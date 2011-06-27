Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- New Listing$5,950Great Deal | $2,009 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT143,898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bonneville and Son Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Manchester / New Hampshire
***This is a "Wholesale to the Public" vehicle and is being sold as is/as shown without a NH State Inspection. For more information about our Wholesale to the Public program, please inquire.****Standout Features of this 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT RWD include:* * 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat * Power Convenience Group * Power Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * AM/FM Radio * CD Player * Aftermarket Tubular Side Steps * Soft Tonneau Cover * Trailer Hitch * 17" Aluminum Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HA18P97S219518
Stock: 58316A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $12,999Great Deal | $2,205 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT115,734 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa
4D Mega Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Flame Red Clearcoat 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4D Mega Cab 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. Odometer is 25882 miles below market average! This 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS19D57G793855
Stock: G961B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- $3,950Great Deal | $4,922 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT215,485 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18287S106624
Stock: ZC1470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- New Listing$9,999Good Deal | $1,345 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT144,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
5-Speed Automatic Transmission 5.7L V8 Hemi Multi-Displacement Engine Mopar Chrome Edition Group Quad Cab Big Horn Value Group Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat 20" X 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels Trailer Tow Group Anti-Spin Rear Axle Fog Lamps Sliding Rear Window Hd Engine Cooling 750-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 3.92 Axle Ratio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome Wheels 26G Slt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Monotone Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18267S139847
Stock: 7S139847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $8,000Good Deal | $1,838 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie172,518 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
R.W. Pladsen - Waukon / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18277S101754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,400Good Deal | $1,096 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT149,728 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
4.7L V8 FFV, 4WD, 17" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote keyless entry, Sliding Rear Window, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 FFV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18P67S231746
Stock: ZMB1515A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $10,450Fair Deal
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT191,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Fresh Oil Change, Local Trade-IN, Regular Maintenance, HEMI 5.7L V8, 4WD, 17 x 8.0 Forged Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Fog Lamps, Mini Floor Console, Power windows, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, YES Essentials Seat Fabric. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS19D77G771629
Stock: C8855B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,995Good Deal | $1,039 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT180,091 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18267S271913
Stock: 271913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990Good Deal | $1,037 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT148,857 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smith Motors - Wahpeton / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! 4D Extended Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Folding Rear Seat, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry. Due to our AMAZING pricing, please call before coming in as the vehicles go quickly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18257S264127
Stock: T0260B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $11,488Good Deal | $1,086 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT124,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perrysburg Automall - Perrysburg / Ohio
**Clean Car Fax No Accidents**, **4x4**, **Spray In Bed Liner**, **20 Inch Wheels**, **New Car Trade**, **Keyless Entry**, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement. Odometer is 9757 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!We are the only true Automall in Northwest Ohio, and we are excited to provide quality sales and service for our great customers for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18257S217857
Stock: V20-8066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $8,900Good Deal | $1,105 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT196,063 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tipton Auto Sales - Tipton / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS19D77G781142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,784Fair Deal | $280 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT199,092 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Studebaker Buick GMC - Richmond / Indiana
GOOD DEAL!! CLEAN AUTO CHECK REPORT!! LOCAL TRADE!! This vehicle has been inspected by one of our GM Certified technicians and professionally detailed!! This 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 is equipped with a 4.7L V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Medium Slate Gray Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows and Locks, Power Mirrors, 20 Chrome Wheels, Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering, CD Player, ABS/Airbag, Assist Steps, Towing Hitch, Bedliner, and much more!! * * Driving From Out of Town? Call Ahead to Ensure Availability: *1-855-872-3162* Contact Chad Mitchell for Internet Special Pricing!! ** Fast and Friendly Approval over the Phone** Be sure to print this ad and bring it to the Dealership , ask forChad, and receive my Best Internet Deal **Boat and motorcycle trades welcome**We are a licensed watercraft and motorcycle dealer** We consider anything you pour gas into! Call, Text, Email or Leave a Message for more information! 1-855-872-3162 www.StudebakerAutos.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18P67S241984
Stock: 4928B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $9,999Good Deal | $608 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT133,990 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Newton - Newton / New Jersey
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT SLT Silver HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 4WD.AUDI NEWTON New Management, New Attitude! We stand behind what we sell and deliver top tier service. Call for Custom payment options 973-383-2626 and ask to speak to a manager.We know that you have high expectations and as a dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! You can request more information about a vehicle or call to schedule an appointment today by calling 973-383-2626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18257S100960
Stock: 7S100960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,495Fair Deal | $496 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT149,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Outlet, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18297J568020
Stock: 32544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $11,486
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT168,909 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Johnson Auto Plaza - Brighton / Colorado
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 White 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement 5-Speed AutomaticHEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 4WD.Visit www.johnsonautoplaza.com for more information. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing.We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18207J555608
Stock: C027771C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $8,799
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST146,217 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls - Great Falls / Montana
: ST trim. 4x4, Bed Liner, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, SPEED CONTROL, 2HA ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELEC. Trailer Hitch, 17" X 8" CHROME CLAD WHEELS. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Trailer Hitch. 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: ALUMINUM WHEELS, 2HA ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 4.7L V8 FFV engine, 5-speed auto trans. Dodge ST with Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat exterior and Medium Slate Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 4400 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Dodge Ram 1500 can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. AutoCheck One Owner WHO WE ARE: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls is Cascade County's premier source for Certified used and quality used cars in Great Falls. Once you've selected your ideal used car, speak with us about great rates on car loan & lease plans too! Come visit us at 4025 10th Ave So. in Great Falls Montana to experience Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls commitment to sales, service and community. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU16P27J559710
Stock: 7J559710K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $5,689Good Deal | $424 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT223,893 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18247S134095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,571Good Deal | $544 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT146,585 milesDelivery available*
Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic SilverGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18227S122446
Stock: T2436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020