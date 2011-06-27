Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT2 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,633
|$11,423
|$13,072
|Clean
|$8,066
|$10,678
|$12,219
|Average
|$6,931
|$9,188
|$10,514
|Rough
|$5,797
|$7,697
|$8,808
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT1 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,370
|$11,149
|$12,790
|Clean
|$7,820
|$10,422
|$11,956
|Average
|$6,720
|$8,967
|$10,287
|Rough
|$5,621
|$7,512
|$8,618
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,404
|$11,147
|$12,767
|Clean
|$7,852
|$10,419
|$11,934
|Average
|$6,747
|$8,965
|$10,268
|Rough
|$5,643
|$7,511
|$8,602
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT2 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,679
|$12,311
|$13,867
|Clean
|$9,043
|$11,508
|$12,962
|Average
|$7,771
|$9,901
|$11,153
|Rough
|$6,499
|$8,295
|$9,343
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,214
|$15,801
|$17,922
|Clean
|$11,412
|$14,770
|$16,753
|Average
|$9,807
|$12,709
|$14,415
|Rough
|$8,202
|$10,647
|$12,076
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,813
|$10,539
|$12,148
|Clean
|$7,300
|$9,851
|$11,355
|Average
|$6,273
|$8,476
|$9,770
|Rough
|$5,247
|$7,101
|$8,185
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT2 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,384
|$11,851
|$13,309
|Clean
|$8,768
|$11,078
|$12,441
|Average
|$7,535
|$9,532
|$10,704
|Rough
|$6,301
|$7,985
|$8,968
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,102
|$13,194
|$15,022
|Clean
|$9,439
|$12,334
|$14,042
|Average
|$8,111
|$10,612
|$12,082
|Rough
|$6,784
|$8,890
|$10,122
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT1 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,842
|$11,694
|$13,380
|Clean
|$8,261
|$10,931
|$12,507
|Average
|$7,099
|$9,405
|$10,761
|Rough
|$5,937
|$7,879
|$9,015
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT1 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,186
|$10,781
|$12,313
|Clean
|$7,648
|$10,077
|$11,510
|Average
|$6,572
|$8,671
|$9,903
|Rough
|$5,497
|$7,264
|$8,297