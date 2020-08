Used 2014 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

Solar Roof Package Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Lower Door Molding Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Blizzard Pearl Dark Gray; Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Toyota includes: BLIZZARD PEARL LOWER DOOR MOLDING (PPO) DARK GRAY, SOFTEX SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats SOLAR ROOF PACKAGE Navigation System Generic Sun/Moonroof Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Telematics *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The CARFAX report for this 2014 Toyota Prius Four highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Toyota is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota Prius Four from AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas offers complete peace of mind. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Toyota Prius Four's installed Navigation system. This pre-owned Toyota Prius looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Prius Four. More information about the 2014 Toyota Prius: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, there's a Prius for every buyer. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. The Prius c is an even more cost-conscious hybrid for those looking to maximize fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are Leading fuel economy, more models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and advanced hybrid powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 51 City/ 48 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKN3DUXE1807488

Stock: E1807488

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-19-2020