Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Love my Tahoe Hybrid
Since the Hybrid version isn’t available anymore, there’s not much to say unless you can find a low mileage last year version. I wish it had a power lift gate, and air condition seats (as it has heated seats). I live in FL. But it has tons of power. Especially when you punch it hard like when your passing a car on a two lane highway. All the reviews have horse power rating wrong. Most state it has 345 horsepower engine/electric motor combined. That’s the horsepower for just the engine. The electric power is 60 kilowatts per electric motor or a tic above 80 horsepower each. So yes, the 6000 lb behemoth has roughly 525 total horsepower. And at over 20 mpg. I have a Vette and yes that has more g’s when you floor it but not by much. Great vehicle
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
hybrid
great car ,great mileage, all ways starts would buy agian
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Great truck
So far so good. Purchased used,in great shape. We’ll see how it holds up
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
