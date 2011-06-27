Close

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

5-Speed Automatic Transmission 5.7L V8 Hemi Multi-Displacement Engine Mopar Chrome Edition Group Quad Cab Big Horn Value Group Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat 20" X 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels Trailer Tow Group Anti-Spin Rear Axle Fog Lamps Sliding Rear Window Hd Engine Cooling 750-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 3.92 Axle Ratio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome Wheels 26G Slt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Monotone Paint

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7HU18267S139847

Stock: 7S139847

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020