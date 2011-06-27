Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

Best Car ever Russ Blondek , 04/27/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love this thing. When I tow my 6,500 pound trailer you can barley feel it. The ride is smooth while I have the Z71 Package. It tackles mountains like nothing, and its done marvels when waterfording. I couldnt imagine not driving anything else. The Cargo space is huge, and the cabin is insanley roomy. The handling feels european and is incredible for such a large SUV. Bumps and potholes are barley felt. I was going home one night and a deer jumped in front of my headlights. I did hit him, but alls I felt was a light thud.(The deer survived. Hes at a sancuary now). The car is remarkably safe and the electronic stability control ahs saved my life more then once. Do not hesitate buying this!!! Report Abuse

Saved my Dad's life pb4128 , 12/25/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am the car guy in the family. I have always been a fan of Chevy trucks, and I talked my Dad into buying his 2010 Tahoe in August of 2010. He planned on keeping it until the wheels fell off; little did we know that it would meet an early death, but it truly saved his life. Last year, just before Christmas, another driver lost control of their vehicle and came flying across multiple lanes of traffic on the highway and t-boned the driver's side of my Dad's Tahoe while he was driving 60 mph. I lowered the suspension 3 inches when he bought it, so that probably contributed to it not flipping. Every airbag deployed, yet the damage was just moderate. No other vehicle could have performed as well. Report Abuse

Great New Tahoe Z71 Mike , 07/09/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We live on NH seacoast and hope to appreciate 4wd, high ground clearance, and remote start for our winters and even some fun for a little light off road. From purchase to the first few weeks of ownership the experience has been great. Power, quality, comfort and room we wanted. Smooth ride and crisp handling. Quiet cabin environment and nice Bose sound. Full option set to compete with any player in the class.Interior and exterior fit and finish is outstanding. Plenty of room for groceries, our bikes and trips to Home Depot and comfort for friends and family touring. Has cruising range and long term comfort for longer trips and V8 highway power when needed. Report Abuse

Hard Seats Martine , 08/15/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love everything about the Tahoe, except the seats. I am really disappointed with the quality. The seats are flat and hard. I regret our purchase. I don't know how I overlooked this in the "15 minute" test drive. We downsized from a suburban to a Tahoe. I really thought the lack of cargo space would be the problem, but have adjusted. We have plenty of room with third row seats folded up. Still have the option of removing them for even more space. We bought our Tahoe one day and left the next morning for a 12 hour road trip. Arrived at our destination with back and leg pain. This was a yearly road trip we've taken for last 20 yrs. Sadly, it was the most uncomfortable trip ever. Report Abuse