Consumer Rating
(119)
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • User-friendly cab, distinctive sheet metal, powerful V10 and diesel options.
  • Underpowered base V6, Quad Cab lacks rear-seat room when compared to GM full-size trucks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Dodge's Ram pickups can handle everything from off-road bashing to towing an Airstream with ease, and still look good doing it.

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys must have known they had a winner on their hands the second they unveiled their bold Ram pickup in 1994. The risky love-it-or-hate-it styling turned nearly every head, and brought Dodge plenty of attention as a result.

The Ram comes in Regular, Club, and Quad Cab half-, three-quarter- and one-ton configurations, and all are equipped with Magnum power, be it modest or mammoth. There's a practical-and-it-feels-that-way 3.9-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower, and at the other extreme, heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickups can growl with an 8.0-liter V10, good for 310 horsepower (305 for California). Tucked in between for good measure is a 245-horse, 5.9-liter V8 and a 5.2-liter V8 worth 230 horsepower. Two versions of the macho 5.9-liter, 24-valve inline-six turbodiesel are available if you like loads of torque, low maintenance, and the overly loud clatter of a diesel, plus have an extra five grand to spend. We've heard that 2002 will bring an aluminum-block 3.7-liter V6 based on the popular Grand Cherokee 4.7-liter V8, and there's also talk of 5.7-liter and 6.1-liter V8s.

The Regular Cab has bench seating for three, while the Club Cab can cram three both front and rear, although access to the rear for storage and seating is difficult. With the Quad Cab, rear-access doors on either side of the cab make that easier, yet they're not separate full-size doors like on the new Dakota Quad Cab. Inside, the Ram is fully modernized, with ergonomics that match the utility of the rest of the truck. The controls are properly placed and completely functional.

Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted shifter operates easily. The manual transmissions are simple to shift and the gates are perfectly spaced. The half-ton's manual tranny is a five-speed with overdrive, while the three-quarter and one-ton reap the rewards of a much beefier transmission that has a granny-low first gear for getting going while hauling a heavy load. New for 2001 is a six-speed manual transmission mated to a more powerful Cummins turbodiesel that makes 245 horsepower and an earth-shaking 505 ft-lbs. of torque.

Although it's a bulky vehicle, the Ram is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers. Ride and handling are so competent you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, except if you're in an unloaded three-quarter or one-ton, in which case you'll be reminded over every bump in the road.

Yes, it's a full-size truck, but it does extremely well on trails and other off-road excursions. Dodge is well aware of the Ram's capabilities, so much so that they offer a Ram Off-Road 4x4 model specifically for challenging Mother Nature. Regular and Quad Cab short-bed 1500 four-wheel drives can take advantage of this off-road package that includes heavier-duty equipment, such as a limited slip, a recalibrated suspension for extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and steering gear designed for low speeds.

We've found the Ram's brakes lacking, but this year Dodge beefed up the stoppers with standard dual-piston calipers and four-wheel antilock disc brakes on 2500 and 3500 models. This should see the Ram through until the redesigned model arrives, likely in 2002.

2001 Highlights

Electronic cruise control is now offered for the Cummings turbodiesel models with a manual transmission, improved braking systems with standard ABS come on all 2500 and 3500 Rams, two new exterior colors debut, and child seat anchors are mounted on the rear of the cab. A high-output Cummings turbodiesel model, with a six-speed transmission, 245 horsepower and 505 ft-lbs. of torque, is offered in addition to a slightly improved 235-horsepower/460 ft-lbs. version, available with a manual or automatic tranny.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(41%)
4(40%)
3(11%)
2(7%)
1(1%)
4.1
119 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trading 2001 Dodge for Ford
karjam,01/16/2012
Purchased or 2001 Dodge with only 26,000 miles on it and purchase Dodges "Platanuim" extended warrenty coverage for extra $1900 cost. The best they offered. Within the first year cracks began forming on dash. Took for warrenty but turns out Dodge purposally excluded interior because they used poor quality plastics for years 1999-2003! They tried to tell us is was due to sun exposure...even though truck stays under cover! Has only 52,000 miles on it. Runs like new and looks like new until you look inside. Whole dash is gone! As is the glovebox and all the overhead added storage details! Cheaply made and then won't stand behind it. Trading for a Ford!
From day one
Dean Burks,03/17/2016
4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M)
I have had my 2001 Dodge Ram 4x4 quad cab since it has 2 miles on it and it has about 110000 on it now. I love the looks. At 6'7" I love the room and height. Now lets get to the rest. Since I bought it I have replaced the rear end twice. U joints twice. New brakes three times. A brake line broke ( rust) so suddenly that I went to a store with brakes and when I left I had NO brakes. They went to the floor. Replace shocks twice. A/c compressor. I keep it very clean and it still is rusting on the bottom rails. Window fits are terrible ( air noise). I have over serviced this vehicle as far as required maintenance. The cd player went out at 55000 miles and now I have to get a new radio. The engine has held up ok ( knock on wood). All this that has happened is due to poor parts being used by Dodge and low quality craftsmenship. They keep saying Ram tough on TV. I say. Ram is not tough at all. Then they ask why does Toyota and the other foreign models do so well. They make cars that stand up. Dodge makes them good enough to just get you out the door.
LOVE LOVE LOVE MY DODGE RAM!!!
lovinbeinamom,05/01/2014
My husband purchased this truck for me in 2002 as an anniversary present, it is the best gift he has ever purchased for me! It is now 2014 and I now have 220,000 + miles on it. It is by far the best vehicle we have ever owned! The v8 has plenty of power, fun to drive, reliable, roomy and comfortable. We replaced the transmission at about 120,000 and have put a radiator on it but that is it. Great truck! I can not say enough good things about it. I truly love my truck! It has kept me safe when was hit in the side on 3 different occasions and then on the 4th when a drunk driver hit me. I feel safe it this truck. I praise God 1st and foremost but I am thankful for the quality the truck
Buyer beware
JLH,08/13/2009
I post this review mainly to warn anyone thinking of purchasing a used 1994-2001 Ram 1500 4x4. Purchased new in 08/01. The first sign of things to come was when a stranger approached me and started a conversation with "So, have you ever had any trouble with your transmission?" The list of problems are water pump(bearing), transmission(rebuild at 70k and 95k after all req. service and no off road and towing 2x), "death wobble" (very nasty, do internet search), int. map light, and "Humpty Dumpty" dash. I call it that 'cause Dodge couldn't or wouldn't put it together again. Some of these complaints are highly reported on the internet. It is my first and last Dodge.
See all 119 reviews of the 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Club Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab WS 2WD LB (3.9L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab WS 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab ST 2WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (3.9L 6cyl 5M), and 2dr Club Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M).

