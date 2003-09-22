Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

1,644 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    171,049 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    191,519 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    174,510 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade

    201,158 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    152,624 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,471

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    169,295 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    167,435 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    250,540 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in Silver
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    100,099 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    123,022 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    212,575 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    150,847 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    80,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in White
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    151,780 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Escalade in Silver
    used

    2002 Cadillac Escalade

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Lease

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade

    213,421 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    142,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $2,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade

    207,919 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,263 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,644 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade
Overall Consumer Rating
4.673 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (3%)
I LOVE IT
youknowimcute55,09/22/2003
I love this SUV better than anything i have ever owned it is well worth the money, however gas is expensive where i live. I like everything about it. i dont think it should have been $55,000. that is like a house downpayment but i have the money so its alright i guess.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings