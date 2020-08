Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas

This Cadillac Escalade has a dependable Gas V8 6.0L/366 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 7-SPOKE CHROME ALUMINUM includes 16" (40.6 cm) spare, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector. 6 Carfax Service Records.*Drive Your Cadillac Escalade in Luxury with These Packages*SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND DVD INTEGRATED NAVIGATION includes full-feature autonomous navigation, touch screen, 1 DVD disc, Points of Interest, seek-and-scan, auto-tone control and Radio Data System (RDS), SELECT EDITION MARKETING PROMOTION VEHICLE includes (CF5) Sunroof, (UM8) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and DVD integrated navigation, and (N94) Wheels, 4-17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) 7-spoke chrome aluminum, SEATS, MIDDLE ROW BUCKETS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, RECLINING heated seat cushions (2 settings), and fold-down armrests (STD), SEATS, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS articulating head restraints, driver and front passenger 14-position power adjusters, fold-down inboard armrests, independent heated seat cushion and seatback for driver and passenger (3 settings), power lumbar and side bolsters and 2-position memory driver seat (STD), NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT 6000 V8 SFI (345 HP [257.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 380 lb.-ft. [513.0 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), CONSOLE, OVERHEAD DELUXE includes reading lights, (UG1) Universal transmitter, rear seat HVAC and sunroof controls, Wipers, intermittent, front, wet-arm with pulse washers, Windows, power, includes driver and front passenger express down and lockout features, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits, 7-way sealed connector, (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity and (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, auxiliary, heavy-duty air-to-oil, Traction control system, electronic, all-speed, Tow/haul mode selector, button located at end of shift lever, Tires, P265/70R17, all-season, blackwall.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYEC63N26R132571

Stock: B16515A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020