My dad bought this car from a huge car enthusiast. It was fully decked out, on 22s, chrome door handles, gas door, mirrors, all 4 windows were tinted, remote start, second row tv, gps. the previous guy even took out the original seats and put in custom black leather seats, he also put in a train horn alarm, ipod auxillary, and thousands of dollars worth of speakers and subs to make the bose audio twice as loud, just as bassy, and very very clear froma distance. The car was in perfect shape inside and out, very reliable for the 1 year we had it. I got to drive it twice a week, and my girlfriend loved it jsut as much as she loves me. The reason we sold it-gas mileage. I still miss it

