Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

First saw a 40th Anniversary Ruby Red at a Corvette show. Love at first sight. Bought ours a month later w/ < 14 K miles. The car has all the options including ride control and performance axel. The performance is fantastic for an LT-1. The car is all original except for a new water pump and upgraded optispark ignition which was replaced two years ago. CD player belt was replaced this year. No other problems. It's absolutely wonderful to drive, but due to a recent serious leg injury handicap, difficult to get into and out of. It's an experience to treasure. Highly recommend the Corvette to anyone who enjoys driving. You only live once, don't deny yourself one of life's few pleasures.

