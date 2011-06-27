Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

Shuddering Suburban David DNO , 09/08/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My 2009 Suburban is spacious, elegant and well built. The cabin is very quiet at any speed, and the handling for such a large vehicle is impressive. I have a large family and the Suburban is the only "Car" that suits my needs. The Suburban has the ability to cut down to 4 cylinders on flat or down hill surfaces to improve fuel economy. The down side to this feature, which is standard on ALL models, is the unfortunate tendency to "shudder". The truck will "buck" during a coast. Sometimes accompanied by a distinct clattering from the engine compartment. Additionally, when accelerating up hill, the truck will lumber, failing to accelerate, as the engine screams to answer the command. Report Abuse

Chevy is letting me down... NotPleased , 11/25/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I Recently purchased my Suburban less than a month ago and I'm already running into nightmares with constant trips to the dealership. My check engine light has already came on twice due to the ECU (Computer) changing my fuel settings which ends up leading to my truck not starting or running extremely rough. They keep resetting the ECU and it will run for a couple of days but I'll end up right back to where I started from, not driving. The truck is at the dealership as I write this... so beware, this truck is an electronic mess. Now I'm sure I just ended up getting a bad build from the factory line but there are a few people already out there suffering with the same problems that I'm having.

Avoid Suburbans with 5.3 engine boomer1971 , 08/18/2013 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Hey everyone have had on going issues with my truck and wanted to share my experience . I have a 2009 Suburban with the 5.3 liter engine. I have been to the dealer 4 times with engine related issues. Me and my family have been left at the roadside by this truck. The truck has had the engine rebuilt at 38000 miles by the dealership and continues to consume oil at 41000 miles. I have no confidence in this truck any longer. I've requested a new engine or buyback. Best GM has to offer is $2000 certificate towards purchase of another GM product. Avoid the 5.3 liter versions of the Suburban/ Tahoe/ Yukon as many have had engine problems.

Clanking Noise Everytime it drives imlily , 04/28/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 2009 Suburban that has been in the dealership 3 times for the same thing. Everytime the car is driven cold there is a clanking noise somewhere. The dealership could not find out what it was so they started to say that at first it was a broken weld, then they said the chassis had some bolts tightened, then they tightened up bolts in the transmission. I don't feel like it is a safe drive at all and am very concerned that the dealership is with holding information from me. Oh and when I asked them for my paper work the 2nd visit they didn't want to give it to me. I had to argue with them to release the paperwork to me. Very concerned and the car was not cheap.