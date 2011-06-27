I feel like I can write a solid review since we have driven this vehicle in every climate and weather extreme. We were in the market for a new family car and made our purchase in July 2016. We tested everything in class to include Honda Pilot, Volvo XC70, Subaru Outback, and the Toyota 4runner. At the end of the day the Traverse made the cut due to its interior, cargo capacity (over 100 cubic feet!), and entertainment features. We were able to get into the 2LT trim line that has four captain's chairs and a third row all clad in soft leather. We bought ours during the 20% off sale, all said and done we walked out the door at $28K for a 42K vehicle. For active duty military you cannot beat Chevy's incentives. Watch for reduced prices on the 2017s as the new 2018s are getting a new body design. We drove the vehicle from PA to our new home in AR without any issues. A week later my wife drove the Traverse from AR to FL with heat indexes over 110 degrees. The vehicle pacified a our 4 year old granddaughter, our 15 year old and our 25 year old. All three seating areas have vents and there is second row and third row climate control which is a big plus during the summer months. This past December our family took a vacation from AR to MT during the big winter storm that came through before Christmas. The distance was over 2,000 miles and we encountered white out conditions, 50 mph crosswinds in WY, and general winter conditions. Comfort wise the Traverse allowed me to put over 1,000 miles of driving on our first day without any lower back pain or leg pain. The vehicle is very solid and didn't budge during the high crosswinds which had blown tractor trailers off the road. The AWD is amazing at keeping traction where it is needed. The road noise is almost nonexistent and there are no little creaks or rattles what so ever. Temperatures on that trip ranged from 40 degrees to minus 15. In WY on our return trip I was able to cruise at 85mph and the Traverse held at about 2k rpms. It had no problem staying in gear even at high speeds. Combined fuel economy after 10k is 20.2 MPGs. I purposely did not reset the "gallons of fuel used" in the driver information center so I could get an accurate number later on. There is plenty of power at highway speeds for passing. The side blind spot sensor is a big help as the vehicle layout does present a significant blind spot and is tricky when passing. This is hands down the best family vehicle that we have owned. I really cannot find a negative thing to say about it.

