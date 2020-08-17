Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 81,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900$1,711 Below Market
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
Valentine Motor Company has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. On almost any road condition, this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2013 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at under $29,000, and estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 24 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts under $40,000 and is capable of 28 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include Roomy and versatile interior, hybrid availability, responsive acceleration, V6 towing capability, seating for seven adults, and confident ride Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH5D2015656
Stock: VAL015656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 108,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,891$561 Below Market
J. Pauley Toyota - Fort Smith / Arkansas
This 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is a single owner vehicle that has been locally owned and traded. It comes equipped with these options: third row seating, premium alloy wheels, power locks and windows, power adjusting front seats, leather interior, backseat climate control, sunroof, AM/FM radio, CD player, AUX input, USB port, multiple power sources, heated front seats, cruise control, bluetooth, and keyless entry with push button start. Stop by and visit us at J. Pauley Toyota-Scion, 6200 S 36Th St, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH5D2017312
Stock: N26053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 70,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,987$246 Below Market
Lithia Subaru Oregon City - Oregon City / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH9D2012825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,623
East Madison Toyota - Madison / Wisconsin
PRICE DROP FROM $19,995. In Good Shape. Third Row Seat, Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Hybrid, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Fully inspected & serviced. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Highlander Hybrid with Black exterior and Ash interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 231 HP at 5800 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says Combining seven-passenger seating with excellent fuel economy and performance, the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a very appealing alternative to conventional crossovers.. A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $19,995. WHY BUY FROM USNew Toyota Car, New Toyota Truck, New Scion, a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota, or smart used car or used cars in Madison Wisconsin. We are East Madison Toyota(formerly Jon Lancaster Toyota), a Penske Automotive Dealership in Wisconsin's Capitol city. Our Award winning team is ready to help you purchase the vehicle you've dreamed of. We handle good and bad credit customers so whether it's top tier or recent Bankruptcy we can help you get into your next ride. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Toyota Sales at 608-240-7900 or ToyotaMgr@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBC3EH1D2013491
Stock: 2013491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 98,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Hendrick Subaru Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
Clean, Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner. Limited trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, BODY SIDE MOLDINGS, ASH, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, REMOTE ENGINE START, Serviced herePURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $46,400*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Navigation, Power Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESREMOTE ENGINE START, BODY SIDE MOLDINGS, ASH, LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Toyota Limited with Shoreline Blue Pearl exterior and Ash interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 231 HP at 5800 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Combining seven-passenger seating with excellent fuel economy and performance, the 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a very appealing alternative to conventional crossovers.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe can't be beat in terms of price, vehicle selection, and customer service. So, I welcome you to visit Hendrick Subaru Southpoint. Experience the difference from the team that can't be beat!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment/certification by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH3D2017776
Stock: LD0077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 109,851 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBC3EH6D2016547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,087 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH7D2016906
Stock: 2000643640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 63,765 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,987
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBC3EH5D2011422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,632 miles
$18,193
Exeter Subaru - Stratham / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH0D2016729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,018 miles
$17,545
Newbold Toyota - O Fallon / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH7D2012709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,500$2,439 Below Market
TM Auto Wholesalers - Chesapeake / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH4C2006087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,997$1,474 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* POWER SUNROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS, 3RD ROW SEAT, AWD, MULTI-ZONE A/C, POWER LIFT GATE.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# C2004157 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $425 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This four wheel drive 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Predawn Gray Mica Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 180,146 miles this 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Delaware,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Homelink System, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# C2004157 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 28.0 City MPG! This Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Compass, Rear Reading Lamps, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH0C2004157
Stock: C2004157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 82,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Looking for a clean, well-cared for Loaded 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD 7-Passenger SUV? This is it. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Highlander Hybrid. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. Well-known by many, the Highlander Hybrid has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. At home in the country and in the city, this 2012 4WD Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. With less than 82,633mi on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Treat yourself to a Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2012 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $28,000. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at around $38,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include confident ride, Roomy and versatile interior, responsive acceleration, hybrid availability, seating for seven adults, and V6 towing capability *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH0C2010556
Stock: P010556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 57,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,991
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Platinum Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, JBL Audio, Towing***This Clean Autocheck History, One Owner 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid has the Platinum Package that features: Safety Connect, Pre-Collision System with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Automatic High Beam Headlights, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated Perforated Leather Second-Row Captain's Chairs. Additional features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, navigation system, 19-inch Chrometec alloy wheels, JBL AM/FM/HD/CD audio system with USB/auxiliary inputs, satellite radio capability, rear backup camera, rear park assist, dual zone front and rear automatic climate control, rear sunshades, Smart keyless entry system, power liftgate, power locks and windows, automatic projector headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustments and driver memory, heated power mirrors, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, universal garage door opener, wiper de-icer, flip-up tailgate window, roof rails with crossbars, tow hitch, alarm with engine immobilizer, and more! This car has never been smoked in! If you are looking for an economical, reliable, and feature packed 7-passenger crossover SUV, look no further than this Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Hybrid! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH2ES004565
Stock: LT1069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 89,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,998
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EHXC2009124
Stock: 19318923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995$813 Below Market
T J Toyota - Potsdam / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,997
Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana
HYBRID, HYBRID, HYBRID HIGHLANDER PLATINUM! ORIGINAL MSRP $53,000+ MOST EXPENSIVE WE'VE SEEN! This is the rarest of the rare--a bonafide 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid PLATINUM AWD with a CLEAN CARFAX, 2-Owner History, and under 100K miles. That last bit of info means that you're covered by 2 WARRANTIES: Toyota Hybrid Factory Warranty through 100,000 miles AND Royal CPO WARRANTY! This PLATINUM offers the most technology, most luxury, and most MPG of any Highlander, and in addition to that, it has several optional packages that pushed the original MSRP, back in 2014, NORTH OF $53,000! The PLATINUM PACKAGE ( Includes Driver Technology Package , Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Perforated Leather Second-Row Captain's Chairs), adds to TOW PACKAGE w/ Hitch ($699), RUNNING BOARDS ($599), Glass Breakage Sensor ($299), Rear Bumper Protector, Body Side Molding. ALL THIS IS COMBINED with Toyota's HYBRID TECHNOLOGY that combines a traditional gas engine with HYBRID ELECTRIC MOTOR. So you get quicker acceleration, better MPG, and wonderful ride. Oh, and that TOW PACKAGE gives you 3,500 LBS TOWING, so not too shabby for this MPG (28 MPG!!!). **** This Highlander Hybrid is being sold as a ROYAL CPO VEHICLE, meaning it has been inspected by our factory-trained technicians, PASSED, and now comes with a WARRANTY included in this price. The warranty is valid at any new car dealership (Toyota or otherwise), as well as any ASE Certified Repair Center. That means you can buy with confidence! And combine that with Toyota's FACTORY HYBRID WARRANTY through 100,000 miles. Double Covered.*** Barrels of fun! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 28 MPG Hwy* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! What a value! How sweet is this muscular SUV* This sweet SUV, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Optional equipment includes: Automatic High Beams, Heated 2nd Row Captain Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Depa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005542
Stock: 881970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 97,511 milesDelivery Available*
$24,590
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDCRFH6ES005377
Stock: 2000640755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
