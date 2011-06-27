Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,608
|$13,535
|$15,419
|Clean
|$9,963
|$12,718
|$14,488
|Average
|$8,672
|$11,084
|$12,627
|Rough
|$7,381
|$9,450
|$10,766
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,616
|$17,038
|$19,243
|Clean
|$12,788
|$16,010
|$18,082
|Average
|$11,131
|$13,953
|$15,759
|Rough
|$9,474
|$11,896
|$13,435
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,816
|$11,520
|$13,260
|Clean
|$8,279
|$10,825
|$12,459
|Average
|$7,207
|$9,434
|$10,859
|Rough
|$6,134
|$8,043
|$9,258
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,091
|$12,957
|$14,802
|Clean
|$9,477
|$12,175
|$13,909
|Average
|$8,249
|$10,611
|$12,122
|Rough
|$7,021
|$9,047
|$10,335
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,475
|$12,182
|$13,925
|Clean
|$8,898
|$11,446
|$13,084
|Average
|$7,745
|$9,976
|$11,403
|Rough
|$6,592
|$8,505
|$9,722
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,673
|$16,002
|$18,146
|Clean
|$11,902
|$15,036
|$17,051
|Average
|$10,360
|$13,104
|$14,860
|Rough
|$8,818
|$11,172
|$12,669