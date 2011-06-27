Vehicle overview

It's probably best known as the venerable ride of choice for hip-hop stars and professional athletes, but the 2009 Cadillac Escalade is much more than just a fashion accessory. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more capable and appealing full-size luxury SUV in today's marketplace. Given the upward trajectory of gas prices, some would-be Escalade owners may elect to look elsewhere for rolling testaments to their wealth and influence. But realistically, folks who can afford to drop anywhere from 55 to 80 large on a people hauler probably aren't too concerned about what they're paying at the pump. What they want is status-symbol styling, coddling luxury and physics-defying power -- and few vehicles deliver on all counts as resoundingly as the Escalade.

Some might be tempted to write the Escalade off as a mere "badge job," given its shared lineage with the relatively plebian Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. This was uncomfortably true of previous Escalades, which were basically Tahoes in tuxedos. But the current third-generation Escalade clearly stands apart from its more basic brethren thanks to distinctive exterior styling, a unique interior layout and an exclusive 403-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 (though the nearly-as-expensive Yukon Denali does offer a detuned version of this engine). Of course, blatant badge engineering didn't exactly hurt the sales of the first- and second-generation Escalades, but owners of the third-generation model should have a much easier time explaining why they anted up for the top-dollar Cadillac.

For many buyers, the Escalade's unmistakable look will be enough to clinch the deal. Edgy and intimidating, this is hands-down the best-looking Escalade ever. And now that Cadillac has wizened up to buyers' lust for 22-inch wheels, you don't even have to resort to the aftermarket to pimp your 'Slade. For those not immediately smitten with the Escalade's shape, the cabin makes a case of its own with an exclusive dash design, sumptuous leather seating and mostly high-quality materials. And then there's that beefy 403-hp V8, which whisks the 5,500-pound Escalade past the slow-moving masses with almost frightening ease.

We don't hesitate to recommend the 2009 Cadillac Escalade to those who need the functionality and/or tough-guy image of a full-size luxury SUV. The Lincoln Navigator is underpowered and stylistically overwrought by comparison, and the Infiniti QX56 is competent but frankly rather uninspiring next to the iconic Caddy. The Escalade's stiffest competition comes in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GL450, which is quicker, equally comfortable and generally more rewarding to drive; it's also blessed with an opulent interior that trumps the Escalade by offering a fold-flat third-row seat. But if you want to flaunt your prosperity in the boldest way possible, there's still nothing quite like a 'Slade.