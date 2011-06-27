Vehicle overview

There are big SUVs, and then there's the 2012 Cadillac Escalade. There are luxury SUVs, and then there's the Escalade. You could buy any number of more sensible and all-around better vehicles instead, but there's just no substitute for the Escalade's visual presence and grand celebration of wealth and power.

The Escalade is the king of General Motors' full-size truck and SUV platform. It shares its basic body structure and dimensions with the Chevy Tahoe, but from there thorough upgrades make it so much more than just a rebadging exercise (unlike early Escalades). The 403-horsepower V8 gets the Escalade up to speed quicker than you'd expect from something so big. The suspension is adaptive, allowing for a more compliant and controlled ride. The styling obviously sports Cadillac's unique brand of pomp, but it's the interior that demonstrates a more luxurious aesthetic.

That said, there are still significant practical drawbacks. First of all, the third-row seat is cramped and uncomfortable for the middle passenger and must be physically removed should you need extra cargo space. The third-row seat in most competing vehicles folds neatly into the floor. The Escalade is also unwieldy on tighter roads, suffers from lackluster brakes and is very thirsty. There's also its perennial placement atop the list of most-stolen vehicles. In light of these drawbacks, it would be wise to check out the Infiniti QX56, Land Rover LR4, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and Porsche Cayenne. Each would be more sensible in one way or another than the 2012 Cadillac Escalade. But then again, none of them would equal its particular celebration of ostentation.