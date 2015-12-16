Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this Cadillac Escalade and you will just know, this is your ride. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Escalade's mileage reads low at 70,501. The interior of this beautiful Cadillac Escalade is completely smoke free. No need to stress over if this Cadillac Escalade has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Cadillac Escalade's 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine is anything but humble. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Cadillac Escalade's 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Cadillac Escalade. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Cadillac Escalade. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a SUV isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this SUV's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4BEFXDR304129

Stock: 304129

Certified Pre-Owned: No

