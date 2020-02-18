Used 2015 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
- 35,075 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$40,999$4,241 Below Market
Driver's Auto Mart - Davie / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery. Black Sapphire Metallic 2015 BMW M5 Base RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 26570 miles below market average!Reviews:* Powerful yet refined V8 engine; impressive handling; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; excellent seats; available manual transmission. Source: Edmunds* The striking athletic look of the M5 is seamlessly integrated into the flowing silhouette of a sedan. The exposed wheel arches surround the optional 20-inch, forged M light-alloy wheels. The M rear spoiler and diffuser provide a powerful backdrop for the final sporty touch added by the quad tailpipes. The M seats, with molded side support, keep your body in position from the minute you sit down. The interior is more spacious than other sports cars, allowing the driver and up to four passengers to travel in comfort. The high-quality Merino leather upholstery adds a level of luxury. With 500 lb-ft of torque, 560 horses and a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds, to say it performs would be an understatement. The racing-derived 7-speed M Double Clutch Transmission can be personalized by the driver to match a range of preferences, from Comfort to Sport, and can operate in either automatic or sequential manual mode. In manual mode, you shift like a Grand Prix driver by flicking paddles just behind the steering wheel. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service on an integrated touchscreen. The top and side view cameras provide a visual assist for parking and maneuvering tight spaces. BMW Night Vision allows drivers to see over 900 feet ahead in the dark utilizing infrared technology. A premium hi-fi system puts the power of 16 speakers at your disposal. Other features include a Heads-Up display which projects travel information, such as vehicle speed and control warnings on the windshield, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your M5 with tailor-made applications. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAll prices plus tax, tag, dealer installed equipment, and fees. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C59FD594315
Stock: AP6619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 49,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$41,992$1,924 Below Market
Mercedes of Springfield - Chicopee / Massachusetts
Our 2015 BMW M5 RWD in "Black Sapphire Metallic" has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report! This breathtaking V8 twin-turbo sedan is loaded with tons of great features which include heated leather memory seats, power-folding mirrors, blind spot assist, lane keeping assist/departure warning, heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, power sunroof, navigation, Sirius XM satellite radio (with your subscription), adjustable drive modes, rear-view camera, parking assist sensors, garage door opener, Bang & Olufsen sound system, power rear-window sunshade, electronic trunk closer and so much more! Call or Drive to the All New Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, MA 413-624-4100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C56FD595003
Stock: FD595003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 65,178 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,985
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
GREAT MILES 65,148! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, WHEELS: 20' X 9' FR 20' X 10' RR M.. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Concierge Services, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Power Tailgate, Power Rear Sunshades, manual rear side window shades, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Side Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, and City Collision Mitigation, WHEELS: 20' X 9' FR 20' X 10' RR M LIGHT ALLOY Style 343M, Tires: P265/35R20 Fr P295/30R20 Rr Perf, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC (STD). BMW M5 Sedan with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 560 HP at 6000 RPM*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C51FD594311
Stock: TFD594311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 24,050 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$52,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55FD594327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,471 miles
$47,495
Kimberly BMW of Davenport - Davenport / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54FD595274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,066 miles
$40,750
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*EXECUTIVE PACKAGE*RECENT ARRIVAL*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR*WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54FD595291
Stock: 20A0854B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 76,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,007
Laird Noller Ford - Topeka / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C55FD595008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,995$8,569 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C58GG343124
Stock: 7350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,220 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,998$16,353 Below Market
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C52GG343250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,064 milesGreat Deal
$34,995$2,985 Below Market
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C53ED097811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$41,881$3,412 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57ED593596
Stock: 20823A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 55,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$37,495
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Space Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C50ED097717
Stock: ED097717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 33,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$47,995$3,885 Below Market
AA Discount Auto Sales - Bergenfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XGG343223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$35,999$736 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $3000. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. MSRP was$$$ 1190000 MUST SEEE CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XED593379
Stock: 593379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,003 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,768
Legacy Buick GMC - Slidell / Louisiana
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 BMW M5? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW M5 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW M5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2014 BMW M5: The BMW M5 stands out as a high-performance luxury sport sedan that not only offers strong, uncompromised performance but also some leading-edge safety and connectivity technology. The M5 comes with fuel-saving features, which put the vehicle at an advantage over many of its rivals in that it offers more fuel-saving measures than most other sport sedans. Strengths of this model include impressive handling, Eco-conscious performance, refined, luxurious interior, active-safety features, and leading-edge tech options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57ED097214
Stock: 1289PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 17,960 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$53,800$359 Below Market
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Please note that in November 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Days Down Due to Engine Noise". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Vibration Generator.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Bridgewater Kia have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57GD595545
Stock: 595545DC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 32,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,991
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Full Merino Leather Upholstery, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshades, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Information, Wheels: 20 x 9.5 Fr & 20 x 10.5 Rr Dbl Spoke. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2016 BMW M5 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2803 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C57GG343549
Stock: P343549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,972
CARmazone - Salisbury / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! **HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS**, **V8 POWER! - YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO DRIVE A V6 AFTER THIS!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, **NAVIGATION!**, **MOONROOF**, **AUTOMATIC MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!!**, Black w/Full Merino Leather Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar.Reviews:* Powerful yet refined V8 engine; outstanding grip when going around turns; responsive dual-clutch automatic or traditional manual transmission available; excellent front seats. Source: EdmundsGray 2016 BMW M5 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily. In addition our online price does not include tax, tag, or doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C54GD595695
Stock: 9544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
