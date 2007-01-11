Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California

Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat All Wheel Drive Ebony/Ebony; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Quicksilver Seats; Front Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Reclining Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; 3-Passenger; Can Be Folded; Tumbled Forward Or Totally Removed Tires; P265/65R18; All-Season; Blackwall Tl Al2 Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) 7-Spoke Aluminum

2008 Cadillac Escalade with 103,764 miles. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel. All-wheel drive vehicle. Leather interior. More information about the 2008 Cadillac Escalade: The 2008 Cadillac Escalade stands out from its competitors with its powerful, 403-horsepower engine, plush interior appointments and entertainment options, and an interior design that is possibly the most opulent of any American-produced vehicle. The EXT also offers more luxury and comfort features, and makes more of a style statement, than nearly any other pickup truck available. Interesting features of this model are interior space (ESV), controlled ride, style statement., safety, and Power and acceleration

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYFK63898R183909

Stock: 8R183909

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020