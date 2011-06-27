Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
678 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19962010
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$45K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Truck Details

Cabin Size

Bed Length

Fuel Economy

520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • New Listing
    $5,950Great Deal | $2,009 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    143,898 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bonneville and Son Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Manchester / New Hampshire

    ***This is a "Wholesale to the Public" vehicle and is being sold as is/as shown without a NH State Inspection. For more information about our Wholesale to the Public program, please inquire.****Standout Features of this 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT RWD include:* * 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat * Power Convenience Group * Power Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * AM/FM Radio * CD Player * Aftermarket Tubular Side Steps * Soft Tonneau Cover * Trailer Hitch * 17" Aluminum Wheels

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HA18P97S219518
    Stock: 58316A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $12,999Great Deal | $2,205 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    115,734 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa

    4D Mega Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Flame Red Clearcoat 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4D Mega Cab 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. Odometer is 25882 miles below market average! This 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3D7KS19D57G793855
    Stock: G961B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-10-2020

  • $3,950Great Deal | $4,922 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    215,485 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire

    HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18287S106624
    Stock: ZC1470A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,999Good Deal | $1,345 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    144,829 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

    5-Speed Automatic Transmission 5.7L V8 Hemi Multi-Displacement Engine Mopar Chrome Edition Group Quad Cab Big Horn Value Group Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat 20" X 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels Trailer Tow Group Anti-Spin Rear Axle Fog Lamps Sliding Rear Window Hd Engine Cooling 750-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 3.92 Axle Ratio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome Wheels 26G Slt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Monotone Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18267S139847
    Stock: 7S139847
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $8,000Good Deal | $1,838 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie

    172,518 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    R.W. Pladsen - Waukon / Iowa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18277S101754
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,400Good Deal | $1,096 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    149,728 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska

    4.7L V8 FFV, 4WD, 17" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote keyless entry, Sliding Rear Window, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 FFV

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18P67S231746
    Stock: ZMB1515A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • $10,450Fair Deal

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    191,312 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana

    Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Fresh Oil Change, Local Trade-IN, Regular Maintenance, HEMI 5.7L V8, 4WD, 17 x 8.0 Forged Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Fog Lamps, Mini Floor Console, Power windows, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, YES Essentials Seat Fabric. Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3D7KS19D77G771629
    Stock: C8855B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $8,995Good Deal | $1,039 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    180,091 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania

    ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18267S271913
    Stock: 271913
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,990Good Deal | $1,037 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    148,857 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Smith Motors - Wahpeton / North Dakota

    Recent Arrival! 4D Extended Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Folding Rear Seat, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry. Due to our AMAZING pricing, please call before coming in as the vehicles go quickly!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18257S264127
    Stock: T0260B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $11,488Good Deal | $1,086 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    124,864 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perrysburg Automall - Perrysburg / Ohio

    **Clean Car Fax No Accidents**, **4x4**, **Spray In Bed Liner**, **20 Inch Wheels**, **New Car Trade**, **Keyless Entry**, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement. Odometer is 9757 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!We are the only true Automall in Northwest Ohio, and we are excited to provide quality sales and service for our great customers for years to come.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18257S217857
    Stock: V20-8066A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

  • $8,900Good Deal | $1,105 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    196,063 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Tipton Auto Sales - Tipton / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3D7KS19D77G781142
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,784Fair Deal | $280 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    199,092 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Studebaker Buick GMC - Richmond / Indiana

    GOOD DEAL!! CLEAN AUTO CHECK REPORT!! LOCAL TRADE!! This vehicle has been inspected by one of our GM Certified technicians and professionally detailed!! This 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 is equipped with a 4.7L V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Medium Slate Gray Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows and Locks, Power Mirrors, 20 Chrome Wheels, Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering, CD Player, ABS/Airbag, Assist Steps, Towing Hitch, Bedliner, and much more!! * * Driving From Out of Town? Call Ahead to Ensure Availability: *1-855-872-3162* Contact Chad Mitchell for Internet Special Pricing!! ** Fast and Friendly Approval over the Phone** Be sure to print this ad and bring it to the Dealership , ask forChad, and receive my Best Internet Deal **Boat and motorcycle trades welcome**We are a licensed watercraft and motorcycle dealer** We consider anything you pour gas into! Call, Text, Email or Leave a Message for more information! 1-855-872-3162 www.StudebakerAutos.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18P67S241984
    Stock: 4928B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $9,999Good Deal | $608 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    133,990 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi Newton - Newton / New Jersey

    2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT SLT Silver HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 4WD.AUDI NEWTON New Management, New Attitude! We stand behind what we sell and deliver top tier service. Call for Custom payment options 973-383-2626 and ask to speak to a manager.We know that you have high expectations and as a dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! You can request more information about a vehicle or call to schedule an appointment today by calling 973-383-2626.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18257S100960
    Stock: 7S100960
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,495Fair Deal | $496 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    149,760 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado

    Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Outlet, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18297J568020
    Stock: 32544
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • $11,486

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    168,909 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Johnson Auto Plaza - Brighton / Colorado

    2007 Dodge Ram 1500 White 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement 5-Speed AutomaticHEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 4WD.Visit www.johnsonautoplaza.com for more information. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing.We look forward to serving you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18207J555608
    Stock: C027771C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

  • $8,799

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST

    146,217 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls - Great Falls / Montana

    : ST trim. 4x4, Bed Liner, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, SPEED CONTROL, 2HA ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELEC. Trailer Hitch, 17" X 8" CHROME CLAD WHEELS. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Trailer Hitch. 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: ALUMINUM WHEELS, 2HA ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 4.7L V8 FFV engine, 5-speed auto trans. Dodge ST with Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat exterior and Medium Slate Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 4400 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Dodge Ram 1500 can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. AutoCheck One Owner WHO WE ARE: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls is Cascade County's premier source for Certified used and quality used cars in Great Falls. Once you've selected your ideal used car, speak with us about great rates on car loan & lease plans too! Come visit us at 4025 10th Ave So. in Great Falls Montana to experience Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls commitment to sales, service and community. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU16P27J559710
    Stock: 7J559710K
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $5,689Good Deal | $424 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    223,893 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18247S134095
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $9,571Good Deal | $544 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    146,585 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana

    ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic SilverGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18227S122446
    Stock: T2436A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 678 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Ram Pickup 1500 Reviews & Specs