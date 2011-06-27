  1. Home
2005 Cadillac Escalade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Endless V8 power, plush ride quality, more nimble than you might think, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
  • Poor mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting, must pay a premium to get the big engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and plush interior, the Escalade is an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.

2005 Highlights

Changes this year include a redesigned gauge cluster and door panels, touchscreen capability with the optional navigation system and a more user-friendly driver information system. Additionally, burled walnut trim replaces last year's Zebrano wood.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac Escalade.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(1%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
63 reviews
See all 63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

05 AWD Cadillac Escalade BEST SUV CADDY MADE 02 17
JD,03/05/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
If your looking for a top notch American Quality SUV then the 05 Escalade beats them ALL hands down. Ive driven Domestic and foreign and won't let my 05 Escalade go. I can get a new 2017 but don't want it. THIS YEAR AND MODEL YOU CAN'T FIND. I HAVE DEALERS CALLING ME TO SELL AND ANSWER IS NO. I'M PUSHING 150K AND KNOCK ON WOOD NO MAJOR ISSUES JUST MAINTENANCE. IF YOU CAN FIND ONE LOADED LIKE MINE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED. GO CADILLAC......
$55,000 Peice of junk
05escalade,12/11/2009
I replaced the fuel pump at 61000 miles.Speedo Doesn't work anymore.and at 84000 miles i just got to replace the transmission.over car looks and feels great but has alot of issues.
Wonderful
Skip1000,07/30/2004
I put 7500 miles on it this summer when we took a drive from California to Pennsylvania. It is a wonderful vehicle to travel in. I also tow a jeep wrangler with the Escalade, its easy to forget you are towing anything. If you are looking for an SUV and want the very best, by an Escalade.
Why did my dad sell this car....
carboy1993,09/23/2011
My dad bought this car from a huge car enthusiast. It was fully decked out, on 22s, chrome door handles, gas door, mirrors, all 4 windows were tinted, remote start, second row tv, gps. the previous guy even took out the original seats and put in custom black leather seats, he also put in a train horn alarm, ipod auxillary, and thousands of dollars worth of speakers and subs to make the bose audio twice as loud, just as bassy, and very very clear froma distance. The car was in perfect shape inside and out, very reliable for the 1 year we had it. I got to drive it twice a week, and my girlfriend loved it jsut as much as she loves me. The reason we sold it-gas mileage. I still miss it
See all 63 reviews of the 2005 Cadillac Escalade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade Base is priced between $8,990 and$8,990 with odometer readings between 161095 and161095 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Cadillac Escalades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Cadillac Escalade for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Escalades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,990 and mileage as low as 161095 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade.

Can't find a used 2005 Cadillac Escalades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,199.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,140.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,992.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

