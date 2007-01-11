Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495$5,396 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63808R176623
Stock: 176623A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$3,186 Below Market
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Black Raven 2008 Cadillac Escalade **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **3RD ROW SEATING** **LOCALLY OWNED & TRADED** **REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA** AWD ebony Leather AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation/XM Satellite Navigation System XM Satellite Radio. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!*** Huge Sale Going On We look forward to serving you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63818R182320
Stock: 1157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,896 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$6,217 Below Market
Lee Auto Group - Fort Myers / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63898R189225
Stock: 3166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,065 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,701$1,496 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Nissan of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac Escalade BaseJeff Wyler Nissan of Louisville is honored to offer this wonderful-looking 2008 Cadillac Escalade in White Diamond Tricoat. Well equipped with: V8 Ultra Luxury Collection (2nd Row Bench Power Seat Release Only, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation/XM Satellite, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Rear-View Camera System, and XM Satellite Radio), 10 Speakers, 18" x 8" 7-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 22" x 9" 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers! Our PRE-OWNED vehicles are put through a rigorous 167- POINT QUALITY ASSURANCE INSPECTION with most qualifying for our WYLER CERTIFICATION PROGRAM! WE SPEND OVER $1,4 00 to recondition each vehicle so you get the quality you deserve! Stop by 4136 Shelbyville Road to see for yourself, or give us a call @ 502-897-3151 to schedule your test drive! Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK638X8R161837
Stock: 32T9047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 146,324 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Lonestar Auto Center - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63848R160053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,025 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,990$1,399 Below Market
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
This used 2008 Cadillac Escalade in Laramie, WYOMING gives drivers premier quality at a fraction of its new cost. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 8 cylinder Maroon SUV that makes room for the whole family. With 135,025 miles and priced at $11,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63818R158535
Stock: 3321B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 167,320 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988$2,146 Below Market
Strong Auto - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63878R236154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,072 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,597$839 Below Market
South Pacific Auto Sales - Albany / Oregon
2008 Cadillac Escalade. This Escalade comes loaded with power running boards, roof rack, tow package, All Wheel Drive, seating for 8, leather heated seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, A/C, CD, cruise control, sunroof, auxiliary port, USB port, OnStar, Bose speakers, 22 inch wheels, 6.2L V8 engine, automatic transmission, and more! This is one nice SUV! Stop by today and check it out! CALL OUR SALES OFFICE @ 541-928-2447 OR TEXT US @ 503-428-8460 TODAY FOR MORE INFO!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63838R158486
Stock: 31811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2019
- 114,730 miles
$15,977$979 Below Market
Poage Cadillac - Forsyth / Illinois
This outstanding example of a 2008 Cadillac Escalade is offered by Bob Brady Dodge. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac Escalade . This Cadillac Escalade comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. The Escalade has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 114,730mi put on this Cadillac. More information about the 2008 Cadillac Escalade: The 2008 Cadillac Escalade stands out from its competitors with its powerful, 403-horsepower engine, plush interior appointments and entertainment options, and an interior design that is possibly the most opulent of any American-produced vehicle. The EXT also offers more luxury and comfort features, and makes more of a style statement, than nearly any other pickup truck available. This model sets itself apart with interior space (ESV), controlled ride, style statement., safety, and Power and acceleration
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63818R116740
Stock: 154383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 186,810 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,998$1,257 Below Market
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63878R192012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,710 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
Carland Sales & Leasing - Alsip / Illinois
to view more pictures of this vehicle visit us at http://www.carlandsales.com We at Carland Sales & Leasing 12201 S Cicero Ave Alsip IL sell all makes so if you do not see what you are looking for please click the Car Finder tab at the top and we WILL find it for you. We try to keep stocked with the following Built in the USA brands; Dodge Jeep Ford Pontiac Cadillac GMC Chevrolet and Lincoln. We also carry many imports here are all the brands we carry; Audi Mazda Nissan Subaru BMW Kia Mercedes-Benz Suzuki Land Rover MINI Saturn Toyota Honda Mitsubishi Scion and Volkswagen. Like I stated before if you do not see them listed here we will find them for you. It's easy to Buy & Finance your next used car. Stop by today for a test drive. We would be failing you if we did not mention we have quality cars for sale under 7000 cars for sale under 8000 and cars for sale under 9000 dollars. When you click on inventory tab at the top left corner of our website you can then click the drop down to sort by Highest or lowest price. There you will see we also have cars for sale under 10000 cars for sale under 11000 and cars for sale under 12000 dollars. We can find you all kinds of cars at an ethical price. We have many cars for sale under 13000 cars for sale under 14000 and cars for sale under 15000 that customers asked us to start stocking. If you or your organization is looking to purchase a vehicle please call us at 708-389-5500. If you or your organization wants us to contact you please click the Car Finder tab at the top to let us know you were not able to find a car on our website. We try hard to offer the fastest service and someone will contact as soon as they are able too. Looking forward to speaking to you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63868R255276
Stock: 08ESC155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,435 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Only 95435 Miles! Delivers 19 Highway MPG and 12 City MPG! This Cadillac Escalade boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE DIAMOND TINTCOAT WHEELS 4 - 18 X 8 (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) 7-SPOKE ALUMINUM (STD) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY 6L80E ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD).*This Cadillac Escalade Comes Equipped with These Options *TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL TL AL2 (STD) SEATS THIRD ROW 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH WITH LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING 3-PASSENGER CAN BE FOLDED TUMBLED FORWARD OR TOTALLY REMOVED (STD) SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES RECLINING with heated seat cushions (3 settings) and fold-down armrests (STD) SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES driver and front passenger 14-way power seat adjusters 4-way power lumbar control independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (3 settings) 2-position driver memory and articulating outboard head restraints (STD) ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm 417 lb-ft of torque [565.4 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD) EBONY/LIGHT CASHMERE NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM/XM STEREO WITH CD/DVD/MP3 PLAYER seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) Digital Signal Processing and 2 slots top slot for DVD and CD audio/video bottom slot for 6-disc CD and MP3 changer (STD) XM Satellite Radio (subscription required) Wipers front intermittent RainSense Wiper rear intermittent with washer.* Stop By Today *Stop by SKCO Automotive located at 7354 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Visit SKCO Automotive online at www.skcoautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 251-343-4488 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEC63868R180474
Stock: 180474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,993
Lynch Chevrolet of Mukwonago - Mukwonago / Wisconsin
*AWD - Navigation - Sunroof - Rear DVD - Heated/Cooled Leather - 2nd Row Captains - Power Liftgate - Remote Start - Rear Camera - Rear Park Assist - Running Boards - 22" Chrome Wheels - Tow Pkg - Auto Leveling System - Deep Tires - Non Smoker - Clean! *Our vehicles are inspected by Factory Certified Technicians. We ensure that every vehicle passes a strict safety inspection to provide you with peace of mind so that you won't be spending money after your purchase. *Using strong relationships with over 20 Financial Institutions, we will provide you with the strongest, most competitive terms available! *Let us show you how the Lynch Family of Dealerships will treat YOU like family. Provide us with the opportunity to earn your business and you will agree that "NOBODY Sells for Less than Lynch!" **Advertised vehicle sale price subject to Tax, Title, Licensing Fees, and $358 Service Fee. *Some Restrictions/Exclusions Apply on Lynch Certified Warranty. See Sales Consultant for Details *Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63808R167274
Stock: M200019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 181,622 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998$587 Below Market
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK43868R261518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,755
AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California
Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat All Wheel Drive Ebony/Ebony; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Quicksilver Seats; Front Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Reclining Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; 3-Passenger; Can Be Folded; Tumbled Forward Or Totally Removed Tires; P265/65R18; All-Season; Blackwall Tl Al2 Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) 7-Spoke Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Hayward is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 Cadillac Escalade only has 103,764mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Cadillac Escalade . There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac Escalade that you won't find in your average vehicle. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. With less than 103,764mi on this Cadillac Escalade, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade . Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Cadillac Escalade is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. More information about the 2008 Cadillac Escalade: The 2008 Cadillac Escalade stands out from its competitors with its powerful, 403-horsepower engine, plush interior appointments and entertainment options, and an interior design that is possibly the most opulent of any American-produced vehicle. The EXT also offers more luxury and comfort features, and makes more of a style statement, than nearly any other pickup truck available. Interesting features of this model are interior space (ESV), controlled ride, style statement., safety, and Power and acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63898R183909
Stock: 8R183909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 186,354 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,288
1and 2 Automotive - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEC638X8R174452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,406 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,971
Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC At Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
This luxury SUV is affordably priced. Come out and have a look and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63818R187498
Stock: Z68021A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 126,371 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,490
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2008 Cadillac Escalade 4dr AWD 4dr features a 6.2L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Ebony Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2008 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 6.2L V8 AWD with auto trans in Black Raven/Black Leather! Clean truck with third row seats! Fully loaded with *navigation *rear dvd entertainment *parking sensors *backup cam *tow hitch *running boards *heated/cooled seats *adjustable foot pedal *sunroof *heated steering wheel *BOSE audio *rear heated seats *rear climate control and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This Cadillac is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Load-Leveling, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Cooled Seat, Front Power Lumbar Support, Full Size Spare Tire, Heated Exterior Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Locking Differential, Navigation Aid, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Power Trunk Lid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper, Remote Ignition, Running Boards, Second Row Folding Seat, Second Row Sound Controls, Telematics System, Third Row Removable Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hitch Receiver 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK63878R121845
Stock: PMC2469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade
- 5(43%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(17%)
Related Cadillac Escalade info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac XT5 Sioux Falls SD
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Arlington VA
- Used Cadillac XT6 Jersey City NJ
- Used Cadillac XT4 Virginia Beach VA
- Used Cadillac ATS-V Anaheim CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 Fort Wayne IN
- Used Cadillac XTS Hayward CA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Lawrenceville GA
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT Fort Collins CO
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac XTS 2016 Houston TX
- Used Cadillac CT4 2016 Torrance CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 2013 Nashville TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon