The new '94 body style really turned my head so I put down $19k for it, figuring I'd need to drive it 10 years to get my money out of it.I've had it 14 1/2 yrs, 95k mi, and have only replaced water pump, starter, and oil pressure gauge indicator. Of course the paint started peeling off in many places, so I just did a little sanding and painting (about $40 worth) and it's hardly noticeable. It still runs very smoothly and gets about 15 mpg city/hwy. I'm ready for something new but just can't see getting rid of a comfortable reliable ride that has no payments. The bikes fit in the back and the kids and wife still fit in the front. I'll probably drive it another 10 yrs, count the $ I'm saving

