Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
Our Ruby Red Corvette
First saw a 40th Anniversary Ruby Red at a Corvette show. Love at first sight. Bought ours a month later w/ < 14 K miles. The car has all the options including ride control and performance axel. The performance is fantastic for an LT-1. The car is all original except for a new water pump and upgraded optispark ignition which was replaced two years ago. CD player belt was replaced this year. No other problems. It's absolutely wonderful to drive, but due to a recent serious leg injury handicap, difficult to get into and out of. It's an experience to treasure. Highly recommend the Corvette to anyone who enjoys driving. You only live once, don't deny yourself one of life's few pleasures.
Last of its Kind
Bought new and will probably leave in my will. Love this car for its looks, performance and very unique features: true clamshell hood, rollup headlights, steamroller tires and ultra deep bucket seats (it's very entertaining to watch a passenger's ingress / egress).
1993 Vette owned 10 years
I bought this '93 Vette right out of college w/77K mikes. I used it for a daily drive, weekends, etc. I've owned Jaguars, BMWs, etc. This car has been the best bang for the buck and you can pull into a dealership in any rural town and get it worked on. With tech manuals you can easily service it yourself or you local mechanic buddy can fix almost anything. With the mpg and economical repairs, it has been a very great affordable car to own and operate. Performance and the looks of this 14 year old car still turn heads. If you don't have one, get one.
Remarkable car
This is a solid well made vehicle. Its quality of craftmanship is apparent within a few days of driving. Its low profile makes for a unique driving experience. Highway driving is effortless. MPG is much better than anticipated, city driving as well as highway. No mechanical problems have occured. I've never had a more dependable car in my 30 years of driving.
14 years and counting
I purchased this car new in 1993 and have over 162,000 on the odometer. It is the best car I have ever owned! Lots of power, great handling, and it looks sweet! It has had three sets of tires, one transmission, three computers and three batteries and doesn't owe me a thing! It still gets 26 mpg on the highway and nothing has ever been done to the engine except oil changes and tuneups.
