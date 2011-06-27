  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Tahoe Hybrid
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$10,163 - $13,223
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Tahoe Hybrid

Mark, 12/01/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Since the Hybrid version isn’t available anymore, there’s not much to say unless you can find a low mileage last year version. I wish it had a power lift gate, and air condition seats (as it has heated seats). I live in FL. But it has tons of power. Especially when you punch it hard like when your passing a car on a two lane highway. All the reviews have horse power rating wrong. Most state it has 345 horsepower engine/electric motor combined. That’s the horsepower for just the engine. The electric power is 60 kilowatts per electric motor or a tic above 80 horsepower each. So yes, the 6000 lb behemoth has roughly 525 total horsepower. And at over 20 mpg. I have a Vette and yes that has more g’s when you floor it but not by much. Great vehicle

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
hybrid

phil, 02/28/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

great car ,great mileage, all ways starts would buy agian

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Great truck

Dave, 04/22/2019
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

So far so good. Purchased used,in great shape. We’ll see how it holds up

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles