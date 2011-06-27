Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

Luxurious Tahoe Dan , 04/17/2016 LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We traded for our Tahoe LTZ after owning a 2012 GMC Yukon XL wanting a more nimble size and updated technology. The Tahoe has really met and exceeded our expectations. It is a very luxurious vehicle and is loaded with technology that exceeds any large SUV from Ford or Lincoln. In fact is has the luxury and technology of most expensive luxury cars. The Tahoe is extremely quiet inside and the front and second row seats are quite comfortable. For four people, the Tahoe is a perfect touring vehicle, comfortable, capable and usable. The third row seating is useless however. Not only is there no room between the second row and third row seats, but the floor is also about 4-5 inches below the seat cushion. I question why GM did not utilize an independent rear suspension system like the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator to alleviate this problem. Also by building the foldable third row seat on top of the solid rear axle, they also lifted the floor of the cargo area in the back of the Tahoe to a ridiculous height to where it is difficult to lift luggage in and out. It also limits the amount of volume you actually have for luggage and cargo. Ford and Lincoln have been building their SUV's with independent rear suspensions for years and the result is lots of usable space with an actual comfortable third row seat. That is the biggest complaint we have with the Tahoe. But for driving, comfort for four and all the luxury they have, it is a hard SUV to beat. We test drove Expeditions and Navigators right along with the Tahoe and we chose the Tahoe. It drove and handled better and was much quieter on the inside. Also the unique ability to have OnStar and Wifi only cinched the deal for us. A close to perfect SUV but limited by design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The TAhoe Owner The Tahoe Owner , 02/22/2016 LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have to admit GM did a good job with creating this 16 Tahoe, I originally had it is cousin the 2010 Yukon but got rid of it and I love it but figured it was time for a change; so I bought 2016 Tahoe LS; the other models were out of my budget. Overall, I am happy with the 16 Tahoe. I would have bought the 15 Tahoe but for a some reason General Motor thought it was a good idea to have a cell phone like screen in the LS models and not a screen that we can actually see plus the fact that in order to really utilize a navigation app (which I may add did not come with) had to plug your phone into the cigarette lighter to project the navigation tool you want to use on this IPhone like screen. By far, in my opinion was FUBAR design. The 2016 Model however has a bigger screen and the navigation system however the navigation system is offered through ONSTAR which in a way is crazy because it forces you to really have a contract with ONSTAR; so in discovering this, I asked the question after the fact, what if you don't want to afford ONSTAR, there (dealership) said you can can plug it into a USB defice and project the visual on the BIGGER screen the comes with the LS models. Overall, that is the only flaw that I have with the 2016 models; however I did give it a passing thought about getting the LT and LTZ models but after really thinking about it and test driving the other two, there was not really a whole lot of differences, except for leather seats, a couple extra speakers and a tow package. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LS Model is a perfect fit for most people Saleem , 05/05/2016 LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful UPDATE: One of the black plastic pieces on the outside of the door popped off from the wind. It was easily fixed with a stronger glue. No other issues since then. This is still a great vehicle and still recommend to others interested in buying a Tahoe. ORIGINAL: Before buying this SUV you should really come to grips that you are not purchasing a sports car or sports type SUV. With that being said, I have purchased 11 vehicles over the years and I am completely satisfied with my purchase of the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS. The only difference between the base LS and the top of the line models is basically leather and a few extra gimmicks such as heads-up display. If you can live without the extras, the LS is the way to go for price point. Superior comfort and the cabin is surprisingly quiet. I'm 6'4" and have plenty leg room in the front and rear seat of my Tahoe. If you're in the market for a nice large SUV with plenty of room and towing capacity, I recommend looking at all trim levels of the Tahoe before jumping at the LTZ or LT because the LS might be able to satisfy what you need and save you over $20,000.00. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worst Decision We Ever Made Andy , 09/14/2016 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful My wife wanted to upgrade to a full size SUV from a Honda Pilot. We did some research and test driving, and she concluded that the Tahoe was the one. She loved the look, and like the amenities. The problems started on the test drive, the radio kept freezing up and acting weird. The dealer was made aware of the issue and we were told we needed to use a factory iphone cable and the problem should be resolved. We swapped our iphone cable for a brand new factory cable, and for the next day the problem went away. We purchased the truck the following day. After the purchase on the drive home, the problem returned. We called the dealer, and they said, well it needs a software update, it's a known issue. So in to the dealership to a software update. Software flashed, tested, they say you are good to go. A few days later, the problem returns, we contact the dealer, now the story changed. They knew almost instantly it was a human interface controller board and the part was back ordered from Chevrolet for an unknown amount of time. They kept the vehicle for the week to fix a few other issues and then we received it back knowing the problem was there, but the part was ordered, and the regional chevrolet rep was in the mix to try and expedite this service request. At this point we are fairly upset with the whole situation. Brand new car, and not once has it been right. Over the next 2 months, roughly 10 electrical gremlins have reared their ugly head in this truck. Here are a few: headlights randomly switch to high beams, pedals won't adjust, front and rear parking sensors randomly think we are going to hit something even when nothing is around, front camera errors constantly, hvac control back lighting failures, memory seats haven't worked since day one, all of which has been communicated to my dealership and to chevrolet directly, we basically were going to wait for this inteface controller part to come in and try to tackle everything at that time, thinking that the part should fix most of the issues. Then after 2 months of dealing with all these problems, finally a glimpse of hope... I received a call from my dealer that the controller board arrived from chevy. Hooray for now!!! The dealer was nice enough to pickup my truck at my work, and drop me off another Tahoe as a loaner until mine was fixed. I received a call that night, everything was fixed, they will keep it one additional day for testing, then they will drop it off for me at work. I got scared that next morning when the loaner tahoe had the same radio problem that my tahoe has... I was assured by my dealer that everything is fixed, and that between the controller and software updates everything is 100%! On my drive home the parking sensors went crazy on me. This was 10 miles down the road after being told it's all fixed. The radio seemed ok at least, so we decided to give it a few more days before it goes back in. Well the next morning, the radio went crazy again. We sent video to the dealer showing the problem, and now we are apparently waiting to see what Chevy and the dealer want to do. So here we are, MSRP of $64k, and the truck has multiple major systems failing, all electrical. My recommendation is to wait until the bugs are out of this vehicle!!!!! I know multiple people with 2015 and 2016 Tahoes, Yukons, and Escalades, all of them have had major electrical issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse