Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Looking for a family vehicle? This Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic is great for kids and adults. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. If you are looking for a great low mileage Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 6.2L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine that works to keep your wallet closed. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum 6-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. You can rest assured that this SUV is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4DEF9DR370845

Stock: 370845

Certified Pre-Owned: No