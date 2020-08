Close

Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa

4D Mega Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Flame Red Clearcoat 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4D Mega Cab 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Odometer is 25882 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7KS19D57G793855

Stock: G961B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-10-2020