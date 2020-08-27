Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 for Sale Near Me

129 listings
RC 350 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    29,162 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,977

    $5,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    24,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,859

    $2,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    20,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,500

    $4,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    18,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,491

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    54,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,977

    $4,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    35,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $33,995

    $2,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    48,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $2,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    21,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    23,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Red
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    11,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    35,348 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,495

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    31,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,995

    $777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    32,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,999

    $1,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Red
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    22,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,966

    $679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    31,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,698

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    9,025 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    15,111 miles

    $39,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    25,289 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,182

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC 350

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  5
    (100%)
Best car I've owned so far!
Christian Chkaiban,06/06/2018
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
This car is amazing! Sure, it's not the most powerful in it's class but it has much more power than you need on the roads in the country taking the speed limits into consideration. The car is insanely comfortable and looks very classy and sporty in my opinion and is beautifully crafted. The infotainment screen could be larger, but I believe they took care of that in the 2018 model. The handling on it is amazing, you get good control of the car even at high speeds. The grip of the steering wheel feels great and the seats are sporty and comfortable at the same time. The gauge cluster is heavenly too! (On the Fsport model only). Not to mention all the options and safety features that are available on the car. I don't mean to put anybody down with this but comparing it to it's main competitor the Infinity Q60 (in my opinion) I would take the RC any day! The Q60 is cheaply built compared to the RC. Just look at the blind spot monitors that come with the Q60! They look like cheap aftermarket products! And they are located at the cars pillars not in the mirrors! But again, that's just my opinion. I would definitely recommend the Lexus RC 350 (Fsport if possible) to anybody in the market for a car in it's class. At the end of the day, it's a Lexus. Which means that it adds great reliability to sport and comfort! It's the perfect package!
