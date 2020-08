Used 2012 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me

Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio

Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2012 RAM 1500 Sport has a 5.7L V8 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: 4 Wheel Drive. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*** All Around hero!!! Rolling back prices* Optional equipment includes: Power Sunroof, Sport Premium Group, Remote Start & Security Group, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Trailer Brake Control... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ram 1500 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C6RD7MT0CS107655

Stock: GH9062

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020