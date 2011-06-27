  1. Home
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT2 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,633$11,423$13,072
Clean$8,066$10,678$12,219
Average$6,931$9,188$10,514
Rough$5,797$7,697$8,808
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT1 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,370$11,149$12,790
Clean$7,820$10,422$11,956
Average$6,720$8,967$10,287
Rough$5,621$7,512$8,618
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,404$11,147$12,767
Clean$7,852$10,419$11,934
Average$6,747$8,965$10,268
Rough$5,643$7,511$8,602
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT2 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,679$12,311$13,867
Clean$9,043$11,508$12,962
Average$7,771$9,901$11,153
Rough$6,499$8,295$9,343
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,214$15,801$17,922
Clean$11,412$14,770$16,753
Average$9,807$12,709$14,415
Rough$8,202$10,647$12,076
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,813$10,539$12,148
Clean$7,300$9,851$11,355
Average$6,273$8,476$9,770
Rough$5,247$7,101$8,185
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT2 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,384$11,851$13,309
Clean$8,768$11,078$12,441
Average$7,535$9,532$10,704
Rough$6,301$7,985$8,968
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,102$13,194$15,022
Clean$9,439$12,334$14,042
Average$8,111$10,612$12,082
Rough$6,784$8,890$10,122
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT1 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,842$11,694$13,380
Clean$8,261$10,931$12,507
Average$7,099$9,405$10,761
Rough$5,937$7,879$9,015
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LT1 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,186$10,781$12,313
Clean$7,648$10,077$11,510
Average$6,572$8,671$9,903
Rough$5,497$7,264$8,297
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,851 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tahoe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,851 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,851 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe ranges from $5,247 to $12,148, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.