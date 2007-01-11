Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

1,644 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    108,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $5,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    160,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    $3,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    109,896 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $6,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    166,065 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,701

    $1,496 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    146,324 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    135,025 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,990

    $1,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    167,320 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $2,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    143,072 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,597

    $839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    114,730 miles

    $15,977

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Gray
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    186,810 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,998

    $1,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    155,710 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    95,435 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    130,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,993

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    181,622 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    103,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,755

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    186,354 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,288

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    171,406 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,971

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade

    126,371 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,490

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade
Overall Consumer Rating
435 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (17%)
BUYER BEWARE
Concourse,11/01/2007
Transmission went bad with 2000 miles on it.After 5 attempts to have it fixed they finally found the problem. It is an engineering flaw that GM said do not repair,there is no repair and it is on all 07 & 08 models. I'm crushed I paid $68k and no fix for Cadillac's engineering flaw, I asked them how much on trade they said $48k so a $20k loss on a problem that GM knows about and will not repair and will not warn potential buyers, how low can you go? Learn thru my mistake on trusting Cadiilac, and ask about this engineering flaw, the service dept. knows about it they have documents in their file that they can show you but you can't make a copy of it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings