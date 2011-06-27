2005 Cadillac Escalade Review
Pros & Cons
- Endless V8 power, plush ride quality, more nimble than you might think, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
- Poor mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting, must pay a premium to get the big engine.
Other years
List Price
$8,990
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and plush interior, the Escalade is an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.
2005 Highlights
Changes this year include a redesigned gauge cluster and door panels, touchscreen capability with the optional navigation system and a more user-friendly driver information system. Additionally, burled walnut trim replaces last year's Zebrano wood.
JD,03/05/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
If your looking for a top notch American Quality SUV then the 05 Escalade beats them ALL hands down. Ive driven Domestic and foreign and won't let my 05 Escalade go. I can get a new 2017 but don't want it. THIS YEAR AND MODEL YOU CAN'T FIND. I HAVE DEALERS CALLING ME TO SELL AND ANSWER IS NO. I'M PUSHING 150K AND KNOCK ON WOOD NO MAJOR ISSUES JUST MAINTENANCE. IF YOU CAN FIND ONE LOADED LIKE MINE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED. GO CADILLAC......
05escalade,12/11/2009
I replaced the fuel pump at 61000 miles.Speedo Doesn't work anymore.and at 84000 miles i just got to replace the transmission.over car looks and feels great but has alot of issues.
Skip1000,07/30/2004
I put 7500 miles on it this summer when we took a drive from California to Pennsylvania. It is a wonderful vehicle to travel in. I also tow a jeep wrangler with the Escalade, its easy to forget you are towing anything. If you are looking for an SUV and want the very best, by an Escalade.
carboy1993,09/23/2011
My dad bought this car from a huge car enthusiast. It was fully decked out, on 22s, chrome door handles, gas door, mirrors, all 4 windows were tinted, remote start, second row tv, gps. the previous guy even took out the original seats and put in custom black leather seats, he also put in a train horn alarm, ipod auxillary, and thousands of dollars worth of speakers and subs to make the bose audio twice as loud, just as bassy, and very very clear froma distance. The car was in perfect shape inside and out, very reliable for the 1 year we had it. I got to drive it twice a week, and my girlfriend loved it jsut as much as she loves me. The reason we sold it-gas mileage. I still miss it
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
