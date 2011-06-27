  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(19%)3(2%)2(8%)1(4%)
4.4
36 reviews
Sinking More Money Into my 2008 Suburban

08suburbanne, 02/18/2015
LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

So very disappointed with my 2008 Suburban. The car stalled in motion and I lost control. Had it towed to the dealership and told my CPS (Crank Shaft Sensor) failed but my VIN is not covered under the recall (GM06083) which is for the same issue. $500 out of my pocket. Dealership - no help! Called GM - no help. Called NHTSA - filed safety complaint. Thankfully not many cars were out on the road but I could have been hit and having my young son in the car was nerve racking. 15 months ago engine went - again another known problem but no recall on my VIN. Very disappointed Chevy owner here! Been a Chevy owner for 20 years. Stand behind what you build!

Do Not Purchase a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban

patsfanman67, 09/15/2014
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Junk!! My Suburban has required air bag sensor replacement ($300), the 4 wheel drive stopped functioning for unknown reasons, the Stabilitrac stopped functioning for unknown reasons, the Traction Control stopped functioning for unknown reasons, exterior lighting stopped working (puddle lamps, license plate lamps), and window buttons stopped working. All before it hit 80k miles! The frame and undercarriage is rusted beyond recognition too. General Motors is proven unreliable and proven to be unable to build a sound vehicle. I will never buy another GM vehicle and I think the company should have been allowed to go bankrupt.

Do Not Buy With Active Fuel Management

Jon, 08/07/2015
LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

The Active Fuel Management System causes major problems on this vehicle. $2,000 in fixes so far and it isn't fixed. World Class trained Chevy Technicians are having problems figuring out how to deal with the AFM and how to fix the problem. Next step $4,500 to go in a look and maybe fix the problem. Maybe. Suburbans were supposed to have a great engine. The Active Fuel Management ruined it. Don't let them lie to you. There is also a special memo inside of Chevy mechanics only talking about a high oil consumption problem that needs 11 parts added to the vehicle to fix the problem at your own cost. Chevy won't tell anyone outside of their network that they had to have Chevy engineers come up with a band aid. They also won't cover any of the cost. Do not buy a 2008 Suburban from anyone.

Will own nothing else

EXBCMC, 10/19/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is our 4th sub/Tahoe. The best so far, but. The door actuators are a problem with this year sub. All four doors have failed. The steering wheel covering bubbled but was replaced on warranty. The sun visors are bubbling, as well. Bought this vehicle for the snow and so far, so good.

Questionable quality

Bill F, 06/30/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

My 2008 LTZ with the 6 / 8 cylinder engine is consuming 1 qt oil per 1,500 miles. Chevy is aware of the problem but is still trying to rectify it. That and my rear main seal leaks at 38,000 miles. The truck is comfortable, stylish, rides well, and fits a lot of stuff. The troubles above and other small items make the quality a big question.

