Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,029
|$35,579
|$38,164
|Clean
|$31,930
|$34,406
|$36,905
|Average
|$29,733
|$32,060
|$34,388
|Rough
|$27,535
|$29,714
|$31,872
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,677
|$30,307
|$32,966
|Clean
|$26,756
|$29,308
|$31,879
|Average
|$24,914
|$27,309
|$29,705
|Rough
|$23,073
|$25,311
|$27,531
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,135
|$31,598
|$34,089
|Clean
|$28,166
|$30,556
|$32,965
|Average
|$26,227
|$28,472
|$30,717
|Rough
|$24,288
|$26,388
|$28,469
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,687
|$39,220
|$41,790
|Clean
|$35,466
|$37,927
|$40,412
|Average
|$33,025
|$35,340
|$37,657
|Rough
|$30,584
|$32,754
|$34,901
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,746
|$34,343
|$36,974
|Clean
|$30,690
|$33,211
|$35,754
|Average
|$28,577
|$30,946
|$33,316
|Rough
|$26,465
|$28,681
|$30,878
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,108
|$41,539
|$44,010
|Clean
|$37,807
|$40,169
|$42,559
|Average
|$35,204
|$37,430
|$39,656
|Rough
|$32,602
|$34,691
|$36,754