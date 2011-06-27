Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,336
|$7,870
|$9,245
|Clean
|$4,736
|$7,004
|$8,233
|Average
|$3,537
|$5,273
|$6,209
|Rough
|$2,338
|$3,542
|$4,185
1993 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$6,103
|$9,003
|$10,576
|Clean
|$5,418
|$8,013
|$9,418
|Average
|$4,046
|$6,033
|$7,103
|Rough
|$2,675
|$4,052
|$4,788
1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$10,124
|$15,290
|$18,090
|Clean
|$8,986
|$13,609
|$16,110
|Average
|$6,711
|$10,246
|$12,150
|Rough
|$4,436
|$6,883
|$8,189