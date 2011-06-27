Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Our Ruby Red Corvette Wheels , 12/01/2005 21 of 21 people found this review helpful First saw a 40th Anniversary Ruby Red at a Corvette show. Love at first sight. Bought ours a month later w/ < 14 K miles. The car has all the options including ride control and performance axel. The performance is fantastic for an LT-1. The car is all original except for a new water pump and upgraded optispark ignition which was replaced two years ago. CD player belt was replaced this year. No other problems. It's absolutely wonderful to drive, but due to a recent serious leg injury handicap, difficult to get into and out of. It's an experience to treasure. Highly recommend the Corvette to anyone who enjoys driving. You only live once, don't deny yourself one of life's few pleasures. Report Abuse

Last of its Kind CorvetteLT1 , 03/14/2009 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought new and will probably leave in my will. Love this car for its looks, performance and very unique features: true clamshell hood, rollup headlights, steamroller tires and ultra deep bucket seats (it's very entertaining to watch a passenger's ingress / egress).

1993 Vette owned 10 years Paul , 06/08/2007 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this '93 Vette right out of college w/77K mikes. I used it for a daily drive, weekends, etc. I've owned Jaguars, BMWs, etc. This car has been the best bang for the buck and you can pull into a dealership in any rural town and get it worked on. With tech manuals you can easily service it yourself or you local mechanic buddy can fix almost anything. With the mpg and economical repairs, it has been a very great affordable car to own and operate. Performance and the looks of this 14 year old car still turn heads. If you don't have one, get one.

Remarkable car kat from Cali. , 11/02/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is a solid well made vehicle. Its quality of craftmanship is apparent within a few days of driving. Its low profile makes for a unique driving experience. Highway driving is effortless. MPG is much better than anticipated, city driving as well as highway. No mechanical problems have occured. I've never had a more dependable car in my 30 years of driving.