Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Looking for a clean, well-cared for Loaded 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD 7-Passenger SUV? This is it. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Highlander Hybrid. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. Well-known by many, the Highlander Hybrid has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. At home in the country and in the city, this 2012 4WD Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. With less than 82,633mi on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Treat yourself to a Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2012 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $28,000. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at around $38,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include confident ride, Roomy and versatile interior, responsive acceleration, hybrid availability, seating for seven adults, and V6 towing capability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEDC3EH0C2010556

Stock: P010556

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020