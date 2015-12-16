Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 167,368 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900$3,221 Below Market
Motor Inn of Carroll - Carroll / Iowa
Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,AM/FM In-dash Single CD Player With MP3,Rear Radio Controls,Satellite Radio,Premium Audio System,Backup Camera,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Onboard Hands-Free Communications System,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Locking Rear Differential,All Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,DVD Player/Monitor,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Flex Fuel,Auto Delay Off,-,Xenon High Intensity Discharge,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Luggage Rack,Electrochromatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Navigation System,Rear Backup Sensors,Adjustable Pedals,Power Liftgate,Remote Engine Start,Running Boards,Leather Seats,3rd Row Seat,Heated Seats,Manual Adjustable Lumbar Support,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Active Suspension System,Air Suspension,Bluetooth Connection,Tires - Front Performance,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Tires - Rear Performance,Traction Control,Trailer Towing Pkg,Transmission Overdrive Switch,Trip Computer,Universal Garage Door Opener,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Cooled Driver Seat,Heated Rear Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF0DR158345
Stock: TT472A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 104,956 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900$3,850 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF8DR150025
Stock: D150025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,966$3,538 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic is great for kids and adults. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. If you are looking for a great low mileage Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine that works to keep your wallet closed. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. You can rest assured that this SUV is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF9DR370845
Stock: 370845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,667 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$22,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium LED HEADLAMPS $1,500 WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT $995 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $75,755 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT ! BLIND SPOT MONITOR ! PREMIUM 20” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! LED ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! REAR HEATED SEATS ! 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! REMOTE START ! RUNNING BOARDS ! ROOF RACK ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful White Diamond Tricoat on Beige Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF5DR292934
Stock: 292934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,509 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,997
Ancira Ford - Floresville / Texas
This used Cadillac Escalade Luxury is now for sale in Floresville at Ancira Ford and comes very well equipped with Standard features include: Leather seats, Navigation system - With voice activation, Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 2 one-touch, Heated drivers seat, Sunroof - Express open/close glass, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Rear air conditioning - With separate controls, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 2 drivers, 403 hp horsepower, 6.2 liter V8 engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Head airbags - Curtain 1st, 2nd and 3rd row, Heated passenger seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, remote engine start, Passenger Airbag, Power heated mirrors, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 18 and EPA city (mpg): 14, Rear-wheel drive, Exterior Parking Camera - Rear with camera, Heated steering wheel, Front fog/driving lights, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Rear spoiler - Lip, Stability control - With Anti-Roll, Trailer hitch.... This Cadillac Escalade is a must see. One of the best things about this Vehicle is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump.. NEW LOW PRICE! Do you want it all? Well, with this hardy 2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury, you are going to get it*** Does it all! Optional equipment includes: Rear Seat Entertainment System, (0 P) White Diamond Tricoat, Front License Plate Bracket.... Call Ancira Ford at (830) 216-4040 in San Antonio or Floresville for your Cadillac Escalade.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3BEF1DR251517
Stock: UC28139B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 110,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,704$2,431 Below Market
U A Auto Sales - Vineland / New Jersey
Carfax Buyback guarantee vehicle. Request a FREE Carfax today. Our cars are priced to be the lowest for 100 miles when comparing similar options and mileage. Because we are a VOLUME DEALER we can deliver lower prices and pass the savings to you! Above all, our main priority is your customer satisfaction. We stand behind our vehicles because we strive to keep our customers coming back every time they need another vehicle. We Guarantee NJ State Inspection on every car, Drive train Guarantee - Drive off our lot with confidence! Call us today for more information on this vehicle or to schedule your no-commitment test drive. Our cars are clean and dependable so you have peace of mind!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF2DR146188
Stock: 46188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995$2,202 Below Market
M.W. Auto Sales - Glen Allen / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF2DR157780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,566$2,100 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Cadillac Escalade and you will just know, this is your ride. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Escalade's mileage reads low at 70,501. The interior of this beautiful Cadillac Escalade is completely smoke free. No need to stress over if this Cadillac Escalade has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Cadillac Escalade's 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine is anything but humble. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Cadillac Escalade's 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Cadillac Escalade. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Cadillac Escalade. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a SUV isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this SUV's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEFXDR304129
Stock: 304129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,756 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,480$659 Below Market
Barker Motor Cadillac - Bloomington / Illinois
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice. PRICE DROP FROM $29,572. Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Chrome Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, Trailer Hitch, Non-Smoker vehicle CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8 SFI (E85) with Active Fuel Management and E85 FlexFuel capability (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). Cadillac Platinum Edition with Radiant Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony w/Ebony Accents interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com explains 'Cadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $29,572. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US Barker Motor Company has been serving central Illinois since 1935. We represent Buick, GMC, GMC Commercial, Cadillac, and offer a wide selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's. For more information on this vehicle, or any other vehicle you may be interested in please contact our sales team at (309) 663-4391 or (309) 807-2177. You may also contact us via email @ mandydahm@hotmail.com Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF0DR226732
Stock: 926732A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 116,050 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995$388 Below Market
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF6DR188324
Stock: R188324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 84,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,500
Pollard Chevrolet Buick - Big Spring / Texas
Look at this Beautiful 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium Edition available at Pollard Chevrolet Buick Cadillac. The escalade is a large, luxurious SUV that delivers performance and style. ClasPsy and powerful, it looks great for a night on the town or can haul everything needed for a weekend getaway. The Escalade is powered by a 403-hp 6.2-liter V8 with Active Fuel Management mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes a power lift gate, stability control, remote start, Bluetooth compatibility, a rear-view camera, side curtain airbags, Magnetic Ride Control and 22-inch chrome wheels. Stock # D030A Come on out and enjoy a test drive today! Please call us for more information or visit us at Pollardchevy.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CEF0DR143444
Stock: D030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 44,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,970$1,121 Below Market
Ruddell Cadillac - Port Angeles / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, ** NON SMOKER **, **SECOND ROW QUAD SEATS**, Escalade Platinum Edition 1SC-PLATINUM EDITION, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, White, Ebony/Ebony Accents Leather, 10 Speakers, 22' x 9' Multi-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Aniline Full Leather Seat Trim, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, DVD Entertainment System, DVD-Audio, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. White 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 1SC-PLATINUM EDITION AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Odometer is 62768 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study Ruddell Auto: Trusted on the Peninsula and Western Washington since 1941. We offer shoppers a modern facility, a convenient location in Port Angeles, and a transparent, low-pressure shopping environment, with some of the most knowledgeable and friendly car people on the planet! We are home to the Ruddell Lifetime Advantage, featuring Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, Lifetime Oil Changes and Lifetime Tire Rotates on most all new vehicles. Ask us about our Ruddell 'Best Deal Promise' - we will beat any deal on a new car or truck or pay you $1000! We sell new Chevrolet Buick GMC and Cadillac vehicles and offer a great selection used vehicles as well. Our top-rated service department offers Master Certified and GM World-Class Certified Technicians, and our no-appointment-necessary Quick Lube is open six days a week. We have a Kids Play Area, comfortable waiting areas, a putting green, and wi-fi, Come experience difference today - the Ruddell Difference! Reviews: * If you like your luxury SUV big, menacing and powerful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF2DR232421
Stock: 89204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 83,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,983
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our 2013 Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum, shown in White Diamond Tricoat will change your life. Cadillac maintains its reputation for space and capability, as well as prestige and superiority on the road with its 6.2 Liter V8 engine boasting 403hp and space for eight passengers. The 6 Speed Automatic transmission in this All Wheel Drive provides an amazingly smooth ride and decent mpg. This Platinum Edition sports unique grille and wheels and LED headlamps. Inside our Platinum trim find upgraded seats, upgraded interior trim, heated and cooled cup-holders and even upgraded rear-seat entertainment system with twin headrest-mounted screens. The smooth driving experience continues with the Escalade's relaxing interior jam-packed features. Heated and cooled leather seats span the inside and you will enjoy the superior sound of the Bose audio with Bluetooth connectivity. Enjoy a multitude of safety features from Cadillac, starting with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with ABS and well-placed airbags. Come get the vehicle that has been America's dream SUV for years, the Cadillac Escalade. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF8DR159443
Stock: 159443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,983 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,999$697 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.2 Liter V8 OHV Engine, 403 Horsepower, E85 Capabilities FFV Flex Fuel Vehicle, Platinum Package, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, All Wheel Drive Four Wheel Drive AWD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Factory TV / DVD Player Rear Entertainment System RES, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Dual Rear Exhaust, Blind Spot Monitoring System BSMS, Non Smoker, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, 3rd Row Seats Bench Seating, Seven Passenger 7, Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Heated Power Mirrors with Blindspot Indicators, Power Fold in Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Autoride Air Ride Suspension, 3.42 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Bridgestone Dueler H/L Dueler H/L P285/45 R22, 22 Inch Rims Premium Wheels, Chromed Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Fold Down Running Boards, Fog Lights, LED Tail Lamps, Reverse Sensors, Roof Rack Luggage Rack, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Chrome Trimmed Grill, Chrome Trimmed Mirrors, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Rear Audio Controls w/Headphone Jacks, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Power Raise Rear Gate with Manual Raise Glass, Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, 2nd Row Power Windows, Heated and Cooled Cup Holders, Woodgrain Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel with Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Air Controls, Factory Floormats, Woodgrain Dash Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Power Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Window Antenna, Black Ice Metallic, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum suvs we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DEF0DR318651
Stock: 10978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 73,690 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,000
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 36086 miles below market average!- Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home- Deferred Payment options up to 90 days with approved credit- Video Walkaround available for all cars- COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles- Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership. MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF7DR209176
Stock: 7210002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 82,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,777$356 Below Market
M Sport Motor Car Company - Hillside / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BEF3DR313044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,524 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,999$430 Below Market
Riverside Chevrolet - Chillicothe / Illinois
MUST SEE! 2 013 Cadillac Escalade! Low Mileage, 59K! Sunroof, Entertainment Package, Luxury all around! Excellent Value! CARFAX verified! Free Delivery Statewide and First Oil Change is on us! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Power Steering, Power Brakes, Rear Captains Chairs, Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Cooled Seats, On*Star System, Leather Upholstery, Power Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera,3rd Row Seats, Power Windows, Power Lumbar Seat(s),AM/FM Stereo Radio, Radial Tires, Chrome Rims Wheels, Gauge Cluster, Clock, Trip Odometer, Tachometer ,Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Interval Wipers, Rear Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Air Bag, Climate Control, Auto Headlamp On/Off-Delay, Passenger Temp. Control, Passenger's Front Airbag, Pass. Airbag On/Off, Console, Carpeting, Vanity Mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Reclining Seats, Keyless Entry, Center Arm Rest, Compass, Outside Temperature Gauge, Courtesy Lights, Woodgrain Dash, Map Lights, Inside Hood Release, Running Boards, Anti-Lock Braking System, Privacy Glass,12V Power Outlet, Halogen Headlights , Features WHY BUY FROM US Riverside Chevrolet in Chillicothe has a strong and committed staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers'. We believe in providing our customers with the most information up front and our inventory at www.riverchevy.com has full 360 views of exterior, interior, and under the vehicle. To request more info on any vehicle from one of our trained sales professionals, set up a test drive, or inquire about financing please call or e-mail! * Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CEF2DR305801
Stock: 135801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 104,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,650
Nyle Maxwell GMC - Round Rock / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **PLATINUM PCKG**, **6.2L V8**, **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **HEATED REAR SEATING**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT CENTER**, **REAR AIR CONDITIONING**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT**, **REAR PARK ASSIST**, **REMOTE START**, **ON STAR**, **AM/FM/HD RADIO**, **BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM**, **POWER RUNNING BOARDS**, **MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL**, **22 WHEELS**, **TOW TECH PCKG**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3DEF6DR198339
Stock: 6289A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade
- 5(83%)
- 4(17%)
Related Cadillac Escalade info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Spring TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Allentown PA
- Used Cadillac XTS Louisville KY
- Used Cadillac CTS Pensacola FL
- Used Cadillac XT4 New Haven CT
- Used Cadillac STS Paterson NJ
- Used Cadillac XT4 Lancaster PA
- Used Cadillac CTS San Francisco CA
- Used Cadillac XT6 Charlotte NC
- Used Cadillac XT5 Seattle WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018 Evansville IN
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2016 Fayetteville NC
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012 Clearwater FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020