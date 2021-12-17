What is the Genesis G90?

If Genesis was sitting at a blackjack table in Las Vegas, security would be swarming it if not for its only losing hand: the G90 large luxury sedan. Every other car and SUV from Hyundai's luxury brand posts strong to decent sales figures, but the G90's base price of $75,000 limits its appeal, and rivals from BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have arguably greater brand cachet.

But Genesis is undeterred by the lukewarm reception to the G90 and is bringing a second generation of this flagship sedan to the U.S. next year. Genesis has only revealed details of the Korean-spec model so far, but we expect most of the updates to make their way to the U.S. version as well.

Inside and out, the 2023 Genesis G90 is a design tour de force. Blending modern forms with classic detailing, the G90 leads with distinction rather than following with mimicry. Genesis says the cabin is trimmed in leather, wood, glass and aluminum, and it features front and rear seats with heating, ventilation and massage. Sound-deadening materials and active noise cancellation technology help ensure a quiet ride.

Digital instrumentation and a widescreen infotainment display dominate the upper half of the dashboard, but Genesis wisely retains a handful of physical controls for commonly accessed functions. The new Mood Curator suite tailors multiple features — including air fragrances, ambient cabin lighting, and the 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen high-end audio system — to create different moods for the cabin.

Genesis confirms that its turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine will power the Korean G90, and we expect it to be standard stateside as well — likely hooked to an eight-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive. We wouldn't be surprised if electrification plays a part of the G90's story since Genesis is already working on the full electric Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 models. Air suspension, a rear-seat control panel and remote parking using the key fob should all make the trip across the Pacific.