator. Of course the paint started peeling off in many places, so I just did a little sanding and painting (about $40 worth) and it's hardly noticeable. It still runs very smoothly and gets about 15 mpg city/hwy. I'm ready for something new but just can't see getting rid of a comfortable reliable ride that has no payments. The bikes fit in the back and the kids and wife still fit in the front. I'll probably drive it another 10 yrs, count the $ I'm saving
best truck I've owned
gary jackson,02/01/2010
I traded a Chevy silverado for truck and I'm glad I did. I will buy another Dodge before any truck out there. I looked at Ford and Toyota. They don't come close. This truck has more interior room , seats are better even stops better no soft brakes here. I have not had to do anything to truck just drive it. And better gas mileages than other trucks with the same size motor. Ram Tuff
Solid Truck
Dodge Is The Best,01/20/2008
Had to replace my Dakota cause someone hit it. but this is a good truck. can't beat the cab size. good storage behind seats. 5.2 V8 Runs strong not bad on gas for a full size truck. rides nice. all the power you need pulls heavy trailer without squatting or straining.156,000 miles still runs solid. trany rebuilt at 90,000 wich 90's Dodges are famous for. no problems since
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab. Available styles include ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

