What is the XC60?

The Volvo XC60 is Volvo's offering in the compact luxury SUV segment. It competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3, and it offers an air of Swedish restraint with its understated exterior looks and minimalist interior design. It isn't the quickest or best-handling SUV in its segment, but it might be one of the most comfortable and relaxing. That's exactly what a good Volvo should be, and this generation of XC60 has stood out for its refinement since it debuted in 2018.

For 2022, Volvo made major changes to the XC60, dropping two powertrains called T5 and T6 in favor of new mild hybrid gas engines dubbed B5 and B6. The B-labeled powertrains consist of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a mild hybrid system that powers a small electric motor. The result is either 247 horsepower or 295 hp depending on which trim you opt for. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid Recharge model packs 400 hp, and the top-level Polestar Engineered trim uses the plug-in powertrain with a boost to 415 hp.

For 2022, Volvo also added its Google-based infotainment system to the XC60, bringing it in line with the other cars in its lineup that have received the same treatment. It's a solid system and has some of the best voice recognition in the industry, but since it's Google or nothing, there is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto available. Those of us who have gotten used to phone projection might be disappointed by the Volvo's lack of it, and we'd recommend going to a dealership and having a good look at Google's offering before making up your mind.

For 2023, we expect Volvo to stick to the status quo as the updates from last year serve as a sort of mid-to-late-life cycle refresh.