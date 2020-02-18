Used 2015 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

148 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    35,075 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $40,999

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    49,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $41,992

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    65,178 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,985

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    24,050 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $52,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    37,471 miles

    $47,495

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    52,066 miles

    $40,750

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    76,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,007

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    47,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,995

    $8,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    41,220 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $43,998

    $16,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M5

    62,064 miles
    Great Deal

    $34,995

    $2,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M5

    42,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $41,881

    $3,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW M5

    55,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $37,495

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    33,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $47,995

    $3,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M5

    74,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $35,999

    $736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M5

    36,003 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,768

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    17,960 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,800

    $359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    32,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,991

    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    69,887 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $49,972

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 2015 BMW M5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5

Read recent reviews for the BMW M5
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Amazing Combo
George loves this car,02/18/2020
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Unbelievable combination of luxury and in your face performance Good executive appointments: soft close, rear ac, great sound system, driver assist Performance settings turn this car into a beast
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings