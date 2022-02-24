What is the Escalade?

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV and one of the most iconic vehicles on the road. Over five generations and nearly a quarter century of production, the Escalade has had a major influence on the luxury segment as a whole. Just take a look at Cadillac's own lineup to see how many SUVs it sells today. Sharp looks, strong performance, and plenty of space for passengers and cargo have made it popular, and the current model is the best yet, feeling more like a Cadillac and less like a tarted-up Chevrolet Suburuban than before.

For 2023, Cadillac is introducing the Escalade-V, a new high-performance model that uses the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque in the CT5 V-Series Blackwing. Cadillac hasn't released any further information including final horsepower and torque specs or word of possible upgrades to the suspension and brakes. As the current Escalade was only introduced in 2021, we don't expect many significant updates beyond the new V model.

SUVs might be hugely popular right now, but there are few today that still use a traditional truck-based platform like the Escalade. The most direct rival is Cadillac's crosstown rival, the Lincoln Navigator. The Navigator, too, uses truck-based bones and a powerful engine, giving both some of the best tow ratings of any SUV on sale today. Others include the Lexus LX 600 and Infiniti QX80, though we don't think either is quite as good as the Cadillac. If you're just looking for a spacious and well-appointed people carrier, we recommend checking out the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, both of which offer performance variants similar to the Escalade-V.