Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

We are excited to offer this 2003 Cadillac Escalade. This Cadillac Escalade offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This Cadillac Escalade is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. The Escalade is well maintained and has just 171,049mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

VIN: 1GYEK63N23R260193

Stock: 3R260193

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020