2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched ride quality for a truck, well-made interior, nifty storage spaces, powerful Hemi V8, loads of interior space.
  • Weak base engine with poor fuel economy, five-speed-only transmission, optional touchscreen's jumbled stereo menus.
Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A revolutionary rear suspension makes the 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 the smoothest-riding pickup on the market, while a stronger, more efficient Hemi V8 helps it keep up with the competition. A well-crafted new interior is icing on the cake.

Vehicle overview

"This thing rides like a truck." That's not a compliment, and it's usually applied to vehicles with harsh, unsophisticated rides that are more Conestoga wagon than Cadillac. Buyers of full-size pickups have long assumed that such discomfort just comes with the territory. The 2009 Dodge Ram could be the impetus for changing those expectations.

For reasons too numerous to list, full-size pickups have always had leaf-spring rear suspensions, a design that sandwiches strips of steel together to locate the rear axle and to support the truck's weight. It's an inexpensive, durable and time-tested design, but it also causes jerky rear-axle motions that make it difficult to keep the rubber on the road if the surface is less than glass-smooth. In simpler terms, leaf springs and respectable ride comfort don't mix.

The 2009 Ram 1500 is the first full-size pickup that throws leaf springs into the time capsule. Instead, it has a heavy-duty coil rear suspension that not only results in a remarkably civilized ride, but also saves weight, enables the fitment of a rear antiroll bar and improves off-road performance. Don't expect buttery smoothness -- the springs still need to be sturdy enough to sustain the Ram's massive hauling and towing capabilities, so some jiggling over bumps and freeway hop is inevitable. But for a full-size truck, the Ram's relaxed ride is revolutionary.

Elsewhere, the Ram's 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine receives a boost in power, clocking in at an impressive 390 horsepower. Fuel economy is better too, thanks to an improved cylinder deactivation system and a more aerodynamic body. In fact, the 5.7-liter engine gets the same gas mileage as the weakling base V6. The Ram's interior has also been drastically improved, while a number of neat storage options are introduced. A more traditional crew cab replaces the old Ram's Mega Cab, after many customers complained that it was just too mega. While smaller, the new crew cab still boasts limolike rear legroom, though the storage area behind the backseat has been eliminated.

When pitted against other stalwart pickups like the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra in a recent comparison test we conducted, the new Dodge Ram edged-out the competition thanks to its all-around excellence. In nearly every ranking, including performance, comfort, design, function and build quality, the Ram consistently earned high marks. It's got all the usual bases covered, yet it doesn't "ride like a truck." Now that's what we call progress, particularly given the cutthroat competition in this segment.

2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 models

The 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in multiple body styles and bed lengths. The regular cab seats a maximum of three people on its standard bench seat, and it can be had with either a 6-foot-4-inch bed or an 8-foot version. The extended cab ("Quad Cab") can seat up to six in two bench rows and comes only with the 6-foot-4 bed. The Ram's crew cab model expands rear-seat legroom even further, but is only available with a 5-foot-7-inch bed.

There are three trim levels. The base ST model (available in regular and extended cabs) comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl floor covering, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, a folding rear bench seat (extended cab only), a tilting steering column and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Options include chrome-clad steel wheels, cruise control, a bedliner and satellite radio.

The SLT (all cab styles) adds 17-inch alloy wheels, carpet floor covering, cloth upholstery, cruise control, full power accessories, a rear power-sliding window, keyless entry, a trip computer and satellite radio. Exterior options on the SLT include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, "RamBox" storage bins mounted on the sides of the bed, foglamps, rear park assist and a rear parking camera. Inside, the SLT can be fitted with dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, power front seats, front bucket seats with a center console, a 60/40-split rear seat, leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, a rear window defroster, a rear-seat entertainment system with Sirius Backseat TV, a navigation system with real-time traffic and Bluetooth, and an upgraded stereo with a six-CD changer and iPod integration.

The Sport Package (available on all cab styles) adds some of this equipment, plus the larger V8, a body-colored grille and unique bucket seats. The TRX Package, available on 4x4 Quad and crew cabs, adds skid plates, two-tone paint, heavy-duty rear shocks, tow hooks and fender flares. There are also regional option groups known as the Big Horn and Lone Star Packages, which bundle together a bunch of the SLT's optional equipment along with special badging and trim.

The top-of-the-line Laramie trim level (extended and crew cabs only) comes standard with 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-folding exterior mirrors, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory functions, a heated steering wheel, the 60/40-split rear seat, remote engine start, a universal garage opener, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, additional exterior chrome trim, wood-grain interior trim, Bluetooth and a surround-sound audio system with hard-drive-based digital music storage. The Laramie can be equipped with most of the options available on the SLT, if they are not already included.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 has been fully redesigned. Highlights include a new rear suspension design, updated styling, more power and up-to-date technology.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine on the two-wheel-drive Dodge Ram regular and Quad cabs is a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 215 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy is a meager 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. Maximum towing capacity when properly equipped is 3,800 pounds.

The standard engine on the four-wheel-drive Ram ST and all SLT models is a 4.7-liter V8 coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. Output is a healthy 310 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque, while fuel economy with 2WD is 14/19/15 mpg (4WD drops it by 1 mpg). Maximum towing capacity when properly equipped is 7,600 pounds.

Standard on the Laramie trim and optional on the SLT is a 5.7-liter V8 with a five-speed auto and cylinder deactivation technology. Output is 390 hp and 407 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy with 2WD is 14/20/16 mpg (4WD is 1 mpg less). In performance testing, a 4WD Hemi-powered Crew Cab model went from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds. Maximum towing capacity when properly equipped is 9,100 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2009 Dodge Ram includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Driving

With its body-on-frame construction, the 2009 Dodge Ram exhibits the expected body jiggle over bumps. However, its rear coil-spring suspension virtually eliminates the harsh ride previously endemic to full-size trucks. The result is a much smoother, more sophisticated ride that sets the Ram apart from all other traditional pickups. Power from the 4.7-liter V8 is adequate (we'd avoid the V6 like Ebola), but given that it gets worse gas mileage than the 5.7-liter V8, it seems like a no-brainer to step up to the big engine. We wish the five-speed automatic came with another gear, though, in order to optimize both fuel economy and towing ability, like the six-speed-equipped GM and Toyota pickups. One of the several optional axle ratios may be in order if you need to tow something, but keep in mind that this will come at the cost of fuel economy. Disappointingly, the Ram's steering is eerily light and lacks any sort of feel.

Read our 2009 Dodge Ram Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Even without the upper-crust Laramie's leather upholstery and wood-grain trim, the 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 offers one of the nicest cabins in its segment. Controls are well placed and within reasonable reach. The overall design is attractive, with multiple colors and textures (unlike the GM trucks), but not overstyled like the Tundra. Materials quality is among the best found in this class, with nicely textured low-sheen plastics that look durable. The front seats, while rather soft, strike an adequate balance between support and comfort. The Crew Cab's rear seat is very comfortable, offering loads of legroom and an agreeable seatback rake.

The Ram provides lots of standard and optional storage spaces. The center console bin is quite large, while the crew cab features watertight storage compartments under the rear floor as well as shallow bins under the flip-up backseat. Unique to the Dodge is the optional new RamBox feature, which places a pair of lockable compartments (capable of holding 10 cases of beer!) over the rear fenders inside the truck bed. This creates a flareside-style bed that can still accommodate a standard piece of plywood or drywall.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(84%)
4(11%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
125 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 125 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Manufacturer at Fault
bat2son,12/17/2012
Good power, Comfortable ride. Does not have a cabin filter, contaminated fluid and faulty sway bar links will cause it to pull left or right. Recall on the heating and ventilation actuators; If not repaired causes non response from the windshield wipers, door locks, 4x4 selector, lights, and ventilation fan - Also causes the TCP to illuminate. Recall on the manifold for exhaust leak. Causes poor gas mileage, also piston knock when the engine is cold. leak could cause overheating or a blown piston.
Been a great truck
Ben,02/11/2016
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
I got my 09 laramie crew cab close to 5 years ago. it's the first truck I have owned so I can't compare to any other brand of truck first hand. but from the stand point of living with it for a little bit I have to say it has been a great vehicle. I got the truck in 2011 with about 29,000 miles on it, now it has about 128,000 miles on it and runs amazing for the mileage. here and there it has had it's issues, the pinions were bad on these years which made them recall them, mine didn't get it done in time and caused my differential to blow. was unfortunate but the dealer was great with repairs. the exhaust manifolds also cracked at around 85,000 miles, at first I thought was a isolated issue but turns out it's common for these trucks. also if you ever have to change the headlights it's a pain compared to older models. used to be just a couple of bolts and the housing came out, now the grill has to come out and a clip thats in the wheel well has to be pulled. other than those issues I have loved my ram. I have driven it from coast to coast and to Canada on multiple occasions and never got uncomfortable. the coil suspension has really given it a awesome ride. as far as fuel economy goes there is always room for improvement but it's a lot better than most of my friends trucks. I put a bullydog tuner on the truck for the fuel economy about a year ago. in town still sucks, roughly 13 mpg. but highway miles is awesome, I regularly get 23-25 mpg at 70 mph. as far as towing goes, the thing is a beast, I pull a boat that weighs about 8,500 pounds through the texas hill country every summer and it does it with out issue, I also once pulled a 6,000 pound trailer from Toronto to central texas, 27 straight hours at 70 miles an hour the whole way at it never overheated on my once. all in all the truck isn't perfect, but it has been reliable and never left me stranded, it pulls like a train, and sips fuel on the highway. I love this truck and plan to drive it till the wheels fall off. I would recommend ram to anyone who is looking for a truck.
4.7 quad cab ram 2009
dratsram,05/14/2013
I like smaller trucks/cars. I stayed away from trucks bc I just thought of them as a gas hog. I am a bit of a power junky too. So if i was going to get a truck I wanted power too. I was looking at the Dodge 5.7hemi motor for it's power. I test drove a 2007 hemi and a 2010 4.7 and thought they were both the 5.7L until the salesman pointed it out to me. I got a deal on a 2009 4.7 dodge quad cab and love it. It can pull a loaded 16ft trailer tractor with ease( about 4000lbs). It can pull trailer and still get 15mpg. I'm gettting 24mpg highway and about 16 suburb driving. I drives like a car and is very comfortable.
Solid Truck
learhopper,01/14/2012
Bought a Ram after owning all the other brands over the years. Test drove all brands and the solid, comfortable, quiet ride combined with the 100,000 mile transferable powertrain warranty swung my vote. Also got a lifetime powertrain warranty as long as I keep the truck, no other manufacturer offered that!! I've put over 40k miles on the truck now with no problems.
See all 125 reviews of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5650 rpm
See all Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Crew Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT is priced between $8,950 and$15,278 with odometer readings between 112780 and177225 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2009 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,950 and mileage as low as 104150 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,209.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,735.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 lease specials

