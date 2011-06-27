Vehicle overview

If you were coaching a little league baseball team, you might walk over to one of your young players who'd given it their all and still struck out, pat them on the back and offer a few encouraging words like "Alright, nice effort." When it comes to the game of building fuel-efficient SUVs, we could say the same thing about the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid.

While this full-size eight-passenger hybrid-powered SUV has its advantages, it also has a number of strikes against it. The end result is unfortunately no more successful than that little leaguer.

Now, the Chevy Tahoe Hybrid has earned EPA ratings of 20 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, which are impressive numbers for a vehicle that tips the scales at nearly 3 tons. It can also carry most of your starting lineup to the ballpark while towing a trailer loaded with up to 6,200 pounds of gear. The smooth ride and comfortable interior are also positives.

Where the Tahoe Hybrid's game starts to fall apart is the powertrain's performance quirks, including odd delays and surging in both acceleration and braking. As in non-hybrid Tahoe models, the heavy third-row seat has to be wrestled out and stashed somewhere in order to make use of the cargo space behind the second row of seats.

The final strike, however, is its high price tag, which is considerably more than what you'll pay for a comparably equipped non-hybrid Tahoe. While that price difference is enough to give you pause in the short term, EPA estimates say that you'd only save about $550 a year in fuel costs compared to the regular Tahoe, making it highly unlikely you'll ever recoup that money from savings at the gas pumps.

With all that in mind we'd strongly suggest anyone considering the Chevy Tahoe Hybrid also look at some of its competitors. Topping that list would be the midsize 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, which seats seven and is significantly more fuel-efficient and much less expensive. If it's simply maximum seating capacity/cargo room you're after, have a look at a large crossover like the reasonably efficient 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and 2013 Ford Flex, both of which offer roomy interiors and a markedly better driving experience.

Of course, none of these choices can match the Tahoe Hybrid's towing capability, which is certainly a strong suit. But while we can honestly applaud the idea behind the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, in the end it's really no more than a nice effort.