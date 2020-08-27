Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 for Sale Near Me
- 29,162 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,977$5,351 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** F SPORT*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!!*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** Like New 2017 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT. Bad or No Credit Fast approval guarantee. Equipped with Backup Camera & Navigation System. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Sunroof. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Vehicle had a precious accident. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ODED HAIMS at 954-981-2121 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5008179
Stock: 008179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 24,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,859$2,960 Below Market
Roger Dean Chevrolet - West Palm Beach / Florida
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, DEALER SERVICED, RC 350, 2D Coupe, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V, 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift, RWD, Silver, Alloy wheels, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat. 2017 Lexus RC 350 RWD Silver Recent Arrival! Odometer is 991 miles below market average! Roger Dean Chevrolet West Palm Beach, a new and used car dealer, strives to give you the best car-buying experience you've ever had! We are family owned and operated, and have been open at our West Palm Beach location for 48 years. We are conveniently located near Fort Pierce and Boca Raton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC5H5017852
Stock: C20078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 20,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,500$4,067 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
**Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, F-Sport Package, Navigation, Back Up Camera,Balance of Lexus Warranty Applies, Our Inventory Changes Daily Call Ahead for Availability or New Arriving Models.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BCXH5017040
Stock: LU2307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 18,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,491
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Navigation System Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Pre-Collision System Led Fog Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This 2017 Lexus RC has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2017 Lexus RC: The Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Strengths of this model include available technology, luxurious cabin, performance oriented RC F, and Wide array of powertrain options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC6H5016791
Stock: H5016791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 35054,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,977$4,626 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! FSPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5007372
Stock: LP200482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 35,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,995$2,652 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. **F SPORT PACKAGE**MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**FULLY LOADED CAR**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/Summer Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Moonroof w/Power Tilt/Slide, Navigation System, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 8" F SPORT Alloy. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Lexus RC 350 2D Coupe 350 RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9H5015764
Stock: 32375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 48,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,990$2,497 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
**Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, F-Sport Package, All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Mark Levinson Audio, Balance of Lexus Warranty Applies.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5007758
Stock: LU2228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 21,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 21,060 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start, REAR SPOILER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination w/one year trial subscriptionWHO WE ARENorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1H5015998
Stock: LD5015998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 23,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,995
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, ONLY 23,547 Miles! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start. . Call Us Today!OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform DestinationsPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9H5016168
Stock: L5016168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 11,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,990
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift 19/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Lexus RC 350 To see this vehicle today call Motor City West Internet sales at (661) 412-0354 or Call Motor City Lexus Internet sales at (661) 735-1331.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9H5016641
Stock: X060115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 35,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,495
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
GREAT MILES 35,343! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Start, , REAR SPOILER.. Call Us Today! Keyless EntryOPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus InsideSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALEROur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1H5017542
Stock: L5017542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 31,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,995$777 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Miami - Miami / Florida
Navigation System Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Pre-Collision System Led Fog Lamps Rear Spoiler Accessory Package 2 Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC2H5014875
Stock: H5014875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 32,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,999$1,730 Below Market
Lexus of Northborough - Northborough / Massachusetts
2017 Lexus RC 350 In Caviar With Black interior- one owner, clean CarFax report.- Lexus factory certified warranty with Unlimited mileage..- Lexus complimentary maintenance plan.- Navigation, rear backup camera.- Mark Levinson 17 speaker, 835-watt sound system- F-Sport package, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic.- Intuitive parking assist, Power moonroof.- Dynamic radar cruise control with Pre-Collision.- Rear spoiler, Heated and ventilated front seats.- Four new tires, four wheel alignment.- New Lexus brake pads and rotors front and rear.- 30,000 mile service, New wiper blades.L/Certified Details:* 161 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC8H5007600
Stock: P2046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 35022,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,966$679 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
REDUCED FROM $41,900! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 22,492 Miles! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Start, Aluminum WheelsBUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyEXCELLENT VALUEWas $41,900.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES active sound control, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination w/one year trial subscription, Lexus Enform App Suite Subscription freeA $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC0H5008269
Stock: P11117
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 31,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$37,698
Meade Lexus of Lakeside - Utica / Michigan
What We're Doing to Maximize Everyone's Safety & Adapt to Each Person's Comfort Level:Online Vehicle Purchasing - Get instant upfront pricing on all of our vehicles right from our website. Purchases can be completed from the comfort of your home. Our team will be here to assist online, or by phone, and will deliver your new/used vehicle to you!All team members are wearing masks and maintaining a 6 foot distance.Traditional Test Drives are available by appointment. The vehicle you're interested in will be pulled up outside our showroom, sanitized, and protective covers will be added to the steering wheel and seat. If you prefer to have the vehicle brought to your home, we will complete the same steps to sanitize all areas of contact and wait outside while you take it for a spin.Virtual Test Drives and Technology Tours are available by appointment as well. Learn about the features and experience a ride in your vehicle of interest from the comfort of your home.Please contact us and we will be happy to customize the car shopping/buying process to meet your needs.(586) 726-7900L/CERTIFIED BY LEXUS!L/Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 2-year/unlimited mileage Lexus warranty. (6-year warranty period starts from the original date of first use when vehicle was sold new.) Complimentary scheduled maintenance (Plan covers next four-scheduled maintenance service, 2-years/20,000 miles, whichever comes first, after your date of purchase.), ; inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, loaner car, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report.Have a vehicle to Trade in? We would Love to buy your car!No purchase necessary. We buy ALL years, makes and models!Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Pre-Collision Sys500.00F SPORT Pkg: F SPORT front bumper & spindle grille 19" 10-Spoke F SPORT Wheels, FR 235/40R19 All- Season Tires, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, TFT instrument cluster, Heated & Ventilated fr F SPORT seats, Perforated & heated leather steering wheel & shift knob, Black head- liner, Aluminum Pedals, Silver Performance Trim, Driver Memory Seat, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) & SPORT S+ Mode3,700.00Intuitive Parking Assist500.00LED Foglamps410.00Moonroof1,100.00Navigation System/Mark Levinson Premium Audio: 17-speakers, 835 watt, 7.1 premium surround sound DVD/CD player w/GreenEdge & CLARI-FI Technology Backup Camera, Remote Touchpad controller2,550.00Windshield Deicer and Headlamp Cleaner220.00Rear Spoiler399.00*Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability.Are you an out of state buyer?Please contact us about our Long Distance Assistance program today!Call to Schedule a Test Drive Today and get a FREE GAS CARD 586-221-4200! Price does not include tax, title, license or dealer fee. Vehicle located at Meade Lexus of Lakeside.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC5H5008087
Stock: H5008087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 9,025 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,998
CarMax Clearwater - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Clearwater / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC8H5014895
Stock: 18967121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,111 miles
$39,998
CarMax Kansas City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merriam / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC9H5007556
Stock: 19337440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,289 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,182
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *POWER DRIVERS SEAT*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *BLIND SPOT SENSORS*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/All Season Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Navigation System, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 8" F SPORT Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Ultra White 2017 Lexus RC 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Odometer is 9992 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC9H5007816
Stock: 3P007816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
