Used 2015 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery. Black Sapphire Metallic 2015 BMW M5 Base RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 26570 miles below market average!Reviews:* Powerful yet refined V8 engine; impressive handling; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; excellent seats; available manual transmission. Source: Edmunds* The striking athletic look of the M5 is seamlessly integrated into the flowing silhouette of a sedan. The exposed wheel arches surround the optional 20-inch, forged M light-alloy wheels. The M rear spoiler and diffuser provide a powerful backdrop for the final sporty touch added by the quad tailpipes. The M seats, with molded side support, keep your body in position from the minute you sit down. The interior is more spacious than other sports cars, allowing the driver and up to four passengers to travel in comfort. The high-quality Merino leather upholstery adds a level of luxury. With 500 lb-ft of torque, 560 horses and a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds, to say it performs would be an understatement. The racing-derived 7-speed M Double Clutch Transmission can be personalized by the driver to match a range of preferences, from Comfort to Sport, and can operate in either automatic or sequential manual mode. In manual mode, you shift like a Grand Prix driver by flicking paddles just behind the steering wheel. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service on an integrated touchscreen. The top and side view cameras provide a visual assist for parking and maneuvering tight spaces. BMW Night Vision allows drivers to see over 900 feet ahead in the dark utilizing infrared technology. A premium hi-fi system puts the power of 16 speakers at your disposal. Other features include a Heads-Up display which projects travel information, such as vehicle speed and control warnings on the windshield, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your M5 with tailor-made applications. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAll prices plus tax, tag, dealer installed equipment, and fees. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSFV9C59FD594315

Stock: AP6619

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-03-2020