Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-PACKAGE is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 93,098 miles, you can feel confident that this GL-Class GL550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-PACKAGE is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This SUV still has it, because it has never been smoked in. No need to stress over if this Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-PACKAGE has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V engine and people will know you've arrived. With the 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-PACKAGE. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-PACKAGE. Compare and see for yourself. You won't find a mechanical difference between this SUV and the same SUV fresh off the factory floor. We have made sure that this Mercedes Benz has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicle. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this SUV, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this GL-Class GL550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-PACKAGE with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Runs great and drives like new.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBF8GE9CA761899

Stock: 761899

Certified Pre-Owned: No